Lilis Energy: Lots Of Leverage Here And Potential Profits

Sometimes leverage is in the right place and at the right time. Here is a company that could use that financial leverage and rising oil prices to its advantage. The common stock could return an outstanding amount even with all the dilutions from conversions and warrant exercises in the future. However, investors need to be able to stomach a fair amount of volatility and risk.

Lilis Energy (NYSEMKT:LLEX) managed to snag some acreage in Loving County, Winkler County, and just across the border in Lea County, New Mexico all located near Reeves County, Texas, acreage. This acreage is Permian prime location acreage. The company has doubled down on this acreage by leveraging up the balance sheet. Either this company goes bust in one of the bigger squishes of the year or the company becomes a very large home run from the higher oil pricing combined with the financial leverage.

Ronald R Ormand, Chairman and CEO, cofounded and built Magnum Hunter Resources (MHR). Those who remember Magnum Hunter may remember the company was fairly leveraged and did well with that leverage for a number of years until lower gas prices forced the company to reorganize. Currently, Lilis Energy appears to be using a similar leveraged financial strategy to grow common stock share value quickly.

The company needs operational results to improve as well as some cooperation by oil prices. Otherwise the balance sheet will not delever. High oil pricing definitely aids the company growth. This company was a relative latecomer to the Permian. Therefore some operating issues have expensive solutions until lower cost solutions become available. High priced oil allows such a strategy, but the market worries about the ability to change those higher costs to lower costs at the proper time. The market also worries about the firmness of even the more costly solutions. This is a small company and contracts can be broken in a heartbeat (such as the current Shell and Laredo Petroleum dispute). With those caveats in mind, this leveraged play could be a big winner from current prices.

Lilis Energy was always an asset story (click on LLEX Corporate Presentation September 2018). The assets were worth far more than the market valued those assets. However, Mr. Market wants proof that the assets are worth something. Cash flow is usually needed to justify a valuation. Otherwise it would be better to sell the asset and distribute the cash.

Preliminary operating results appear to be impressive. However, a near term significant and sustained downturn in oil prices could ruin the successful story (and future vision) very quickly. As a relative newcomer, costs are relatively high but are set to decline significantly over the next 12 to 18 months. Strong oil pricing needs to last at least that long.

One side effect of the financial leverage is the significant dilution as the stock price advances. As shown above, if everything goes as planned and the stock price advances as production, cash flow, and earnings increase, then the outstanding shares will nearly double. The current doubts about Permian takeaway capacity and the bottlenecks headlines are playing havoc with the plan to deleverage the balance sheet.

"However I also like to address the recent stock performance, which has been disappointing to say the least. We will do everything to continue to enhance shareholder value as I think most of you know I am a large shareholder and a shareholder first and foremost. We do view our stock is undervalued in another transaction in the Permian highlight this value we posses. We have a plan to execute the value gap including increasing reserve, production cash flow and the next and executing on our 2018 strategic initiatives. However, we have other alternatives to enhance value. In closing, our previously announced share buyback, possible mergers and acquisitions. Again I will – I am a very large shareholder and I will always do was in the best interest to build a long-term shareholder value of this company and will pursue all avenues of which to do so."

The quote from the second quarter conference call highlights the frustration of Mr. Ormand with the lack of stock price progress despite some strong operational progress over the past year. Leverage is a double edged sword. If the stock price does not advance promptly, then the balance sheet will not deleverage and the company will have a far tougher challenge during the next oil price downturn. Obviously the lack of stock price progress will make at least some observers nervous. However, more strong operational results appear to be planned for the near future. So the stock should rise despite the current market reservations about the Permian.



The Second Lien Loans are secured by second priority liens on substantially all of the Company’s and the Guarantors’ assets, including their oil and natural gas properties located in the Delaware Basin, and all of the obligations thereunder are unconditionally guaranteed by each of the Guarantors. The Second Lien Loans mature on April 26, 2021. The Second Lien Loans are subject to mandatory prepayment with the net proceeds of certain asset sales, casualty events and debt incurrences, subject to the right of the Company to reinvest the net proceeds of asset sales and casualty events within 180 days and, in the case of asset sales and casualty events, prepayment of the Bridge Loan. The Company may not voluntarily prepay the Second Lien Loans prior to March 31, 2019 except (A) in connection with a Change of Control (as defined in the Second Lien Credit Agreement) or (B) if the closing price of our common stock on the principal exchange on which it is traded has been equal to or greater than 110% of the Conversion Price (as defined below) for at least 20 of the 30 trading days immediately preceding the prepayment. The Company will be required to pay a make-whole premium in connection with any mandatory or voluntary prepayment of the Second Lien Loans. Each tranche of the Second Lien Loans is separately convertible at any time, in full and not in part, at the option of the Lead Lender, as follows: • 70% of the principal amount of each tranche of Second Lien Loans, together with accrued and unpaid interest and the make-whole premium on such principal amount, will convert into a number of newly issued shares of common stock determined by dividing the total of such principal amount, accrued and unpaid interest and make-whole premium by $5.50 (subject to certain customary adjustments, the “Conversion Price”); and • 30% of the principal amount of each tranche of Second Lien Loans, together with accrued and unpaid interest and the make-whole premium on such principal amount, will convert on a dollar for dollar basis into a new term loan (the “Take Back Loans”). The terms of the Take Back Loans will be substantially the same as the terms of the Second Lien Loans, except that the Take Back Loans will not be convertible and will bear interest payable in cash at a rate of LIBOR plus 9% (subject to a 1% LIBOR floor). Additionally, the Company will have the option to convert the Second Lien Loans, in whole or in part, into shares of common stock at any time or from time to time if, at the time of exercise of the Company’s conversion option, the closing price of the Company's common stock on the principal exchange on which it is traded has been at least 150% of the Conversion Price then in effect for at least 20 of the 30 immediately preceding trading days. Conversion at the Company’s option will occur on the same terms as conversion at the Lender’s option."

The terms to convert the debt are shown above. Most likely the lender would hang onto the debt as long as possible to retain the income. Conversion would likely occur before the stock price reaches $8 but it is hard to state exactly when because the lender loses income but gains value when the loan is converted to stock. Plus right now the lender has a priority claim to the assets.

The preferred stock can be optionally converted at $6.15 per share common stock price by the holder. The company can force conversion at 140% of that price (roughly) and there are change of control provisions along with other items. In both cases readers are advised to fully read the 10-Q as these can be complicated.

The company just registered the potentially more than 60,000,000 shares for the conversion so the sellers could sell the shares. That does not mean that the funds will immediately dump the shares upon conversion. But a statement by the new major owners of shares at the time of the conversion would be helpful to the stock price. Most times, these types of holders will sell in an orderly fashion and the strong oil pricing should support an orderly (and efficient) disposition.

Combine the dilution with the very weak balance sheet shown above. Failure is not an option. Management has already sold the water disposal system to reduce future capital requirements and raise cash. That will raise operating costs some in the future. However, there clearly was not much additional leverage possible for the balance sheet shown above. Stockholders already have a book value deficit. Working capital shows a slight deficit. The conversion of preferred stock and some debt is sorely needed to straighten out this balance sheet.

This is where that Reeves County location really matters. Operational results have been sensational enough to dramatically increase cash flow from the previous year. Even without the one time liquidity enhancing $34.650M, the cash flow turnaround remains impressive. Many of the company wells came online in the current fiscal year. Production levels have been rapidly increasing. The transition from a primarily exploration and startup company to an operating company has been remarkably smooth.

Management has made some expensive arrangements to sell the oil and gas until cheaper options become available.

The currently strong oil pricing supports this strategy. As shown above, there is a near future arrangement to sharply decrease those costs. In the meantime, the company can grow profitably and increase cash flow. Shareholders can expect sharp cash flow boosts as these future agreements sharply decrease costs.

The major point of the above slide is that this company can sell its production profitably. In about a year, it will sell the production with much lower gathering and transportation costs. This Permian producer has found an adequate solution to the Permian challenges. There is no fear here that the production is sharply discounted.

Production is increasing from a low base when compared to the relevant previous year time period. Current guidance has been raised and management indicates more increases in guidance are possible as the hear progresses.

Management has a good chance to exceed an exit production of 10,000 BOED by the end of the fiscal year. That production rate and the anticipated cash flow should rally the stock price enough to begin the conversion of some of the convertible securities. Clearly this stock is only for investors that can stomach a fair amount of price volatility and risk. But for those who like financial leverage and some decent drillage acreage, this company may be the ticket.

The company has not yet provided some basic figures such as netbacks because it may be a little too early. But a very rough guide would be a $40 BOE netback times an exit rate of 10,000 BOED (that management appears to be raising before fiscal year end) would imply netback cash flow of $400,000 per day at fiscal year end. Quarterly netback cash flow of $40 million would appear reasonable to more than support a fully diluted enterprise value of about $600 million. The rapid growth could command a premium multiple. Rising oil prices and the great well results could easily double that netback figure next year.

The acreage itself could be worth as much as $50K to $60K an acre, depending upon netbacks and oil pricing. That would imply an enterprise value in excess of $1 billion based upon asset values of the acreage. However, the market will be watching the cash flow to gauge that preliminary asset value.

Management appears to be heading towards an exit rate of 18,000 BOED next fiscal year and oil prices are currently near WTI $70. So that BOED netback could prove conservative depending upon the sales value of the liquids mix. Decline rates are far from assured and the various intervals have yet to be fully delineated on this acreage. However, preliminary results show a lot promise. Investors need to realize that actual results could vary widely.

The stock could easily double over the next twelve months. There is plenty more potential after that as the various intervals begin to produce long term results. If the price of oil stays strong, the price of the stock could easily double again over the next couple of years. This is one case where the financial leverage could payoff for shareholders in a big way.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

