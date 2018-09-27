Disney: The Sky Is The Limit

This has been a wonderful chess game between all parties involved, but at the end - Disney has chosen Twenty Century Fox over Sky.

Recently, Comcast (CMCSA) won a one-day auction for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), beating rival bidder Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) in the third round with a sealed bid of £17.28/share. This brings to an apparent end a two-year saga after Fox indicated in December 2016 it intended to pay £10.75 for each share of Sky it didn't own already. In other words, That's a $21 billion premium that Comcast agreed to pay, compared to the uninterrupted share price of Sky.

But remember that Fox doesn't act as a separate entity anymore. Following another furious bidding contest with Comcast, Fox will soon be handed over to Disney (DIS). Therefore, one of the more important questions in this media trio is what Disney stands to gain and what it stands to lose by walking away from Sky.

What Disney Stands To Gain

Leverage is a tricky concept. You want enough of it to give your return on capital a healthy boost, but too much of it will impede your future growth. In that sense, dropping out of the competition for Sky will definitely do wonders to Disney's balance sheet.

You see, had Disney purchased all of Sky at current valuation, it would have been levered at almost 4 times EV/Ebitda. Yes, this type of leverage would have been sustainable considering the cash generation of Disney. Nevertheless, I personally don’t like to see that level of debt at a company with unpredictable and cyclical franchises like amusement parks, movies and advertising on pay TV.

Now, without the additional debt burden associated with the purchase of Sky, Disney's leverage is estimated to be less than 2.5 times ebitda. In fact, by walking away from the bid for Sky, Disney made a decision to improve its balance sheet and favor it over growth in assets.

But improving the balance sheet isn't the sole benefit for Disney. For those of you who haven't followed the consolidation wave at the media sector, Disney is about to finalize its purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox which happens to own a 39 percent equity stake in Sky.

Now, take a moment to think about this amazingly interesting corporate scenario. As a result of the furious bidding with Comcast, the final takeover price was £17.28 per share of Sky, reflecting a hefty valuation of more than 14 times annual ebitda for the asset. Obviously, Comcast is obligated to pay the same price for the shares tendered by Fox as for the shares held by the public.

By losing the bid to Comcast, Disney stands to flip an asset that it has very recently purchased. You see, Disney has paid only about 11 times ebitda for Sky, as reflected in the purchase price for Fox, yet it stands to sell it for 14 times ebitda to Comcast. Now, that's a nice way to make a quick flip, don't you think?

What Disney Stands To Lose

But it's not all rosy for Disney. Sky is a high quality media asset that will not be a part of Disney following the loss to Comcast. You see, Sky offers a global network of 32 million cable subscribers with a well-diversified global presence. This could have provided Disney with a nice boost in transforming its DTC services globally.

Sky’s technology is superb. The British broadcaster sells a set-top box that streams its programming over a broadband connection and includes apps like Netflix or Spotify. Sky built the technology to become its key engine for delivering programming, a setup similar to Comcast’s Xfinity program. In addition, Sky also owns valuable sports rights, including a large chunk of the English Premier League. All this will be a part of Comcast now.

My Final Takeaway

Disney has made a well thought out decision to not pursue Sky. By losing to Comcast, Disney will be able to shrink its mountain of debt and do a nice flip on the way. This will put Disney in a great position heading towards its mighty challenge – to integrate Fox into its empire.

