Generic HCV Could Benefit Gilead

In my opinion, Gilead (GILD) has one of the best management teams in all of healthcare. Unlike competitors, Gilead's management has stayed away from acquiring companies at the height of the market in order to give the illusion of growth. The company is not over-leveraged and does not have to put out a bevy of press releases to boost the share price. Now, management seemingly wants to kill its former golden goose - HCV drugs - by launching a generic version:

Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it plans to launch generic versions of its hepatitis C drugs in the United States, at a time when regulators are looking to lower healthcare costs. The drugmaker's generic version of drugs such as Harvoni and Epclusa, which raked in combined sales of $831 million in the quarter ended June 30, will be launched via a newly created subsidiary Asegua Therapeutics LLC. Gilead said the low-cost variants of the drugs will be available at a list price of $24,000 for the most common course of therapy from January. U.S. healthcare companies, ranging from insurers to drug retailers, are stepping up efforts to combat rising drug prices that have been widely criticized by regulators.

Though Gilead's HCV sales have plummeted over the past year, I was still taken aback by the news. This is such a bold stroke from management. Given management's track record of making prudent decisions, I believe generic HCV drugs will work out in Gilead's favor. I had the following takeaways on the news.

Generic HCV Could Build Goodwill With Lawmakers

About three years ago, Senator Bernie Sanders set off the drug price debate when he went on an HCV rant against Gilead and its incredulous pricing of Sovaldi. Back then, Sovaldi was still selling for over $80,0000 per regimen. It also raised begged the question, "What is the price of a life?" Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump subsequently made runaway drug prices a campaign issue. Nearly two years into Trump's presidency, prices for prescription drugs are still rising:

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the administration's point person for efforts to lower drug prices, conceded in a recent AP interview that it will be a while before drug prices fall. He noted the complexity of the medicine market and its incentives for drugmakers to boost prices so they and middlemen make bigger profits. "I am not counting on the altruism of pharma companies lowering their prices," said Azar, who was a senior executive in Eli Lilly & Co.'s U.S. business for a decade when it dramatically raised prices for its insulin products.

In its most recent quarter, Gilead's HCV revenue per start for developed and developing nations was less than $25,0000. Generic HCV at 24,000 would still be a steep discount to the headline price of a few years ago. It could be a major coup for Senator Sanders who was one of the first lawmakers to criticize the price of Sovaldi. It could present a chance for President Trump to demonstrate how his administration is making progress in the drug price war. Lastly, it could reflect Gilead's altruism in voluntarily bringing down the price of a life-saving drug.

Total revenue for Harvoni, Epclusa, and Sovaldi was around $831 million in Q2, down from $2.9 billion in the year earlier period. They now represent 15% of Gilead's total product sales, down from 40% in the year earlier period. The potential cannibalization from generic HCV would be less now than it would have been in the year earlier period.

Generic HCV Could Take Market Share Away From AbbVie

A major reason for the free fall in HCV revenue is due to (1) a decline in the HCV runway and (2) loss of market share to AbbVie's (ABBV) Mavyret. The drug treats genotypes 1-6 and hit the market in the second half of 2017. It only requires an eight-week regimen versus a 12-week duration for Gilead, and its cure rate could rival that of Sovaldi and Harvoni. Mavyret generated Q3 2017 sales of $100 million; by Q2 2018, its sales were $973 million - exceeding Gilead's sales from Solvaldi/Harvoni/Epclusa.

Generic HCV could cannibalize Gilead's HCV sales, but also garner market share from AbbVie. Based on high-level assumptions for how much share generic HCV can take from AbbVie, and discounts on branded drugs, generic HCV could potentially be "revenue neutral" for Gilead.

The above chart makes the following assumptions.

GILD Q2 revenue (run rate) from Harvoni/Sovaldi/Epclusa of $831 million loses 40% market share to generic HCV. Wells Fargo (WFC) analyst David Maris assumed Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) generic Copaxone would capture 40% market share from Teva (NYSE:TEVA) once it entered the market. I assumed generic HCV would cannibalize GILD's branded sales by 40% and take 40% share away from AbbVie's Mavyret.

I assumed generic HCV would be priced 51% lower than branded drugs; I did not assume additional price erosion for branded drugs due to competition. According to the IMS Institute For Healthcare Informatics, from 2002 to 2014 the price of medicines was reduced by 51% in the first year generics entered the market.

GILD's branded HCV revenue would fall from $831 million to $499 million. AbbVie's branded drug revenue would fall from $973 million to $584 million.

GILD's (1) generic HCV revenue of $354 million plus (2) branded HCV revenue of $499 million would total $852 million - slightly more than Q2 HCV revenue of $831 million.

The biggest loser in this scenario would be AbbVie. It would potentially lose substantial market share to Gilead's generic HCV. AbbVie's run rate quarterly HCV revenue could fall from $973 million to $584 million. Again, this does not include any additional price cuts to fend off generic competition.

Conclusion

Generic HCV could put a dent in Gilead's branded products and also dent sales of AbbVie's Mavyret. Generic HCV could potentially be revenue-neutral for GILD but allow the company to gain goodwill with lawmakers for helping bring down HCV prices. At nearly 14x run rate earnings, I believe GILD is fairly valued. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.