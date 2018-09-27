Fiat Chrysler's Stock Rally: There's Still A Lot Of Uncertainty

The creation of circumstance, executive prowess, and economic necessity, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) remains one of the most fascinating companies in the world. The late great Sergio Marchionne created a hybrid company consisting of auto assets that really didn't mix; an Italian automaker focusing on small little cars that Americans would scoff at, mixed with an old school Detroit manufacturer of gas guzzling beasts. Somehow that equation was molded into a successful comeback. To be frank, Fiat had the cash, and Chrysler had the products i.e. trucks and Jeep's. The stock bottomed out awhile back on a number of factors not least of which was the passing of Marchionne.

When you consider how much the man did with a bunch of assets that were struggling, it's easy to see some might get nervous without him there. Thus far though, the third quarter seems intact. Things point to positive earnings results. I tend to gauge auto earnings based on the monthly U.S. sales figures, as it's where the big money trucks and SUV's are sold. Through July and August, Fiat Chrysler has put together a good case for a successful Q3. Through July, sales of the RAM truck grand started slow as production issues seemed to tinker with the launch of their redesigned model. These issues seem cleared in August, as RAM truck sales grew an impressive 33%; setting a record for the highest August sales so far. Ram light duty pickup sales increased a whopping 55%; setting an all-time record. The Ram brand as a whole could have done even better were it not for the declining interest in their work vans. The brand name as a whole increased 27% in August.

The bigger thing here is the Jeep story. The car brand is living proof that if you revamp things in the right way, the people will come. Jeep sales increased 15% in July, and 20% in August. On a percentage gains basis, the Jeep Cherokee remains the company's biggest success story this year. Thanks to a revamp of what I considered to be the ugliest headlights every installed on a car, the Cherokee has become much more accessible to a wider audience. You might call me pretty critical of a silly car, but my point is in the sales increases. Through August, Cherokee sales were up 48% for the year. In August itself, Cherokee sales increased 85% year over year. With nearly 156,000 units sold in the first 8 months of the year, this has been a huge success story for the company. Another performer is the Jeep Compass. The fusion of two older outdated models, the car is selling like wildfire.

Without question the biggest success story is the Jeep Wrangler. This car is their life blood. The naming alone beckons a big price tag for what you're getting. With the redesigned model this year (which really just comes down to making the most subtle changes possible), the Wrangler is having the best sales of its career. The 4x4 reported 20% sales growth in August; setting a record. For the year the car is up 30%. Through the first 8 months of the year, it is the bestselling car that FCAU has outside of their Ram trucks.

Coming into the end of September, one should bear in mind the effects of hurricane season. The east coast probably had a lot less time to sell cars. Furthermore, August sales gains were in comparison to a decidedly weak 2017. 2017's August sales results were down 8%, creating a very low threshold for August'18. Regardless, Fiat Chrysler still had a strong Q3 last year. Barring September downside, this year's Q3 should be strong as well. Past that, we need to start thinking about the imbalance within their business.

The company's financial performance through the past few years has been quite the story. Despite rather stagnant revenues in 2017, the company created a 93% increase in net income to $3.49 billion through prudent management and strengthening truck/SUV sales. Thus far in 2018 the company has successfully increased its sales revenue, while also driving continued earnings growth. The problem that one needs to look at is the unbalanced performance of their lineup. Much like Ford (F), FCAU is progressively more dependent on just a few car names to carry its growth story. Principally, the company is succeeding through Jeep; and its RAM truck brand. The rest of the company's assets seem very weak to me. Dodge is faltering seemingly monthly; with an 18% drop in August. Chrysler is down 12% for the first 8 months of the year. I worry how the company will handle this fallout in relation to the pieces of the company that are doing well.

Long term, can they thrive purely on Jeep and Ram? Alfa Romeo is making a splash with its reentry into the United States, but even with 172% growth January-August, they have only sold 16,521 cars. I'll let Fiat's poor record slide, as they're more of a European arm anyway. If Dodge keeps falling, it will become a much smaller company overall. Perhaps that would be a good thing. They'd be more nimble and able to focus on their strengths. At the same time, there would be a lot of cash flow shifts in the process. Personally, I think these questions leave issues. I don't currently own shares, but might be tempted to make a trade if their September results are surprisingly good. It should indicate a good report for the third quarter. After that, I think it wise to take one's profits and see how they manage the problems with Dodge and Chrysler.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.