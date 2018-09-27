Alphabet: No Need To Panic

While Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Netflix (NFLX) have been the leading FAANG names the past two months with Facebook (FB) being the laggard, Alphabet (GOOG) has drifted back down to its weekly breakout level. Despite the fact that Alphabet has pulled back 10% from its highs, no real technical damage has been whatsoever. The stock has pulled back in a controlled manner to a couple percent above its 200-day moving average, and the bull market in the stock remains completely in tact. The company is expecting to see 20% annual earnings growth for 2019, and revenue growth remains strong. I see absolutely no reason to lose any sleep over this pullback and believe this correction is just helping to shake weak hands out of the stock. I remain long Alphabet from an average cost of $875.29 and plan to stay with my position as long as the $1,080.00 level is defended on a weekly close.

Alphabet has clearly under-performed both the market and its FAANG peers over the past several weeks, but this pullback has not been a negative development for the bigger picture. Those trading on hourly charts or short-term time-frames may be pulling their hair out as Google has pulled back 10% from its highs, but the big picture remains completely in tact. As we can see from the below monthly chart, this pullback has just built a handle on the cup base the stock built up since the beginning of 2018. The stock is thus far finding support at the top of this cup base, and remains above all of its key weekly moving averages. Unlike Facebook (FB) which remains below the majority of its key weekly moving averages, Alphabet is pulling back to them and seeing buyers come in. This is why it's important to note that all corrections are not equal and why looking at the big picture is so essential.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the fundamentals for Alphabet, a breakout from this base would not be surprising given the company's steady earnings growth. We can get a better look at this from the below table:

As we can see in the below table I've built which shows Alphabet's annual earnings per share from 2013 to 2019, as well as revenue growth from Q3 2016 to the most recent quarter, the company is firing on all cylinders. Alphabet has managed to grow annual EPS for the past 4 years in a row, and estimates for 2019 of $47.98 are telling us that the company should see a year of 20%+ growth in EPS. The company has managed to put up double-digit growth in earnings per share in the past 4 years, and we're seeing some acceleration in growth for 2019 with estimates expecting to come in at $47.98, up from an estimate of $39.45 for full-year 2018. This is precisely the profile of a growth stock; double-digit growth in annual earnings per share without any negative years.

Moving over to revenue growth, the company continues to see a very steady trend. Revenue growth has been steadily hovering in the low 20% area for 2016 and 2017, but has accelerated to the mid 20% area as of 2018. To avoid any one lumpy quarter distorting the picture, I like to look at a two-quarter average of revenue growth to smooth things out. As we can see from a two-quarter average perspective at the bottom of the table, revenue growth has climbed from 21% on the two-quarter average up to 26% as of the most recent two quarters. This is very nice and steady acceleration and certainly shows that sales are trending in the right direction.



(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

Below we can see another look at annual earnings per share for Alphabet and the steady uptrend we've seen over the past five years. The company has managed to more than double its earnings since 2013, and will see nearly 150% growth in annual EPS if 2019 comes in where estimates expect it to fall.

(Source: Author's Chart, Microsoft Excel)

Based on the fundamentals shown above, the consolidation we've seen over the past year in Alphabet should likely resume to the upside. It's not surprising that the company has lagged its peers as 2018 was a lackluster year for earnings growth, but the market is forward-looking and 2019 is just around the corner. Given that the strong uptrend in earnings and revenues are aligned with the technicals, this is a great sign for the stock's prospects going forward.

So what are the technicals currently saying?

As shown in the above chart, Alphabet is currently building the handle portion of a large cup and handle pattern. This is a very bullish pattern that should resolve to the upside, but so far the shorter term-time frames are in a bit of a tug of war. If the bulls can put in a weekly close above $1,200.00, this would be a step in the right direction to breaking out of this handle the stock is building.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a more zoomed-in weekly look at the stock, we can see it continues to trade well above its 40-week moving average. The first sign of trouble for the stock would be a close below this 40-week moving average and an inability to reclaim it within two weeks. The 40-week moving averages comes in near the $1,120 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the daily chart below, we can see that the stock broke out of a large base (shown by yellow shading), and is now trading in a new base (purple shading) on top of the larger base. This is known as a base on base setup and is not bearish in the slightest. The fact that Alphabet is finding support thus far at the top of its previous base shows that prior resistance is now likely becoming new support. This is a good sign for the bulls.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So based on all of this, how am I positioned?

As mentioned earlier in the article, I remain long Alphabet with an average cost on my position of $875.29. I initially went long the stock in 2016 at $740.67 in my article "Alphabet: Flirting With All Time Highs, Next Stop $1,000", and I chose to take profits on 1/2 of my position in Q1 of this year at an average cost of $1,070 to lock in a 45% gain on my position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Once the stock made a new high and broke out of its cup base a few months ago, I added back to my position at $1,189 to give myself a new average cost of $875.29. I now have roughly the same position as I started with at $740.67 two years ago, but I've locked in a 45% profit and now have zero risk on the trade even if I do get stopped out.

(Source: TC2000.com)

What would it take to get me to exit my position in Alphabet? A weekly close below the $1,080 level would have me exiting the majority of my position. We can see that the stock has an uptrend line that's been in place since before the 2016 breakout, as well as the 40-week moving average converging within a couple percent of this area. If Alphabet were to break both its 40-week moving average and its weekly uptrend line, I would take profits and exit my position for a roughly 25% gain on the remainder. I would be surprised to see a weekly close below $1,080 barring a nasty selloff in the general market as the stock would reach quite oversold levels if we were to trade down to the $1,095 level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on Alphabet's strong fundamentals and a completely normal back-test of its monthly breakout, I am staying long the stock and not doing anything during this pullback. Pullbacks are completely normal even if they diverge from the general market, and Alphabet's fundamentals are supporting a higher share price. The bigger picture for Alphabet remains bullish and I plan to stay with my position as long as we do not see a weekly close below $1,080. Alphabet remains my largest positions among the FAANG stocks currently, behind Netflix and Amazon which I am also long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, NFLX, UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

