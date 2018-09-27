Tesla: Elon Musk Makes Fresh Excuses In Frantic Deliveries Rush

This latest effort to make excuses for troubled logistics and deliveries is transparently absurd and will not likely help soften the blow for the increasingly stressed company.

CEO Elon Musk claims logistics issues are the product of a lack of car-carriers; he claims Tesla is building its own carriers to address the issue.

Tesla (TSLA) is frantically working to pad out its Q3 delivery numbers. It is actually something of a tired trope at this point; the last couple weeks of every quarter seem to become a mad dash to meet self-imposed targets – often at any cost.

Previously, the pressure has been on hitting production targets for the Model 3 sedan. 5,000 cars per week has been the long-elusive goal. Thus far, it has managed that feat just once (sort of) and it was accomplished only by pulling out all the stops, including flying in workers from across the country to man the lines. Since then, Tesla has failed to produce that many vehicles in a single week, as Bloomberg’s Model 3 Tracker now demonstrates. The average run-rate has been closer to 4,000 Model 3s a week, with production in the weeks running up to the current quarter-end rush having evidently tapered off even further.

While ramping production has been the goal in previous quarters, Q3 2018 is all about deliveries. But, like the production targets of quarters past, it looks like Tesla is desperately trying to avoid an embarrassing miss – and is already making excuses in advance.

Claimed Car-Carrier Crisis

CEO Elon Musk has habitually overpromised and under-delivered on almost every goal he has set for Tesla. With deliveries in the spotlight as Q3 comes to an end, he is already starting to make excuses for what may end up another miss in a long line of misses. Specifically, he is laying the blame for delivery delays at the feet of car-carriers. In a tweet on September 24, Elon addressed the mounting logistics issues plaguing Tesla:

“Apologies, we’re upgrading our logistics system, but running into an extreme shortage of car carrier trailers. Started building our own car carriers this weekend to alleviate load.”

So the plan, according to Elon, is to build its own car-carriers because there are not enough available in the market to deal with Tesla’s needs. While he won praise on social media for this “innovative” idea, the press was largely silent at first. It seems most of the media and analyst community saw the claim that Tesla would – and even could – build its own car-carriers over the course of a weekend for what it was: a transparent attempt at misdirection.

An Absurd Idea

The notion that Tesla would actually opt to slap together its own car-carriers is almost laughable on its face. Car-carriers are not terribly complex pieces of machinery, but they are built to tested specifications designed to maximize safety. After all, these are vehicles carrying literally tons of heavy machinery hundreds or thousands of miles. Unsurprisingly, they tend to be built with safety and quality assurance in mind.

Elon does not seem to know that car-hauling trailers require approval from the Department of Transportation. That is not something that can be obtained over night, to say the least. Indeed, Tesla appears to be paying little heed to the laws and regulations concerning hauler safety, as a September 26th LA Times report makes clear:

“First, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a long checklist of regulatory information that must be submitted and processed for a new commercial trailer to be used on public highways. Also, materials, tooling, an assembly line and trained employees would be needed to build them.”

Furthermore, Tesla does not have the necessary factory space or manpower to embark on such an endeavor, let alone over the course of a weekend. Indeed, with all hands on deck trying to meet delivery targets and keep production working at some semblance of speed, it is a mystery where the engineers and workers would come from to build these new, untested car-carriers.

Even from Tesla’s own perspective, the idea should be a non-starter. A single car-carrier will haul multiple vehicles. Teslas are premium cars and claim premium pricing. Damage in transportation means significant repair costs, which crimps margin. Add in the risk of an untested carrier vehicle, and the potential for inventory damage or loss is magnified.

The Plot Thickens

But the story does not end there. Indeed, while the media generally allowed Elon’s bizarre claim to slide, a few intrepid reporters opted to dig deeper. Industry experts have proven more than eager to refute Elon’s assertion. According to Guy Young, the general manager of the Auto Haulers Association of America, Elon’s claim of a carrier shortage is a fantasy:

“There’s no shortage that I know of. There’s a general shortage of drivers, but we’ve got a lot of members with drivers and car carriers who could supply what they need.”

Publicly available data corroborates Young’s statement. Even a cursory review of hauler websites shows that there are plenty available across the country, and many within easy distance of Tesla’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California. Commercial Truck Trader, a hauling vehicles sales website, lists 33 car-haulers for sale in California alone.

The more one digs into Elon’s latest claim, the more absurd it sounds.

Investor's Eye View

Tesla is facing enormous pressure. The upstart EV company is financially and operationally stressed, bleeding key talent at an alarming rate, and is now faced with both civil and criminal legal challenges thanks to Elon’s abortive take-private effort in August.

It may be true that Tesla is facing a car-hauler shortage, but that is not due to there being a shortage of car-haulers out there. Rather, it appears to be an issue with forward planning on Tesla's part. They might be better served trying to resolve the issue by buying or renting car-haulers from nearby suppliers. Certainly that would be faster, cheaper, and more legally sound than trying to do it themselves.

Despite all that pressure, Tesla’s stock continues to hold around $300 a share, with a market capitalization of about $50 billion. The market is not acknowledging Tesla’s problems and Elon is doing his best to obfuscate them. This latest effort to make excuses for troubled logistics and deliveries rings hollow. It is only a matter of time before the market wakes up and starts seeing through the flimflam.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.