KB Home - I'm Not Buying (Yet)

General sentiment in the building sector is falling and I am waiting for an upturn before I buy KB Home.

The company was able to grow sales despite slower building permits during the month June, July and August.

KB Home (KBH) just reported its third quarter earnings. The company once again beat earnings estimates and reported strong new orders and higher profitability ratios. On top of that, the company continues to be bullish on the housing market as low unemployment and high consumer confidence continue to support a healthy housing market.

Source: KB Home

Another Solid Earnings Beat

Third quarter EPS came in at $0.87 versus expectations of $0.78. This is the 11th consecutive earnings beat as the company continues to outperform analysts. EPS growth came in at 71% which is the fourth consecutive quarter with EPS growth higher than 70%.

Source: Estimize

Sales slightly missed estimates. Total sales came in at $1.23 billion versus expectations of $1.27 billion. Total sales growth compared to Q3 of 2018 is currently at 7%. The bigger picture as shown below clearly displays the ongoing housing 'recovery' after the US consumer gained strength after 2010.

KBH data by YCharts

That said, on of the reasons why I am reviewing KB Home is because it gives us a lot of information about the housing market. This is desperately needed given that leading housing indicators did show some serious weakness over the past few months as I discussed in my most recent homebuilders article.

KB Home's third quarter covers June, July and August. Building permits for the month of June were down 1.52% while August was down 5.5%. July was up 3.58%. In other words, without looking at any homebuilders, one could say that the period between June and August was extremely challenging.

That's why it is impressive that KB Home was able to grow its sales by 7%. Total deliveries were up 8% while the average selling price was down 1%. Net orders were up 3% which shows that the company did outperform the national building permits indicator which suggested that we should expect builders to show negative new orders growth during the summer months.

Moreover, the absorption rate was up from 3.7% in Q3 of 2017 to currently 4.1%. This 11% increase is much more important than the fact that the average selling price was down 1%. Especially because KB Home has an average selling price of $408,000 with 47% of all sales coming from the West Coast (28% of all deliveries). The company is actually moving to communities that offer more growth potential in the affordable price range as management discussed in the most recent earnings call. It is absolutely no problem that the average selling price is down as long as this is the result of a focus on affordable housing. DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) is one of those builders that is mainly targeting affordable housing. And that strategy is currently working out perfectly.

Moving over to margins, the company increased operating income margins by 190 basis points to 8.6%. Total operating income was up 38% to $105.6 million. Operating margins are currently at one of the highest levels of the current economic cycle.

KBH data by YCharts

Market Conditions Continue To Be Favorable

The company's own market outlook pretty much contains all of the details that I used to discuss in my articles as well as you can see below.

Market conditions remain favorable as the key drivers that fuel housing demand are still in place. The economy is healthy and growing. Consumer confidence is at an 18-year high. We are at or near full employment with wage growth now accelerating, and household formation is continuing at a steady pace. At the same time, the supply of both new and existing inventory remains insufficient to satisfy this demand, underscoring the opportunity for higher levels of new construction to bridge the gap.

First of all, everything the company discussed is correct. Confidence continued its rally over the past few months while a tight housing market desperately needs more supply.

The only problem is that building permits continued to show weakness over the past few months. It is even starting to look like building permits (blue line) are rolling over. Note that I compared building permits to the homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF just broke down after going sideways for the better part of this year.

Source: TradingView

There seems to be a general distrust towards homebuilding stocks at this point. Even KB Home rallied more than 6% shortly after the company released its earnings. However, immediately after the market opening the stock started tanking.

Source: TradingView

The interesting thing is that valuation ratios are perfectly confirming investors' distrust during this economic upswing. KB Home is trading at 10 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 8. The PEG ratio is at a mere 0.50.

Gameplan

KB Home did everything right in its third quarter. The company started to focus on affordable homes and was able to grow sales and new orders despite falling building permits and a slightly lower selling price.

That said, I believe that homebuilding stocks will eventually recover again. The problem is that building permits are continuing to be a huge drag on sentiment.

I recently started selling my homebuilding stocks as I mentioned in my most recent article. The technical breakdown was the main reason for me to sell as I still expect permits to bottom on the longer term.

This means that I will continue to wait on the sidelines. If building permits rebound, we can make a tremendous return by buying cheap and successful builders like KB Home.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.