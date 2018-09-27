Acadia's Big Scores

The one FDA-approved indication for Acadia's key therapy, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), has been under safety assault.

This is an article that has taken too long to write. The problem is that I get sidetracked by Geron's fascinating story, again and again. Initially, I was going to review how Acadia (ACAD) had solid plans for addressing its NUPLAZID troubles.

Now with the recent favorable FDA analysis it appears that we are dealing with a fait accompli on this score. I will accordingly set the FDA analysis in a context and review its significance for Acadia. I will also evaluate Acadia's new in-licensing deal for Trofinetide.

In hindsight, I clearly missed a big move in Acadia as it appeared to be heading for a single-digit stock price during the waning days of summer. Now it has popped up and is trading ~$20.

I am holding a small placeholder position. I currently rank Ionis (IONS), Omeros (OMER) and Geron (GERN) as more interesting prospects for my limited speculative biotech assets. Nonetheless, over time, I am hoping to build my stake in Acadia.

Acadia is pretty much a one-therapy company under development for a variety of critical applications.

Acadia has a nice pipeline of late stage therapies to treat a range of serious central nervous system disorders per its pipeline slide below from its Q2 2018 earnings CC slide deck:

Acadia is devoting resources to help fight some of the most distressing and detestable conditions faced by man: dementia-related psychosis, schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychoses (PDP). While its battlefront covers a broad spectrum, its weapon of attack has traditionally had but a single focus, pimavanserin.

Later in this article, I will discuss the Trofinetide arrow it recently dropped into its quiver.

The one FDA-approved indication for Acadia's key therapy, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), has been under safety assault.

Acadia's NUPLAZID was the unfortunate subject of a pair of unfavorable CNN articles, one on April 9, 2018, then a second later in the month.

These reports spawned a cascade of unfavorable publicity and class action lawsuits. Sales of Acadia's FDA approved therapy were disrupted as some patients, caregivers and their families reconsidered whether or not they should start therapy.

CEO Davis discussed the situation as follows in response to a question during Acadia's Q2 2018 earnings CC:

... So, if you recall the CNN articles were in the middle and end of April and our earnings call on May 8, we stated that while it's early and then said be bumpy in the near term as we work through this, we haven't seen a meaningful impact on the business that - at that point in time, would we just change our full year 2018 guidance. At that time, feedback we have from the medical community indicated that our messaging on safety was well understood and that continues to be the case. Since the May 8 earnings call, what has surfaced is concern among patients and caregivers resulting from the CNN article. And as we mentioned, this has resulted in some patients expressing hesitation to start therapy or not following through on therapy to initiate their prescriptions.

The outtakes below from slide 17 of Acadia's Q2, 2018 slide deck show the extent of the perturbation in NUPLAZID that Acadia experienced:

Acadia has defended its therapy vigorously and apparently successfully.

During Acadia's Q2 2018 earnings call, CEO Davis expressed confidence that the physician community understood and appreciated the benefits of NUPLAZID in treatment of PDP. Accordingly, Acadia was focusing its efforts on educating patients and caregivers on NUPLAZID's positive risk benefits profile in the treatment of PDP.

Surely, the FDA's 9/20/18 report under the title, "FDA analysis finds no new or unexpected safety risks associated with Nuplazid (pimavanserin), a medication to treat the hallucinations and delusions of Parkinson’s disease psychosis," will overcome a substantial bulk of the damage done by the CNN reports.

The FDA report attributes the seemingly troublesome volume of FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) reports of death to two factors. First, is the fact that patients for whom NUPLAZID is indicated are already suffering from adverse health conditions causing them to have a higher than normal mortality rate. Further, it notes that distribution of NUPLAZID through patient support systems and the specialty pharmacy network increase the incidents of reporting of such deaths as do occur.

The FDA report urges that prescribers be vigilant to assure adherence to prescribing information. The FDA points out that NUPLAZID's package warns against use of NUPLAZID with certain other drugs, particularly so-called QT interval prolongation.

We should expect that NUPLAZID new patient starts will regain an overall positive trajectory as shown by its bar chart above as soon as the FDA review has a chance to impact the patient/caregiver community. Insofar as the FDA report came out towards the end of the quarter, any Q3 2018 recovery that Acadia realizes in its NUPLAZID starts will be primarily the result of its own efforts. I am expecting that Q4 2018 NUPLAZID new patient starts should make a full rebound as the FDA's report becomes widely appreciated.

During Acadia's Q2 2018 earnings CC, CEO Davis noted that NUPLAZID's label recommends the following dosage:

Recommended dose is 34 mg, taken orally as two 17 mg tablets once daily, without titration.

Nonetheless, NUPLAZID has been offered in the form of 17 mg tablets. Recently, Acadia obtained FDA approval for 34 mg capsules. CEO Davis explained the rationale for changing NUPLAZID from 17 mg tablets to a 34 mg capsule as follows:

Last month we announced FDA approval of the new 34 milligrams capsule ... tablet strength to NUPLAZID. We will be launching ... next week. Following a transition period, ...[17] milligram tablets will no longer be available. While 34 milligrams has always been the only approved dose for NUPLAZID, the availability of ...[17] milligram tablets has resulted in a significant portion of our patient starting on 17 milligrams, and the titrating overtime to 34 milligrams. This can result in a diluted and significantly delayed effect of the drug upon initiation of therapy. Our market research shows that physicians report significantly higher levels of satisfaction when patients are on 34 milligrams versus 17 milligrams. The transition from 17 milligram tablets to a single 34 milligrams capsule will facilitate patients getting the full benefit of NUPLAZID and getting that benefit as fast as possible.

This is a housekeeping change that sounds as if it is long overdue. There is great virtue in simplicity when it comes to medicating a serious disease such as PDP. There is no doubt a story explaining how the two-pill regimen came to be. Its demise seems overdue.

Acadia recently scored an in-license deal for Trofinetide to treat Rett Syndrome and other unspecified indications.

Recently Acadia expanded its arsenal to include Trofinetide to treat Rett Syndrome. This provides Acadia with an attractive new diversity. Acadia's Q2, 2018 10-Q addressed this deal in its section on Subsequent Events (p.13) which provided:

On August 6, 2018 the Company entered into a license agreement with Neuren and obtained exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications. Under the terms of the agreement, Neuren will receive an upfront payment of $10.0 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $455.0 million, based on the achievement of certain development and annual net sales milestones. In addition, Neuren is eligible to receive tiered, escalating, double-digit percentage royalties based on net sales.

An entry on Slide 5 of its Q2 2018 slide deck neatly sets out the opportunity which Acadia is pursuing with this therapy as follows:

This sounds like an awfully good deal. Acadia spends $10 million and in return controls North American development rights and revenues from a therapy going into Phase 3 trials next year, with potential peak sales of $0.5 billion. Let's take a second look.

Neuren (OTCPK:NURPF) is an Australian company founded in 2001. Seeking Alpha only shows a bare outline for the company. It shows its website which in turn describes its deal with Acadia as follows:

Neuren's lead product trofinetide (also known as NNZ-2566) is licensed to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals for North America, with Neuren retaining all rights outside North America. Trofinetide has completed Phase 2 development for Rett syndrome, and is in Phase 2 development for Fragile X syndrome, moderate to severe Traumatic Brain Injury (NYSE:TBI) and Concussion. Neuren has conducted double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 trials in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, which both demonstrated clinical benefit from treatment with trofinetide.

I have been unable to find any details on how the development is to be handled. Acadia filed an 8-K on 8/8/18. It summarily discussed the deal under a "recent highlights" heading as follows:

...we are pleased to have recently expanded our pipeline through a license agreement to develop and commercialize trofinetide in North America for the potential treatment of Rett syndrome and other CNS disorders....[by acquiring] an exclusive license agreement with Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) for the North American development and commercialization of trofinetide for all indications, including Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental CNS disorder. Trofinetide is a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of IGF-1 designed to treat the core symptoms of Rett syndrome by reducing neuroinflammation and supporting synaptic function.

In its detailed description, Neuren's completed phase 2 trial NCT02715115 describes Rett syndrome together with the purpose and methodology of the study as follows:

Rett syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder primarily affecting females. The disorder is characterized by apparent normal development in early infancy (6-18 months), followed by a period of regression with onset of systemic and neurological signs. The CNS symptoms of Rett syndrome include learning disability, autism symptomatology and epilepsy and these can be severe and highly debilitating. Affected individuals also show signs of autonomic dysfunction, reflected in cardiovascular and respiratory abnormalities. There is no currently effective treatment for Rett syndrome. This study will investigate the safety, tolerability and blood pharmacokinetics of treatment with oral administration of NNZ-2566 [trofinetide] at 50 mg/kg, 100 mg/kg, 200 mg/kg BID, or placebo BID, in children and adolescent females with Rett syndrome. The study also will also investigate measures of efficacy and biomarkers during treatment.

Neuren has also completed another Rett syndrome Phase 2 trial. The Business Wire article announcing the Neuren-Acadia deal indicates that:

ACADIA plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental congenital CNS disorder, in the second half of 2019

As time goes by, we will no doubt learn more including expected costs to Acadia of running the trial and whether any other trials for any other indications are in prospect.

Conclusion

There are a variety of catalysts that could spell a new round of price appreciation for Acadia. Each earnings call will provide new insight on NUPLAZID sales.

Pimavanserin's path through its various clinical trials will be significant. It has upcoming Phase 2 readouts in Q4 2018 for major depressive disorder (slide 10) and in mid-2019 for schizophrenia inadequate response (slide 13).

The chart below sets out Acadia's market cap plotted with its sales price for the last five years:

For most of its existence since the approval of NUPLAZID, Acadia has received a higher value than it carries today. The last few months when it was under cloud from the CNN report are a notable exception. Now that the FDA has issued its favorable analysis, I am expecting Acadia to revisit its former price points.

We have insufficient data to credit Acadia's deal with Neuren as having a measurably positive impact on Acadia. Nonetheless, it does present intriguing prospects. It certainly fits nicely with Acadia's proven specialty of CNS disorders. It expands Acadia's pipeline at a minimal cost. It adds to my interest in Acadia.

Cash resources are an issue always lurking in the background for companies like Acadia. Assuming, as I do for the reasons discussed in this posting, that Acadia can get its NUPLAZID earnings on track, Acadia seems to have ample resources to fund itself for the foreseeable future. CFO Young ran down Acadia's cash situation as follows during its Q2, 2018 earnings CC:

... new patient starts have stabilized over the last eight weeks and we are deploying numerous initiatives to catalyze growth. On the expense side for Q3, we expect R&D expenses to be in the mid $50 million which includes the $10 million upfront licensing fee for trofinetide and the initial R&D investments associated with its development. SG&A expenses for Q3 are expected to be approximately $70 million. Turning to cash, our net operating cash flow for Q2 was approximately $41 million compared to approximately $59 million in the second quarter of 2017. We had the second quarter of 2018 with $259 million in cash and investments on our balance sheet. We anticipate that our cash balance at the end of this year will be between $155 million and $170 million.

Slide 23 from Acadia's Q2, 2018 slide deck below shows how its NUPLAZID woes damaged its cash situation.

If it can restore and grow its NUPLAZID earnings, its cash situation will remain under control.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD, OMER, IONS, GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in ACAD, OMER, IONS, and GERN over the next 72 hours