BOTZ: A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Investing profitably over the longer-term typically requires a deeper understanding of the drivers and direction of the broader change that is taking place. We are going through a period where this process of change is accelerating at a pace previously thought improbable if not impossible. And it is increasingly becoming clear that the role of artificial intelligence in this process is destined to become exponentially more critical, despite the inevitable risks. As a result, it is reasonable to expect that investment opportunities --potentially without precedent-- will gradually emerge.

An arguably safer and less speculative way for investors to capitalize on this profoundly transformative wave of innovation is by selecting an ETF, sufficiently diversified and optimally positioned to capture the tectonic shifts of the future A.I. revolution and possibly reap commensurate profits. One promising fund that aims to accomplish such an ambitious goal is the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).

BOTZ was launched two years ago, in September 2016. Since then, it has grown to become the largest ETF purely focused on artificial intelligence and robotics, with assets under management in excess of $2 billion.

Even with an expense ratio of 0.68 percent, this fund is still materially more affordable relative to its main rival, the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), which has a management fee of 0.95 percent. More importantly, the portfolio of BOTZ is comprised of companies that boast quite an attractive valuation, especially if we consider the nature and the growth potential of the field. This is also an area where BOTZ outrivals ROBO.

What really sets this fund apart from competitors is its disciplined strategy to focus purely on businesses that are likely to directly benefit the most from the widespread adoption of A.I. and robotics, including companies engaged in the production of autonomous vehicles and non-industrial robots. This objective is achieved by tracking the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. This approach allows the fund to transcend typical sector, industry and geographic classifications, ensuring thematic focus, while providing considerable diversification.

Another key characteristic of BOTZ that differentiates it from rival funds is its focus on Japanese firms. This is consequential as Japan has traditionally spearheaded innovation in robotics and combined with the fact that Japanese stocks tend to trade at a significant discount, especially when compared with similar U.S. based stocks, points to a potential opportunity for value investors with a long investment horizon. I have the feeling that the lion's share of new innovations in the field of automation will continue to come from Japan in the foreseeable future, which will should further enhance the price performance of this ETF.

While the prospects for A.I. and automation are exceptional, we should not lose sight of the fact that it remains a nascent field. Corporate profit growth remains tame, as we are still essentially dealing with an untapped market, which however is bound to eventually skyrocket. Still, this has yet to materialize, and hence the price performance of investments that concentrate on A.I. have lagged in recent months, as they continue to be fueled more by hope relating to future potential than actual earnings strength. This explains in large part the notable underperformance of BOTZ year to date, which I believe is transitory and will likely be followed by a durable rebound in the medium-term.

Meanwhile, investors interested in increasing exposure in the sector would be wise to use the recent weakness as an entry point on the basis of booming future demand. Specifically, the robotics and A.I. market is projected to grow rapidly, exceeding the $150 billion mark by 2020, implying a stunning pace of growth ahead. One of the key drivers that are expected to underpin this trend is simply demographics; most developed economies already suffer from rapidly aging population. This translates into a shrinking number of people producing goods and services and a swelling number of retirees. Fortunately, a broad utilization of robotics and automation would be able to largely offset the economic and financial implications of this phenomenon.

The constant effort of businesses to suppress labor costs and boost profitability would be significantly supported by an integration of robot technologies, especially if that were to be implemented in a smooth and seamless fashion in order to ensure sustainability. Another catalyst for further growth will be the realization of how effective robots can be in increasing output, while improving performance and in many cases quality, with reduced overalls cost and potentially less wastage. Indeed, growth expectations are truly compelling in several key areas:

In essence, robotics and A.I. advancements can unlock tremendous potential in a seemingly endless list of sectors and industries. But in today’s world, with climate change threatening future generations with an unthinkable fate, the potential contribution of this technological field is of paramount importance. For instance, a combination of drone and satellite-based sensors are already starting to grant farmers the ability to analyze crop yields, monitor soil fertility and discover water saturation levels. In a similar vein, there is scope for autonomous robotic farming equipment to fertilize and plow the soil, or harvest crops with dramatically increased efficiency. This is merely an example of how deep and far-reaching change can be effected through the adoption of such technologies.

In this context, astute investors are trying to identify companies that have the greatest probability of success in this nascent technological domain. But this is an effort that requires a tremendous amount of research and its success is far from guaranteed due to the great number of companies that are planning to enter the field. To that end, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) provides a credible solution on the basis of a skillfully constructed and well-diversified portfolio of industry-leading companies, which are poised to profit the most from this tidal wave of innovation - a wave that is already disrupting crucial sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, medicine and of course the financial sector, which is being redefined with the FinTech revolution and the introduction of robo-advisors.

Based on the simple fact that artificial intelligence refers to the concept of machines being able to perform tasks which previously required human intelligence, it is only logical to expect that a new era beckons, where a new equilibrium will need to be found between humans and machines. This is exactly where opportunity lies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.