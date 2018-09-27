'Safer' Dividend Achievers Sport 8.6-32.2% Gains From September Top 10 Per Broker Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of 10 top "safe" dividend Achiever stocks projected 29.05% more gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Low price small stocks continued to power the "safer" dividend achievers.

Besides safety margin, "safer" Dividend Achiever stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios to verify their financial strength. Thirty September Dividend Achievers were discarded for negative annual returns.

44 of 101 Dividend Achievers (10 or more years of higher dividends) were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields 9/24/18.

September 'Safer' Dividend Achievers

Yield (dividend/price) results from here September 24 supplemented by one-year total returns (verified by YCharts for 44 stocks representing all 11 Morningstar sectors) revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

"The NASDAQ Dividend Achievers Index is made up of 266 stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases that meet certain minimum size and liquidity requirements. It is one of the best sources to find high quality dividend growth stocks." - Suredividend.com

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Pegged Top 10 "Safer" Dividend Achiever Stocks To Net 8.59% To 32.23% Gains By September 2019

Five of the ten top yield "safer" dividend Achiever stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were singled out based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each stock and its aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by a lone analyst were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 24, 2019, were:

Invesco (IVZ) netted $322.34 per estimates from 17 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $320.55, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 824% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $182.74, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $153.89, based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

People's United (PBCT) netted $148.76, based on dividends, plus price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) netted $128.87, based on dividends and the median price estimate from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) netted $121.65, based on target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) netted $99.91, based on dividends, plus the median target from 24 analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 70% less than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) netted $97.23, based on a target price from nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) netted $85.90, based on a target price from nine analysts, combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 16.62% on $1k invested in each of these 10 "Safer" Dividend Achievers. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One "Safer" Dividend Achiever To Lose 9.12% By September 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts to 2019 was:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) projected a loss of $91.20, based on dividend and a median target price estimate from 19 analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are in fact best called "underdogs."

44 Achievers With "Safer" Dividends From 101 Top Yield Achievers

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 101 top yield dividend Achiever stocks which these 44 "Safer" dividend stocks were sorted. Below is that list of 44 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

All 11 Sectors Were Represented By 44 "Safer" Dividend Achievers

All eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by 44 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of September 25. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Real Estate (8); Financial Services (8); Consumer Defensive (5); Communication Services (1); Utilities (5); Energy (1); Industrials (5); Consumer Cyclical (6); Technology (3); Basic Materials (1); and Healthcare (1).

Top 10 "safer" dividend Achiever stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of September 24 represented the first four sectors on the above list.

Corporate financial priorities, however, are easily readjusted by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and P/E ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Decent Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Achievers

Ten "Safer" Dividend Achiever firms with the biggest yields September 24 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Achiever Dogs (12) To Deliver 13.74% Vs. (13) 10.64% Net Gains From All Ten by September 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Achiever pack by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 29.05% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest priced "safer" dividend Achiever, Invesco Ltd., showed the best net gain of 32.23% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Achiever dogs as of September 24 were: People's United Financial, Inc.; Invesco; National Retail Properties; Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); and Verizon Communications, with prices ranging from $17.54 to $53.54.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Achiever dogs as of September 24 were: Realty Income (O); Altria Group, Inc. (MO); Welltower (WELL); W.P. Carey (WPC); and National Health Investors (NHI), with prices ranging from $56.13 to $74.25.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Achiever dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.finance.yahoo.com; suredividend.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: akc.org

Catch A Dog Of The Day on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold gives a quick live video summary of a potential selection for his new Ivy portfolio. Dividend Achiever pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the 52 Dogs of the Week I, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now showing full returns. Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) is currently accumulating gains. Yes, a new portfolio named Ivy (IV) has launched! Click here to subscribe or get more information. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.