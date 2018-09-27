Eton Pharmaceuticals Readies Plan For $18 Million IPO

Although it has promise, ETON is pursuing an unproven approach.

The firm is attempting to reformulate existing, approved treatments to reduce costs and improve patient adherence.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms to sell $18 million in common stock in an IPO.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) intends to raise $18 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of reformulations based on existing, approved treatments.

ETON is a small life sciences firm with a promising but unproven reformulation approach.

Deer Park, Illinois-based Eton was founded in April 2017 to focus its development efforts on reformation opportunities for existing, approved treatments.

Management is headed by CEO Sean Brynjelsen, who has been with the firm since June 2017 and was previously EVP Business Development at Sagent Pharmaceuticals.

5% or greater shareholders include previous parent firm Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) which owns 26.5% of company stock pre-IPO and Peter Appel, who owns 7.9%. CEO Brynjelsen owns 7.7% of company stock.

The firm’s strategy is to use the FDA’s 505[B](2) regulatory pathway which enables it to utilize preexisting data, thus reducing the cost, time and risk of having to perform a full complement of trials for marketing approval.

Management intends to pursue products that ‘require a single small phase 3 trial, a bio-equivalence trial, or literature-based filings.’

Eton currently has a total of eight product candidates currently in its pipeline as shown below:

(Source: Eton Pharma)

Several of its products are injectable formulations, and some are orally administered.

The company is pursuing a number of treatment reformulations in unrelated markets, so for the sake of brevity, we’ll focus on its lead products.

For its DS-300 injectable nutrition, management claims an IQVIA market size of ‘up to $25 million,’ I can’t independently confirm that market size since the firm doesn’t provide any further details and there are no independent reports on ‘injectable nutrition.’

For its EM-100 ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, management claims a market size of $25 million - $50 million. Allergic conjunctivitis is the swelling of the eye due to allergies.

Major competitive vendors that provide allergy eye treatments include:

Allergan (AGN)

Sanofi-Aventis (SNY)

Novartis (NVS)

Bausch & Lomb (BHC)

CIBA Vision

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Management says its other products have markets of varying sizes, as shown in the table below:

(Source: Eton S-1/A, IQVIA)

ETON’s recent financial results since inception are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing the firm’s

Below are the company’s financial results from inception to March 31, 2018 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Eton Pharma S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $8.9 million in cash and $2.2 million in total liabilities.

ETON intends to sell three million shares of common stock at a price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $89 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $13.3 million to fund clinical trials, product licensing opportunities and product development; approximately $2.6 million to fund FDA filing fees; approximately $2.0 million to fund laboratory expansion; and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole underwriter of the IPO is National Securities Corporation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

