Antero Resources: Dinged By More Bearish Sell-Side Groupthink

For someone who has been very closely following both Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC) for the last few years, I find it utterly remarkable, at least for anyone actually paying attention to the fundamentals and notably the rising NGL prices, that Antero has been downgraded ahead of Q3 2018 results. Although I closely model and track both AR and RRC, in today's piece, I will focus most of my time on Antero Resources.

On September 21, 2018, BMO Capital downgraded Antero from outperform to market perform due to valuation (see here). And yesterday, Morgan Stanley joined the extraordinarily bearish natural gas groupthink club by lowering its long term natural gas forecast from $2.75 MMBtu to $2.50 MMBtu. This is a really interesting topic and beyond the scope of this piece, but taking a step back, I find it surprising that the Morgan Stanley sector downgrade led to a 7.4% drop in Antero shares when Antero's natural gas is nicely hedged for the entire 2nd half 2018 and full year 2019 at $3.50 MMBtu! Let's face it, it is way too hard to accurately forecast 2019 natural gas prices, let alone the year 2020 and beyond, as commodity markets are extremely dynamic and adjusting to price signals from the forward curve.

However, before we go there and before readers suggest that your dear author is just annoyed that the Morgan Stanley downgrade was the trigger for a sharp sell off in the gassy (both wet and dry) E&P names, I can assure you that I am in research weeds when it comes to this space.

For perspective, I closely read both the Goldman Sachs (September 8, 2017) bearish natural gas thesis as well as the extremely lengthy and even more bearish Alliance Bernstein May 2018 bearish research piece.

Here is a snapshot of the cover pages for each report. Trust me, I read them both cover to cover. The Goldman Sachs report was 66 pages and the A-B report was 228 pages. Both firms downgraded their longer term natural gas forecasts in those reports. In the A-B piece, they have a natural gas forecast of $2.50 MMBtu from May 2018 through December 2020, and then $2.25 MMBtu from January 2021 through December 2025.

So although in this write up, I am not going to dissect or refute each one of the firms' bearish arguments, I am befuddled as to why this Morgan Stanley downgrade was somehow interpreted as new information and the trigger for a sharp sell of in both the wet and dry natural gas E&P names.

In yesterday's trading sessions, here is the price action:

Antero down 7.4%

Range Resources down 4.8%

Cabot Oil and gas down 3.4%

EQT down 5.3%

Gulfport down 8%

Before we discuss the rising NGL prices, I want to note per Antero's Q2 2018 earnings release, Antero is fully hedge at $3.50 MMBtu.

Antero targeted 2018 and 2019 natural gas production is 100% hedged at $3.50 per MMBtu

Moreover, and again for anyone actually paying attention, with the final sections of Rover 2 coming online by Q4 2018, most of the major firm take or pay contracts have fully anticipated by the better producers, like an Antero Resources or Range Resources. So because many producers entered into these long term firm take or pay commitments, many years ago and when natural gas prices were much more favorable, they knew they had to ramp up and grow production in order to meet these commitments. The firms have been doing planning for these take or pay commitments and that is why they have been growing production at such a fast rate, despite the relatively unattractive natural gas spot market.

However, I would argue that we are nearing an inflection point starting in Q4 2018, for at least Range Resources and some extent Antero Resources, where they these companies can pivot towards less production growth and target free cash flow because they don't need to grow production at the recent low double digits rate to meet additional future take or pay firm transport commitments. So although I understand the bearish sell side view that associated gas in the Permian is going to cause natural gas prices to remain low (forever) that thesis isn't as airtight because it fails to anticipate that natural gas producers can and do respond to market signals, especially once their take or pay commitments are met. Therefore, an inflection point and operating shift to only maintaining production could alter future natural gas production growth rates, industry wide. And with the natural gas forward curve moving lower based, at least in part, by these big sell side downgrades, this means that producers can't make any income statement money drilling natural gas at $2.50 MMBtu (including the D&A expenses). So thinking about it logically, I have no idea how the super bearish sell side shops can forecast that these firms will continue to ramp up production and generate negative free cash flow indefinitely. The only way that thesis is made is because it conveniently fits the sell side's aggressive natural gas production growth narrative, but again, markets are dynamic and high cost producers simply run out of capital as they low their economic funding sources. Besides, perhaps the low cost producers aren't as dumb as Wall Street thinks. So putting it all together, the aggressive extrapolation of record natural gas production for years and years, is the only way the sell side bears can justify a long term $2.25 to $2.50 MMbtu price forecast.

Very Strong NGL prices

Moving along, I want to discuss the major leg up in NGL prices YoY. And because I decided to write today's piece and share it on Seeking Alpha's free site, I am going to share a few of my detailed charts.

As you can clearly see, Antero Resources is the King of NGLs. This company has over 70,000 barrels per day of C3+ production.

Lo and behold, propane prices have been strong all quarter and Mont Belvieu prices are north of $1 per gallon from September 2018 - February 2019.

Notably, there has been a big leg up in Ethane prices, when last week, they briefly traded as high as $0.60 per gallon.

As of today, the Mont Belvieu forward curve has prices north of $0.40 per gallon from September 2018 - June 2019.

So for analysts that follow NGLs, all of the fractionation is done in basin for Range Resources and Antero Resources because firm likes MarkWest (owned by Marathon) and others built out the infrastructure to serve the significant Marcellus NGLs production profile. This in turns means that Ethane fractionation costs are roughly $0.05 per gallon for Ethane and approximately $0.10 to $0.15 per gallon for C3+. So in the case of Antero, they ship 20K barrels per day of Ethane on Enterprise's ATEX (so does Range Resources) at a cost of roughly $0.13 to $0.15 per gallon (that is my estimate). And because Antero's marketing team is so sophisticated, I wouldn't be surprised if we learned Antero hedged those 20K barrel per day at $0.50 per gallon (this is speculation on my part). I'm context, I'm basing this speculation on Antero's stellar history of hedging natural gas, just look at how they monetized over $700 million worth of in the money hedges and how they hedged natural gas from now until the end of 2019 at $3.50 MMbtu.

Setting aside the savvy of Antero's marketing team, if in Q3 2018, Antero averaged $0.45 per gallon for those 20K barrels per day of Ethane and their fractionation costs are $0.05 per gallon and transport on ATEX is $0.15 then that translates to $0.25 per gallon of pure operating margin. So in Q3, it is very possible that Antero generated pure operating margin dollars of $18.9 million solely from its 20K barrels per day of Ethane that move on ATEX.

Now you can't transport Ethane via rail, and there isn't enough pipeline capacity to move Ethane, so a lot of ethane gets rejected and sold on a Btu basis (Ethane has more Btu content than methane) in the gas stream, but when Mariner East 2 comes online, Antero is the lead shipper on that line. So Antero will have additional operating leverage and a chance to monetize these favorable NGLs prices by receiving close to Mont Belvieu prices for both Ethane and C3+.

Also, although I haven't updated this chart since Q1 2018, look at how 35% of Antero's revenue was from NGLs and condensate. It certainly appears that the market is ignoring Antero's operating leverage to rising NGL prices.

Incidentally, here is my Range Resources chart showcasing its revenue mix. In Q2 2018, 44.5% of RRC's revenue was from NGLs and condensate.

Speaking of NGL prices, fellow SA Contributor, Hinds Howard, writes a nice weekly piece on the MLP Midstream space and his weekly articles contain a weekly dashboard chart. In his most recent piece (Waterlogged Midstream), note the big WoW and YoY change in Ethane prices. Also note that propane prices are stronger in Q3 2018 than Q3 2017. Although he doesn't track Butane and natural gasoline, those prices have also been strong this year and in Q3 2018.

And then finally, when thinking about Antero, you can't forget that the company owns 53% of Antero Midstream (AM). This stake alone was valued at more than $2.8 billion based on yesterday's closing price for AM.

Takeaway

I have been following markets long enough to work out that, at best, the sell side loves groupthink and, at worst, tends to write research that shares the directional viewpoint of its lucrative hedge fund clients. It is no secret that large hedge funds generate significant trading and securities lending revenues for many sell side firms, and given the elevated short interest in names like Antero Resources (26 million shares sold short) and Range Resources (42 million shares sold short) among others, I am not surprised that every time these stock start to rally, and rally based on good fundamentals, a new downgrade or reiteration of a "sell rating" gets published by the sell side.

My viewpoint and skepticism of the sell side notwithstanding, I'm eagerly awaiting both Antero Resources and Range Resources' Q3 2018 earnings report. I would argue that the market isn't pricing in or fully noticing the strength of NGLs price. Antero and Range are arguably the most leveraged to rising C3+ and Ethane prices. And as always, I eat my own cooking and bought more Antero, yesterday at $18 and then more at $17.38.

As a full time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. YTD through 9/26/2018, my Tactical Value Portfolio is up 12.8% and High Octane Portfolio is up 19.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 9.6%) by nearly 330 Bps and 1,002 Bps, respectively. Enclosed below is the Fidelity monthly performance through August 31, 2018, for the Tactical Value Portfolio.

