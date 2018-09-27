Gold Drops, Inflation Rises: Can Miners Rally?

But with consumer inflation rising heating up, will the markets need to find an alternative store of value?

In looking at the broader trends in the financial markets this year, it is easy to see that some of the biggest losers have been found in the precious metals assets. Most of the reasoning behind these trends lies in the fact that corporate earnings have shown strength and GDP growth (both globally and throughout the United States) remains robust.

This means that investors have had little need for safe haven assets, and this has led to significant declines throughout the sector. Losses have been widespread and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has been one of the primary casualties of the market’s wrath.

On a year-to-date basis, the ETF has shed more than 20% in spite of relatively strong earnings results in its core components in recent quarters. Fortunately, these are the types of scenarios that create the best buying opportunities if you are a long-term investor looking to capitalize on the extreme lows seen in the market’s current levels.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF is a well-diversified instrument with an expense ratio of 0.53%. Its top 10 holdings make up 59.5% of the fund, and its three largest components are Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX), and Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV). These stocks make up a combined total of 26.56% of the fund. All three companies showed all-in sustaining costs (AISC) below the current market price of gold, and this supports the outlook for earnings results throughout the industry in the quarters ahead.

Further evidence of the superb level of diversification in GDX can be found in the broad range of market caps and regional distributions which can be found in the fund. Mid-cap stocks make up the largest percentage of the fund (at 50% of the total holdings). Small-caps come next (at 25%) and large-cap stocks take third place (at 18%).

For those looking for more growth potential, there is even an 8% allocation in the micro-cap space. It should be remembered that the fund’s exposure to micro-cap stocks comes with added risk, and this could generate increased volatility for shareholders in the event that larger declines are seen in equity markets. The fund’s micro-cap allocation is relatively small, however, so the risk overall remains limited.

In terms of its regional exposure, roughly two-thirds of the fund is devoted to miners in North America (with 52% in Canada and 15% in the United States). This is followed by weightings in the Asia-Pacific and European regions (at 16% and 7%, respectively). This is another factor which adds security for investors, as long positions are shielded from market turmoil in any individual area.

Fund inflows mark another positive aspect for those considering long-term positions in GDX. Over the last 26 weeks, inflows of $1,398.3 million have been directed toward the ETF. That number swells to $2,314.1 million over the last year, and $4,073.7million over the last five years. In all cases, the GDX inflows have put the fund near the top of its industry category and it is reasonable to expect that this could continue once we start to see a broader turnaround in the underlying prices of gold and silver.

Adding further support to the bullish outlook is the market’s current proximity to peak production in worldwide gold mining. In the chart above, the market’s proximity to “peak gold” looks dangerously close and it is possible to make the argument that we have already reached this stage in terms of the available gold supply.

If these projections turn out to be accurate, the primary beneficiaries could be the world’s largest gold miners. Since GDX offers the most diversified exposure to both large-cap and small-cap companies in the space, there is a strong argument to be made that bullish trends could generate significant rallies in the ETF when its valuation is viewed from a long-term time horizon.

Of course, this offers little consolation for those viewing GDX from the perspective of the 2018 market environment. This year’s declines of 20% have come in conjunction with the 9.3% rally in the S&P 500. In other words, the surging bull market has failed to help those suffering from recent losses in GDX. But if we look at the longer-term time horizons, we can see that these declines have actually created new buying opportunities for those looking to gain long exposure to the ETF.

Specifically, the GDX has fallen back to its previous breakout zone from early 2016. The conventional wisdom in chart analysis tells us that resistance levels turn into support levels once they are broken. If this tendency remains accurate in the case of GDX, we could start to see renewed buying activity in the ETF near current levels. These developments taken in conjunction with the fundamental inflows which have been directed toward the ETF in the last half-year period creates a market scenario with added bullish confirmation.

Those trends are also visible in the largest stock holdings of GDX, which is further evidence that we are nearing a bottom. Newmont Mining is perhaps the best example of fundamental strength in the sector, and it is also the largest individual holding in GDX.

In its most recent earnings report, Newmont’s guidance showed expectations for full-year all-in sustaining costs of $965 - $1,025 per ounce in gold. This is far below the current market value of the precious metal, and this advantage gives investors an opportunity to gain exposure to gold at an even more attractive discount relative to current price levels. These are attractive value prospects for those able to see past the current declines in GDX, and investors considering long-term positioning stances in this well-diversified ETF could see significant gains as we head into next year.

