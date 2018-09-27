Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust: In Precious Metals We Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) is a closed-end-fund that invests all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion. The least we can say is that both gold and silver are out-of-favor. As a consequence the valuation is cheap and sentiment very negative. The latter is good news because it is a contra-indicator. The dollar is an important driver for commodities in general and precious metals like gold and silver in particular. We expect the dollar to weaken further in the coming years (due to the twin deficits in the US) and this is very bullish for precious metals.

The Magazine cover indicator

In August 1979 the infamous “Death of Equities” BusinessWeek-cover appeared and marked the beginning of the biggest equity-bull market in history.

Exhibit 1: “Death of Equities” BusinessWeek cover

In the same vein Vanguard dropped “Gold” from the name of its Gold and Precious Metal Fund in 2001. The change coincided with a decade-long precious metals bull run that saw gold rally from an average price of $271 an ounce in 2001 to an all-time high of more than $1,900 in September 2010. That’s more than a sevenfold increase.

Exhibit 2: Vanguard Gold and Precious Metal Fund drops “Gold” from its name

And recently, Vanguard has said it’s making changes to its Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining Fund as part of an effort to “improve the consistency of its long-term performance.” The fund, which had invested at least 80% of its assets in the sector, will trim that to at least 25%. It will be called the Global Capital Cycles Fund and also invest in infrastructure assets such as telecommunications and utilities. Are we again at the start of a decade-long precious metals bull run?

Exhibit 3: Vanguard drops precious metals

Gold Sentiment

Gold has taken a beating in the last couple of months, and traders have jumped on the bandwagon - pushing net speculative futures positioning to the shortest since the turn of the century. The chart shows the speculative futures positioning breaking into net-short territory.

Exhibit 4: Gold speculative futures positioning

Typically when futures positioning swings from one extreme to another it can be described as oversold, and can often presage a reversal in prices. For example, when the futures positioning indicator reached a low point in 2015 it marked a bottom.

We see a similar picture for Silver.

Exhibit 5: Silver speculative futures positioning

When we compare the speculative futures positioning with the five year-average, we see the same negative sentiment-picture, both for gold and silver.

Exhibit 6: Gold speculative futures positioning

Exhibit 7: Silver speculative futures positioning

Massive short positions by speculators can put a temporary floor under the price of an asset and provide upside fuel. This is because shorts have to buy to cover (close out) their positions. When prices are falling, they buy to take profits and they buy when they’re scared of getting their faces ripped off when prices are rising (“short-squeeze”).

Besides the speculative traders, we also have the commercial participants (producers that are hedging their production) in gold futures-market.

The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reported that for the first time in 17 years commercial participants in gold futures flipped their futures positioning to net long. In gold pits, commercials are generally regarded as smart money, unlike (hedge-fund) speculators. However, at least since the waning months of gold’s 20-year bear market which ended in 2001, on each occasion commercials have abandoned their hedging posture almost entirely, strength in the gold price has proved imminent.

So the least we can say is that the Gold & Silver-sentiment is negative, which is good news from a contrarian viewpoint.

Valuation

First, we look at the valuation of commodities in general and they are very cheap is the least we can say.

Exhibit 8: Valuation commodities in general

What about gold’s valuation levels?

According to Tom McClellan (the editor of both the McClellan Market Report and the Daily Edition) the value of the DJIA/gold ratio is “high”, which implies gold is cheaply valued.

Exhibit 9: DJIA/gold ratio

The recent rise in the DJIA has been coupled with the decline in gold prices from the 2011 gold price top, bringing a pretty high DJIA/gold ratio. It is far from the extreme high that we saw in 1999, but it is already up above the 1929 high, so on that basis it is “officially high”.

Someday gold will outperform stocks again. The higher that the DJIA/Gold Ratio goes, the more severe that such a prospective gold outperformance will be once this ratio turns down.

What about silver’s valuation levels?

The Gold/Silver ratio recently climbed above 80 and this rarely happens. It typically points to a recovery in silver prices. So silver is even cheaper than the already cheap gold.

Exhibit 10: Gold/Silver ratio

Real interest rates

Gold is a real asset that not only serves as a store of value but also a medium of exchange, and that tends to outperform in risk-off episodes. As such, one would expect gold to outperform during the recent period of rising inflation expectations. Yet counterintuitively it has been underperforming relative to its historical average.

Exhibit 11: Gold vs US real yields

In the near term, gold’s properties as a metal and as a currency are causing it to drop amid trade tensions and the stronger U.S. dollar, dominating its properties as a long-term store of value. This leads, according to PIMCO, to an opportunity to add a risk-off hedge to portfolios at an attractive valuation.

Dollar

One of the main drivers of gold prices is a weakening dollar. Gold has historically traded inversely with the US dollar: gold is priced in dollars, so a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive, throttling demand for gold and applying downward pressure on the price.

U.S. fiscal policy is becoming looser just as most other countries continue to reduce deficits. Since the end of 2016, the U.S. budget deficit has expanded from 2% to 4% of GDP.

Exhibit 12: Budget deficits

Normally, an expansion of U.S. budget and trade deficits bodes poorly for the U.S. dollar and is supportive for gold.

Exhibit 13: Twin deficits

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently said in a speech. “The flattening yield curve and subdued market-based inflation expectations suggest that the current monetary policy stance is already neutral or possibly somewhat restrictive.” Eventually, the Fed will stop tightening. That alone could be bearish for USD and bullish for gold, as it will allow investors to focus on the widening U.S. fiscal deficits. Moreover, if the Fed hikes too much, resulting in a recession, it will not only have to stop hiking rates, it would have to ease monetary policy in a hurry. Plus, when the economy goes into a recession, budget deficits typically explode, rising by 4% of GDP on average. That could potentially explode the deficit from 4% of GDP currently to 8%. The combination of wider fiscal deficits and easing monetary policy would be toxic for the U.S. dollar and would likely be a godsend for gold investors.

The dollar is recently weakening compared to the euro.

Exhibit 14: EUR/USD price chart

Adding gold to a portfolio

There are four main benefits of strategically allocating to gold in a multi-asset portfolio:

Increased portfolio diversification.

Potential tail risk mitigation.

Preserved purchasing power.

Enhanced risk-adjusted returns.

Gold has a low correlation to other assets (which leads to diversification benefits and enhanced risk-adjusted returns) and certainly so during crises (tail risk mitigation).

Exhibit 15: Tail risk mitigation

Exhibit 16: Purchasing power

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) began trading on January 16, 2018, on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking the successful completion of Sprott’s acquisition of the US$3.5 billion Central Fund of Canada Limited.

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is a closed-end-fund that was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion. The fund will seek to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical gold and silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical bullion. The fund intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold and silver bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold and silver prices. Approximately two-thirds are invested in gold and the remainder in silver.

Exhibit 17: Summary of Investment Portfolio

The fund is trading at a discount of almost 4% (which is slightly above the average discount of 3%).

Exhibit 18: CEF-discount

Conclusion

The combination of:

a cheap valuation for gold and silver

a weakening dollar

and a very bearish sentiment

should reward investors.

The stars are aligned: buy Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)!

