IRSA Commercial Properties: The Sale Season Has Began In This Argentinean Mall Operator

While the stock price can go lower in the short term, potential long-term returns of around 13% are beginning to look attractive.

The dividend has just been cut in ARS terms (for the second time), and the current dividend yield is 1.7%.

Its stock price has recently fallen off a cliff, as have all Argentinean financial assets. Discretionary consumer spending in Argentina looks bad in peso terms and completely hopeless in USD.

IRSA Commercial Properties is a top-quality Argentinean commercial Real Estate company with significant room for long-term growth both in its mall and its premium office segments.

Being able to buy high-quality business at high implicit rates of return is certainly one of the most desirable investing opportunities. The ongoing Emerging Market sell-off, with an epicenter in Argentina and Turkey, is probably leaving many good offers on the table in such countries. In this article, we focus on IRSA Commercial Properties (IRCP), arguably one of the highest-quality stocks in Argentina. Several characteristics make this company attractive:

It operates a rental portfolio of top-quality commercial Real Estate properties.

It has a significant land reserve in a country where the premium office sector and even the mall sector have significant room for growth.

It has increased its GLA at a CAGR of 6% during the last 15 years.

Its growth capex (construction costs) is denominated in ARS.

It has distributed approximately 40% of its FFO as dividends since 2005.

It has a low leverage ratio of around 2x FFO.

However, catching a falling knife is never an easy task, and it requires a thorough analysis. This article attempts to do just that: provide sufficient long-term information and analysis on this probably little-known company, whose real estate assets I happen to walk by every day.

IRCP's Abasto shopping center is featured as a landmark in the tourist guide of the Buenos Aires municipal government. The building was the central wholesale fruit and vegetable market in the city from 1893 to 1984, when it closed its gates. It was acquired by IRCP and opened its doors as a shopping center in 1999.

Brief description of IRCP and some historical remarks

Its assets: With 16 shopping malls and 7 office buildings, IRCP is the largest owner and operator of premium shopping malls and one of the largest owners of office buildings in Argentina, with ~427,000 sqm gross leasable area ("GLA") in prime locations, and a land reserve to develop ~372,000 sqm of additional commercial (as well as some residential) property. Their portfolio is heavily skewed towards malls, as office buildings represent only 20% of this GLA.

Its history: The company has grown this portfolio of land and properties both organically and inorganically. A period of really fast growth (of approximately 17% CAGR in GLA) took place during the 1990's, during which the company also operated on very significant USD-denominated leverage. The 2001 crisis and the massive 66% depreciation of the ARS that followed, left the company almost in bankruptcy, but some of its existing shareholders subscribed to convertible bonds that kept the company going, without defaulting on its debt (unlike what the sovereign did). Since then, no other dilutive events have taken place. And since 2002, operating on much lower leverage ratios and paying significant dividends, the growth in GLA has been around 6% per year.

In the recent past, the company has been the top mall operator in Latin America on several metrics: it has the highest market share as a percentage of the country's GLA, the highest ownership stake in malls, the highest sales per sqm, the highest occupancy at 99%, one of the highest EBITDA margins at 76%, and the lowest leverage ratio at 1.1x LTM EBITDA. For more details, see the recent Company presentation.

The stock price has recently fallen off a cliff: why?

Before continuing our analysis of IRCP's upside potential, let's take a look at the recent market action, and discuss potential risks and/or the possible bearish thesis.

This fall in the stock price is probably due to several very sound reasons:

The company's revenues are denominated in ARS pesos, a currency that suffered its worst slump since the 2001 crisis.

The Argentinean economy is again in a recession.

Inflation forecasts are around 42%, a number that could even surpass the 2002 high-water mark.

The purchasing power of salaries is expected to drop considerably during what remains of 2018 and also during 2019.

In this scenario, the prospects for discretionary consumer spending in Argentina look bad in inflation-adjusted ARS, and completely hopeless in USD terms. So the story points in one and only one direction, and that is down. Let's dig deeper into the possible bearish thesis.

Bear thesis #1: Argentina's discretionary consumer spending looks hopeless in USD terms

A good question is whether the (obvious) drop in discretionary consumer spending in USD will suffer just a minor cyclical downturn, or if discretionary consumer spending had peaked in a more structural sense. To attempt to answer that question, let's hear what a highly regarded Argentinean economist - who is being considered to head the Central Bank of Israel (see article) - has to say:

"The economy had an excessive level of consumer spending" during the last couple of years, said Mario Blejer last march.

So, if we take his words seriously, which, as the Vice-Chairman of Banco Hipotecario, are almost coming from a company insider (Banco Hipotecario owns 80% of a credit card company "Tarjeta Shopping" while IRCP owns the remaining 20%, and all companies are in turn controlled by IRSA). Assuming he knows what he is saying, it looks like discretionary consumer spending won't be coming back anytime soon to its peak levels, especially in USD terms.

Bear thesis #2: FX risk and dividend cuts (in ARS!) make IRCP's dividend completely unreliable

There is one important characteristic of IRCP for global investors: revenues are denominated in ARS, one of the weakest currencies in the world. Therefore, dividends in USD are subject to wild FX fluctuations. This can make can make IRCP highly unattractive for conservative USD income investors, of course.

In fact, in their latest proposal for the annual shareholder meeting made in Sept 24th, the proposed dividend is ARS 545 million... this is the second time they cut the dividend (in ARS terms!). With shares now trading at USD 26, the market cap is USD 820 million, so the current dividend yield is approximately 1.7%.

Recent dividend payments have been as follows:

FY 2013 FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Announced for FY 2019 Dividends in ARS (million) 166 407 437 283 770 680 545 ARS/USD rate at the date of payment 5.35 7.14 8.75 9.75 15.4 19.4 39 (approx) Dividends in USD (million) 61 57 50 29 50 35 13.9 (approx) Dividend yield (approx) 12% 8.3% 5% 2.6% 2.8% 2.2% 1.7%

Source: company presentation (slide 21), and latest letter to shareholders.

Bear thesis #3: the threat of E-commerce

While this is probably not the reason behind the recent market action, this threat cannot be left without mention. Even though Amazon is still very, very far away from being a competitor to IRCP, it should be noted that Argentina is the home country of MercadoLibre (MELI), so malls and e-commerce platforms have been fighting over market share for quite some time now, without IRCP suffering any sort of disruption. The rationale behind this is that malls have a growing focus on entertainment (movie theaters, food) and apparel, which is still very hard to sell online.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that most supermarkets in Argentina have had their own online revenue channels for over a decade, also proving that local brick and mortar business are capable to adapt to new technologies. Along this line, IRCP owns a 17.5% stake in the e-commerce company Avenida.com. As a final remark, the most recent initiatives of MercadoLibre in the country seem too focused on the banking system as a "disruption" target rather than malls or supermarkets.

Two reasons to catch this falling knife: growth in GLA and mean reversion in FFO/sqm

Growth in GLA

As we said before, the company has been steadily increasing its GLA, either by acquiring or building top-quality commercial real estate assets.

Source: own elaboration on the basis of company data.

As for the near term, the company is moving boldly into the premium office sector, and is also betting on continued growth of its mall operations.

Strong growth in the premium office sector

In 2014 it acquired several premium office buildings from its parent company IRSA, as well as large plots of land for future developments. The projects under construction are expected to increase the office GLA by 48,000 sqm (14% of total GLA) by FY 2020, that is, in less than 2 years. The reason behind this move is that a higher penetration of Class A office per inhabitant is expected, as Buenos Aires is still well below the regional average in this regard.

Besides the strong demand in this sector, the importance for IRCP's portfolio is that premium offices rents are negotiated in USD, making the company less vulnerable to FX fluctuations.

Continued growth in the mall sector

In relation to the continued growth of the mall operations, the rationale is that Argentina has a lower mall GLA per capita and a lower penetration of mall sales as a total of retail sales, in relation to other Latin American countries:

In sum: grow GLA by 50% within five years (CAGR of 8.9%)

As for the next few years, the company intends (see slide 17) to:

Grow GLA by 14% by 2019, mostly in the office sector.

Continue to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2019-2023 period.

So on average, IRCP is attempting to grow at a faster rate when compared to its recent history. Looking at the entire 2014-2023 period, however, shows that the overall CAGR would end up being a much more modest 4.6%.

About 50% of the growth will come from the office sector, and the total share of office GLA over the total GLA should grow from the current 20% to 32% in 2023, giving IRCP a more diversified and resilient portfolio.

Can the growth be funded?

This last dividend cut could mean that the company is on track to deliver on its promised annual rate of growth of 8.9% in GLA for the next 5 years. Presumably, the company's original plan was to fund some of this growth using relatively cheap credit (like a 5% fixed rate USD-bond that the company placed during 2017) that just became unavailable, as even Argentina's sovereign 2-year bond rate is sitting at 8.3%. As the credit is gone, it looks like the company is continuing with its growth plan by slashing its dividend.

As the company already owns a large land-bank (which it bought in bulk at very low prices per sqm), and construction costs are naturally in ARS (as every single construction material is produced in the country), it looks like the company's growth is naturally hedged against FX risk.

As to whether this growth can be sustained during a recession, it is worthwhile to compare mall sales with construction costs on an historical basis. For this reason, a comparison between IRCP's tenant sales and construction costs reported by the Argentine Construction Chamber (its Spanish acronym is CAC) is a worthwhile exercise:

From the above picture, it doesn't look like recessions are affecting the relation between IRCP's tenant sales per sqm to the cost of construction (which encompasses construction materials and construction worker's salaries, both of which are also negatively affected by recessions). The picture also shows a declining trend, but it is largely stable since 2005, and there have been a number of recessions since then.

Not displayed in the above picture is the fact that construction costs have plummeted in USD terms - and IRCP has 20% of its GLA in premium offices, where the rent is paid in USD. So clearly, IRCP doesn't seem to be in a negative position to fund its growth using the funds it receives from its operations.

Finally, IRCP has a net debt of USD 220 million that is mainly comprised of the following:

USD bonds of 140 million at 5.00% fixed rate maturing in 2020.

USD bonds of 362 million at 8.75% fixed rate maturing in 2023.

Cash and equivalents of USD 272 million.

On the negative side of having USD-denominated debt is that fact that the interest expense burden will increase this year. On the positive side, the company can report significant non-cash FX losses that should lower their effective tax rate. Finally, should the need for additional cash arise, either to invest or to pay down the debt maturing in 2023, the company can always resort to sell some office floors, as it has done in the past, at a great premium to its construction cost.

So it appears that both the company's operations and its balance sheet are very well positioned to continue growing its premium rental real estate portfolio. But how much could this portfolio be worth? We will discuss that in what remains of this article.

Long-term average performance of FFO in USD/sqm

In order to try to pick a bottom price for this company, I have compiled some company reported data regarding tenant sales, GLA in square meters, and the average exchange rate of ARS per USD since 2000:

Source: Own elaboration on the basis of company data. The result in ARS was divided by the exchange rate at January 1 of each year, which is approximately the average exchange rate for IRCP's fiscal year.

From the above data (and some more data, not displayed for ease of reading), the long-term average performance of IRCP is as follows:

IRCP's revenues over tenant sales have always been in the 17-21% range.

FFO as a proportion of tenant sales is also very stable, at an average of 4.7%, depending on the level of debt, with a recent minimum value of 3.5% in 2015.

Since 2005, the dividend/FFO ratio has been always higher than 28%, and 42% on average (excluding 2009).

The FFO in USD/sqm statistics are: average of 216 and standard deviation of 89.

The average FFO of 216 USD/sqm has a very high standard deviation. In detail, FFOs in different points of Argentina's past economic cycles can be summarized as follows:

In periods of high USD/ARS FX rate and economic stagnation like during 2010-2017, FFO are 277 USD/sqm on average, with a standard deviation of 75.

rate and economic like during 2010-2017, FFO are 277 USD/sqm on average, with a standard deviation of 75. In periods of depressed USD/ARS FX rate and economic growth (like in 2004-2008) FFO are 169 USD/sqm on average, with a standard deviation of 30.

FX rate and economic (like in 2004-2008) FFO are 169 USD/sqm on average, with a standard deviation of 30. In periods of depressed USD/ARS FX rate and a recession (like 2002 and 2009), FFO can be as low as 50 USD/sqm.

As the Argentinean economy is moving from the scenario described in the first bullet point to the one described in third one, it is worth comparing the present situation faced by the company with the 2001 and 2009 recessions with depressed exchange rates. Even though the situation for 2019 looks a lot like 2001 and 2009, I believe the company is in a much more solid position than at those times:

The leverage ratio is nowhere the 2001 levels.

The company divested 80% of its credit card ("Tarjeta Shopping") operations in 2009, responsible for much of the financial losses that took place that year,

It incorporated a portfolio of premium offices in 2014, where the rent prices are negotiated in USD.

For these reasons, I am considering that FFOs of the mall operations should bottom at around 100 USD/sqm, for a quick recovery to at least the 170 USD/sqm range during subsequent years. The 20% share of the office operations, not present back then, could provide some upside from that levels, but I decided to omit that.

At the current 427,000 sqm, the present market cap of USD 820 million could be seen in different ways:

19 times the FFO of highly-distressed periods (100 USD/sqm).

11.3 times the average for depressed USD/ARS periods (170 USD/sqm).

8.9 times the long-term average performance (216 USD/sqm).

6.9 times the average of periods of high USD/ARS FX rates (277 USD/sqm).

Concluding remarks: Possible valuations/scenarios

It appears that during the most recent highs of $60 per share, the market was willing to buy the story that FFOs of 277 USD/sqm are sustainable for the long term. Within 5 years, GLA would have grown by 50%, and at 13 times FFO, the stock price would have gotten to USD 74 by 2023. Plus a 3% dividend yield - that was possible thanks to the cheap credit that seemed to be ever available to the company - this story would have resulted in a 7% total return.

On the contrary, my own bullish thesis for this stock is much more modest:

I expect the company will deliver on its promised 8.9% CAGR in GLA, and that FFO will revert to its mean value of 216 USD/sqm by 2023. By then, at a conservative valuation of 10 times FFO, the stock price should be able to reach USD 45 (in 2023). During this period, the dividend will be low, but eventually, I would also expect that the company resumes its historical average dividend payout ratio of 40%.

This scenario offers a 11.5% annual return from the present price, plus a 1.5% dividend yield, for a total return of around 13%. I believe that at that at these kind of returns, IRCP's stock price has entered into its own "sale season". Attractive, but not quite the "Black Friday" type of bargain that malls are known for offering from time to time

Four reasons to catch this falling knife just now could be:

Most of the bad news regarding FX risk and a recession in Argentina seem to be already largely discounted in the price.

IRCP is significantly cheaper than its regional peers (such as Brazil's BR Malls, Iguatemi and Aliansce) on metrics such as P/S and P/B.

A total return of 13% is quite good for premium, unlevered, Real Estate.

The aforementioned discussion (I believe) has been reasonably conservative, leaving room for further upside should the ARS peso eventually strengthen.

However, that doesn't mean there is still no downside here, as the market doesn't seem to be reacting to several company-specific bad news that have just appeared:

The dividend has just been cut and the current yield is 1.7%, but a lot of stock screeners erroneously show a dividend yield of 11%.

Its parent company IRSA (IRS) has decided to distribute IRCP's shares as a dividend, for a total of around 4% of IRCP's market cap, potentially creating a significant selling pressure coming from the IRSA shareholders with more interest in other of the IRSA's businesses: like IRSA's ownership of a very large and highly distressed holding company in Israel (IDB), or a very large land plot in a strategic location in Buenos Aires with pending approvals since the 1990's. This was announced in the latest proposal for IRSA's shareholders meeting to be held in Oct 29th.

The company's results and Argentina's GDP per capita will look bad in USD terms a year from now.

A multiple of 10 times FFO over a potentially highly distressed FFO being reported next year could get the share price to $15 or so. I believe this scenario would be rather extreme, but cannot be discarded.

As the possibility of further downside risk cannot be discarded, any potential investor in IRCP should be willing to double down if the stock price reaches very low prices (say, below $20), or even extremely distressed prices (below $15). Let's remember (again) that IRCP is still a falling knife and this article is about whether it is worth to catch it or not.

Approximately, this summarizes my expectations:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 GLA (in thousand sqm) 487 517 550 634 654 FFO USD/sqm 100 150 170 180 216 Dividend per share $0.4 $0.7 $0.8 $0.9 $1.8 Stock price $23 $28 $32 $39 $45 Multiple of long-term average FFO 7 8 8.5 9 10

There is, or course, a potential "very bullish" scenario: should the Argentinean economy eventually rebound in a sense that is favorable to IRCP's tenants (higher consumer spending in USD terms), and should Argentinean equities start trading at more comparable levels to regional peers (i.e. with lower discount rates, for example, at 13 times FFO) then IRCP's shares could show a highly significant appreciation, and even return to its recent maximums. However, it looks like that scenario is at least a few years away from us, and that the "sale season" will remain going on for a while, offering patient investors long-term total returns of around 13% from the present level, and/or perhaps, an even better opportunity in the short/medium term.

Catching a falling knife is never an easy task, but it can be very rewarding, especially in the case of buying great companies at attractive prices, as I believe IRCP is now. I hope this article has helped potential investors considering whether or not to do just that.

