Tesla: With Profitability On The Horizon, Now Is The Time To Go Long

Instead of owning shares outright, use the options market to play the overall longer-term movement in the shares to manage risk and reduce capital outlaid.

The short selling narrative of record cash burn, coupled with huge losses, is over. Short sellers would benefit by covering their positions at reasonable pricing levels.

Game Over For Short Sellers

Tesla (TSLA) is beginning to escape the low rate production that dogged Tesla's cash flow and profitability over the past few years. The short selling narrative is becoming damaged as Tesla will begin scaling Model 3 production, improving margins and experience record profitability heading into 2019 - 2020.

The fundamentals/balance sheet will improve over the next two years and the company's gross margins stand to benefit from the high levels of operating leverage. The near-term uncertainty surrounding debt maturities reaching a billion dollars heading into 2019 should be overlooked, as the company will likely raise capital through an additional stock offering.

Musk turned his vision into a reality and created a car company from scratch. Tesla beat every single large auto manufacturer to market with a technologically superior product.

Investors have waited patiently for profits to materialize and the earnings potential is on the horizon as we head into 2020 and beyond. Shareholders will be rewarded if they use near-term headwinds to acquire shares below the $300 pricing level, as the upside appears north of $350 per share over the next 12 - 24 months.

Tesla is the largest US-based automaker with a $50 billion market capitalization. The company is trading at a 3.7 times revenue level and the market is paying a premium for growth.

Note: Tesla is the largest US automaker by market capitalization, yet still trails Volkswagen and Toyota Auto groups.

Scaling production

The company is rapidly scaling production of the Model 3 and will reach a level of 50,000 a quarter in Q3. The forward thinking of Tesla to deploy their supercharger network and offer a fully technological driving experience has given them a 3 ~ 4 year competitive advantage on other car makers who are trying to capture the mass market EV.

The hurdle has been set low by investors and earnings estimates have been falling as the Model 3 production numbers didn't reach the 5,000 a week goal early in 2018. Elon Musk's questionable antics are only drawing the focus away from his difficult goal to hit 10,000 Model 3s per week by the end of 2018.

The company finally hit its 5,000 delivery a week goal in Q2 and is on track to deliver nearly 50,000 Model 3s in Q3. The Model 3 ramp was difficult and a testament to the barriers of entry in the automotive industry. It appears the production problems are over and the company is about to ratchet up the production goal of 50,000 cars in Q3. If Tesla hits this production level, the short sellers will have to think carefully about betting against Musk and company. At 50,000 Model 's a quarter, the economies of scale will finally kick in and margins will rise. The company will rapidly improve their cash flow situation and EPS.

Battery Assets and Securing the Supply Chain

The margin of safety remains in the battery and sub component factories. Tesla is the largest producer of lithium battery packs in the world and they are outproducing other automakers by a wide margin. The battery factory and the intangibles for lithium batteries is the most valuable asset of the company. The only way to eliminate fossil fuels entirely is with energy storage. Solar panels can't produce energy at night, while wind and wave power is subject to environmental conditions.

Tesla has a large market opportunity to be the supplier of other companies' battery needs and sell directly to the end consumer. The cost of the raw materials continues to rise in the low 20% range annually, while cobalt and lithium prices have risen roughly ~90% since early 2016. The necessary raw materials can only be mined in certain locations of the world and the refining process uses the raw materials. Raw materials remain the biggest production choke hold and Tesla is mitigating this risk by partnering with Kidman Resources and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) for three years. Kidman Resources has a 50/50 deal with SQM for the extraction of Lithium in Western Australia. This deal is one of a few Tesla has undertaken to ensure the ramp of their battery-dependent products occurs smoothly.

There's still some risk to owning shares outright

The company has $2.02 billion of debt coming due over the next 12 months and only $2.23 billion of cash on hand. Including working capital coming due over the next 12 months, the company needs to issue capital to sustain operations. No matter how many times I hit myself in the head, I can't comprehend why investors have bid the stock to ridiculous pricing levels.

The market is paying for growth and valuing the stock toward 2023 earnings per share levels. The intense investor belief in Elon Musk and his vision for Tesla provides a premium over what the current fair value is for the shares. The company has an intense debt load and elevated cash burn, but it looks like this will be overcome heading into the end of 2019 and early 2020.

The two near-term financial obstacles to the long-term success story for Telsa is the low cash balance and intense debt load. The share price needs support at current levels to reduce dilution for the impending capital raise. The company's impending capital raise is a near-term headwind. I expect roughly ~15 million shares to be issued for a price around $300-plus per share which should provide about ~4.5 billion in cash to satisfy debt repayments and additional working capital requirements. It will dilute the current shareholders by around 7% ~ 8% and create short-term trading opportunities for 2020 and beyond ramp.

With the company losing three-fourths of a billion per quarter, one must wonder if the company has money bonfires in the middle of the Model 3 production line. The SolarCity acquisition was questionable and this is contributing to the overall cash burn at Tesla.

If the company overcomes all the near-term headwinds (of which, there are a lot of them) Tesla will trade to a reasonable valuation for a technology centric automotive company. Analysts are expecting the company to grow at a 40% CAGR in 2019 and ~20% in 2020. If you use 2020 earnings estimates to value the current share price, the stock is fundamentally valued to a 30 times price to earnings multiple. Tesla is maturing from a speculative growth company into a fundamentally valued automaker. The key to profitability was the mass market EV and it appears Tesla beat all competitors to market and will benefit from rising gross margins as economies of scale take effect.

The company is in a race to penetrate the mass market and affluent EV segment before other large automakers gain market acceptance. BMW, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and US automakers have plans to modernize their sedan offerings with EVs. The Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal changed the direction of the largest German automaker and they used it as a pivot to fully focus on their electric vehicle product offerings. Volkswagen is opening 13 EV manufacturing facilities around the world, with one factory in the US.

Unparalleled Driving Experience

I test drove a friend's Model 3 and I was impressed at the modernized driver experience and car performance. Tesla differentiates itself from competitors by being a tech car company. The car has superb acceleration and no lag when you hit the gas, the torque is instantaneous. The Model 3 has few production inconsistencies such as panel gaps and orange peel in the clear coat (orange peel is the appearance of ripples in a car's clear coat application). However, the car's build quality falls a bit short of German competitors BMW and Volkswagen.

The info-graphic tablet/instrumentation on the dash board provides immense driving information and entertainment. It's everything you would expect for a $50,000 car. The clean design of the dashboard provides good sight lines for the driver combined with 360-degree sensors, giving the driver awareness of anything near the vehicle.

The driver experience is the best I have ever experienced and the car is truly remarkable when you consider there were no EVs on the road only 15 years ago.

Elon's Cult Figure Gives the Share-Price Stability

Call it the Musk premium, with the company barely profitable and burning billions of dollars of year in cash flow, you must pin point why shareholders pay a rich premium for the stock. It all starts with Elon Musk, the polarizing figure who made his millions before the tech bubble by founding a technology company, selling it and then creating a payment service that morphed into PayPal. He is a serial entrepreneur with endless creativity. I characterize him as an eccentric Steve Jobs. Even with the untimely funding secured tweet and questions about his behavior, the company is better with him as the CEO than not and most long shareholders would agree with me.

SolarCity Acquisition Was Questionable At Best, Only Adding to the Cash Burn

The current debt load is a problem and unsustainable. This is the biggest short seller narrative and it is a valid point. The near-term maturing debt will require refinancing or debt extinquishment. The company's acquisition of SolarCity only exacerbated the situation. SolarCity was run by Elon Musk's cousins and operated differently by being a Photovolatic manufacturer, rather than a solar plant industrial manufacturer.

They target home owners and businesses to install PV panels either on the roof (roof tiles) or in a sun exposed area near the install site. This is different than other companies by targeting consumers directly and offering financing and leasing options to make the buy/sell decision economically in favor of the end consumer. The company employed a door-to-door sales strategy that has been recently abandoned. The company focused on selling homeowners solar roof tiles. The product is suppose to work in tandem with Tesla's wall pack and provide energy storage and reduce electric grid reliance.

The selling point of the solar roof panel system is reduced utility bills over the life of the system coupled with state and federal rebates that would make the economic situation viable for the consumer. The industry is highly competitive and there isn't significant pricing power for PV solar panel producers. It appears the SolarCity acquisition was nothing more than bail out for SolarCity shareholders. The company was beginning to experience mounting debt levels and was losing market share as far back as 2016.

With emerging competitors in China's solar industry, SolarCity's only hope is the Tesla wall pack as an energy storage solution. The wall pack is the growth driver in the energy generation and storage segment. The energy division generated roughly ~10% of total revenues in Q2 and deployed nearly double the storage capacity of 203 MWh over 2017 levels. Tesla's Gigafactory is creating a pricing advantage in the storage market and economies of scale are being achieved to mass produce lithium ion batteries.

The company aggregates revenue from the wall pack under energy generation and storage, which shields the company from exposing the declining sales numbers in the pure solar segment. Competition is heating up and China is ramping solar production as the country strives to reduce reliance on coal and other fossil fuel powered plants entirely. Two of the biggest solar manufacturers are Chinese and they derive a significant cost advantage in labor over domestic firms.

Funding Secured, will likely result in charges and fines

The outcome of the SEC investigation and criminal probe will likely end in charges and fines. Musk's tweet created roughly a billion dollars in paper losses against short sellers and caused billions of dollars in damage to his own shareholders when he had to walk back the claim of taking the company private. The options market was greatly affected, as the put/call ratio is around 1.2 and people use derivatives as an alternative to outright shorting.

If the SEC lets Musk off the hook, they would be setting a precedent that market manipulation will be tolerated. The SEC has pursued people for significantly less in securities manipulation and the Tesla/Musk contingent will not walk away scot-free. However, I don't find the investigation to be a near-term drag or significant risk to holding shares over the coming months. The company/Musk will pay a fine and close this matter.

Short Interest

Short interest is building to the highest levels of 2018, yet lower than the peak of near ~40% reached in November 2016. Negative sentiment is rising on the cash burn and SEC narratives. The short narrative is prevalent in the options market, as implied volatility is at 80% and just below the 52-week high of 83.7%. Option premiums are elevated and the market is paying extra to hedge and short the stock through derivative products.

How to play the stock in options?

Strategy: Bull Vertical Spread

The trade is meant to offset elevated implied volatility (83%) and manage the capital risked to capture an upside move in Tesla stock. This strategy isn't as affected by theta or "time decay" and it allows investors to play a direction in the share price.

Buy the $310 strike call option for $3525 premium with an expiration of January 18, 2019.

Sell the $350 strike call option for $1945 premium with an expiration of January 18, 2019.

The max gain is $2420 dollars if the share price remains above $350 per share at expiration.

The max loss is $1580 dollars if the share price is $310 per share or below at expiration.

This is a debit strategy and based on the options pricing model there's a 60% chance the stock price will be below the $310 strike price by January 19, 2019. There's a 29.46% chance the stock will be above the max gain strike price of $350 dollars by January 19. The trade risks $1,580 of capital to make $3,525, which is a total return of ~223% on the capital risked if the max gain is realized. The probability of achieving this gain is 29.46% of occurrences.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and the strategy analyzed is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of playing Tesla shares without the risk of owning common stock. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

