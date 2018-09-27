Inflation In A 2 Economies World: You Got Yours; I Got Mine

Investors and citizens who depend on the CPI (or any other current inflation measure) to determine their required savings or investment allocations may be in for a rude awakening.

A "two economies" world makes inflation even tougher to quantify, since the bottom 60% of earners are more vulnerable to price increases and have relatively stagnant wages.

Adding to the confusion is the inherent difference between prices, cost-of-living, and living standards. They are not the same thing, but too often get portrayed as such.

In my previous article, see here, I discussed the "two economies" phenomenon which has gradually unfolded over the last five decades or so, and exacerbated by the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). I argued that the devolution of modern society into separate demarcated economies (made more intractable due to decreasing social mobility) has rendered many official measures, like GDP, increasingly less useful. In today's piece I will examine the way our powers that be measure inflation, using tools like the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Measuring inflation is arguably the most difficult and controversial task attempted by economists and statisticians. There are good reasons for this, as we shall see.

It turns out strong cases can be made by both those who believe official measures understate price pressures, and those who claim the opposite. This is not as contradictory as it sounds. It should be expected that, being imperfect, commonly used measures like CPI get many things wrong, or don't apply to all consumers and citizens equally. Worse, many inflation measures are misused as gauges for cost of living or living standards, which they are really not.

Your humble author wishes to highlight certain underappreciated aspects of this debate which help explain the seeming paradox of an economy which has, since the GFC, exhibited little official inflation while showing signs of increasingly pressured consumers.

Economists have been quite busy over the last few decades using "hedonic adjustments" and "substitution", to account for things like improved product quality or consumer choice. Unfortunately, while these considerations present perfectly legitimate considerations in most cases, they present increasing confusion as to what is being measured: i.e. prices, cost-of-living, or standards of living? Moreover, as we shall see, some of the very improvements that hedonically lower real prices can simultaneously disguise increases in, say, living costs (as opposed to inflation) for consumers.

The aforementioned two economies phenomenon rears its ugly head once again. The modern economy's success in raising living standards for all also raises living costs in ways that often go unrecognized. As it turns out, rising living costs are experienced differently, depending on which economy a given consumer belongs to. How much income you as an investor need to put aside for retirement is also directly related to which "economy" you reside in.

The following will not be a pleasant read for many, but as a wise old professor once told me, "Some things need to be said".

Playing the Inflation Whack-a-Mole

To reiterate, measuring inflation is one of the trickiest jobs there is. The reasons are quite simple. Here are just a few:

Spending habits do not remain constant over time. A typical household's grocery basket, say, from the 1930s will scarcely resemble one from today. Not only do tastes change, but so too do the quantity and variety of choices available to consumers, to say nothing of changes in beliefs regarding proper nutrition and quality, or our willingness to sacrifice either for convenience, perhaps when both parents are working.

Technology improves over time. A tire purchased in 2018 is superior to one purchased in 1970 in terms of performance, and often longevity. A television from 1990, while superior to a 1970s model, is laughably inferior to a modern flat screen TV with smart technology.

Mass production has increased living standards by making many products more available or affordable, but often mass produced products are of lesser quality, and lacking in craftsmanship.

Processed assemble-it-yourself furniture, for example, is affordable, and great for those on limited budgets, but cannot compare to anything built from solid wood by a skilled craftsman. Traditionally craftsman quality was reflected in the price of the final product; this is still true today. What has changed is that now affordable mass-produced, particleboard furniture presents a cheaper alternative for the general public.

Once upon a time the average family saved for years in order to purchase its one and only book, usually the family bible or some classic tome, which was then professionally bound and sewn in sturdy leather, and could realistically be expected to last centuries. Today, countless millions of paperbacks collect dust in garages, accumulate in landfills, or linger unwanted in the darkest corners of neighborhood flea markets. Whether pulp fiction or classics, all languish together, often side-by-side, following long forgotten impulse purchases by millions of mass consumers.

Products, you see, just ain't what they used to be, and that is both a good and bad thing.

Meanwhile, it is up to paid professionals to not only track the prices of goods that are themselves constantly changing in nature, but also aggregate said goods into an archetypal "basket" representing some imaginary household's average expenses.

Would you care to take on this job, dear readers? Me neither. As we shall see, it is largely a fool's errand anyway, especially now that "the economy" has degraded into at least two economies.

Adjustments, Substitutions, and COLAs, Oh My!

The Federal Reserve primarily uses the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Index to measure inflation, but it also considers the CPI and Core CPI (with the latter excluding volatile goods like, fuel and food). The Bank of Canada has its own version of the CPI that it looks to. The Bank of England, after decades of using the Retail Prices Index (NYSEMKT:RPI) switched its own version of the CPI, too, much to the chagrin of the Royal Statistical Society, who argued that the new measure underestimates true inflation.

Speaking of which, there is a well-known chorus of observers who argue, often convincingly, that CPI and other measures underestimate inflation, at least as it is experienced by "average" consumers. For example, this article (see here) notes that since 1963 average home prices - most households' largest expense - have risen twice as fast as CPI inflation.

Meanwhile data suggests that each generation since the baby boom has had to devote an increasing share its first decade of income toward rent (45% for millennials versus only 36% for baby boomers), leaving a smaller share to devote to saving for that down-payment. This is especially troubling considering inflation-adjusted wages have been stagnant for nearly five decades, as a recent Pew Research estimate shows. In other words, each generation is able to save less for a home purchase, even as home prices rise at twice the reported rate of inflation.

However, there is another side to this story. For example, Dartmouth economist, Bruce Sacerdote, points out (and he is not alone) that living standards, even for the poorest, have risen substantially over the last several decades. For example, average home sizes have increased, in addition to the quality of many inputs, like insulation or window glazing. Clearly, it is not entirely fair to cite the doubling of average home prices, for example, without at least factoring in increases in square footage and amenities, which reflect higher living standards.

There are countless examples of these rising living standards: The use of, and access to, major appliances has also risen, particularly among the lowest earners. Cars per household has also grown, despite increasingly smaller households.

Since the 1990s, economists and statisticians have attempted to incorporate "hedonic adjustments" into inflation calculations. This generally refers to accounting for improvements in product quality accumulated over time, from refrigerators to rubber tires. Obviously, accounting for these improvements is tricky, and controversial to say the least. Predictably, some factions believe that even with current hedonic adjustments, most measures still overstate inflation, and just as predictably some factions insist the opposite is true.

Another point of contention is what is referred to as "substitution". This is another adjustment officials use to lower inflation estimates. Their argument is simple: The fact that a product's price has increased does not necessarily mean consumers will pay the higher price. In other words, they can (and often do) "substitute" said product in favor of cheaper alternatives. This article by Scott Winship (see here) makes a strong case for adjusting for substitution, as when, for example, consumers switch to eating chicken when the price of beef increases disproportionately.

Though compelling, substitution has its critics. It comes down to the subjective value consumers place on their purchases, and whether eliminating specific goods lowers their living standards. In his article Mr. Winship complains that almost any given inflation measure "fails to account for 'upper-level substitution'-the ability of consumers to switch from apples to oranges (or from coffee to tea or from beef to pork) when the relative prices of the two change".

Obviously, the problem is that apples are not oranges, coffee is not tea, and beef is not pork. If the price increases for a preferred product, forcing consumers to switch to one viewed as inferior, then their standard of living takes a hit - albeit an unquantifiable hit - even if their monthly bill remains unchanged thanks to substitution.

Should measures of inflation or living costs not recognize drops in living standards? After all, if the inflation rate is adjusted down when products improve in quality (the hedonic adjustment), should it not be adjusted up when consumers are forced to switch to products of inferior quality? In the latter case consumers would be paying the same monthly bill, yes, but for a subjectively inferior basket of goods: inflation by another name, perhaps?

Yet another recent study by Brent Ambrose and Jiro Yoshida takes the debate in a different, and fascinating, direction. They contend that both camps are both right and wrong. The authors studied the CPI just before, during, and after the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), and argue that CPI overstated inflation during the crisis, but has consistently understated it during the subsequent recovery. To quote Bloomberg:

It's hard to know how the Fed might have behaved if it had been using an index like the Penn State/UC Irvine one during the Great Recession. Deflation would have looked more severe, but the decline in gross domestic product would have looked less severe. The current expansion looks less healthy using the alternative measure because inflation comes out higher and growth lower. The combination "may explain the consistent negative consumer sentiment and political uncertainty seen during the economic expansion following the Great Recession"

At what point is an inflation measure, like the CPI, supposed to merely track prices, and at what point is it supposed to track consumers' cost-of-living or living standards? This question is not academic, and has never been adequately addressed. While the BLS, for example, admits the CPI is only a "conditional cost of living index" (see here), it doesn't even acknowledge factors like lower living standards caused by substitution.

Those arguing for a reduced rate of inflation due to higher living standards fail to recognize that higher living standards often imply higher living costs. Yes, houses have grown larger and feature more amenities, but such increases in living standards at least partially explain why homes prices, for example, are becoming out of reach for the young.

Another source of confusion is partly due to our various governments' Tower of Babel-like mix of official departments with unique missions. All use controversial inflation measures for differing purposes, whether to determine Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs), measure poverty rates, or so on. And, as the The Economist points out, these varying missions can often be subject to politicking.

Clearly, almost all adjustments currently used to rejig the inflation rate adjust that number downward, and almost never up. It may well be that the inflation rate is always overestimated, as many assert, or it may be that bureaucrats and politicians have vested interests in shrinking the reported number, as others point out (see here). After all, in most developed countries, state benefits are adjusted upward based on annual increases in the CPI or some other measure. COLA increases to pension plans are the most obvious example. Even a one percentage point difference in the CPI can amount to billions of dollars in COLAs annually.

Two Economies, Two Inflations

This brings us to the "two economies" segment of our discussion. As we have seen, measuring inflation and/or household cost-of-living is already wrought with difficulty, and carries the potential for bias or misuse. However, the topic becomes even murkier once we factor in the yawning gap between the economic realities of the roughly top 40% of earners and the bottom 60%. As it turns out both groups experience inflation differently, and the latter (and poorer) segment of society is more acutely aware of, and affected by, rising costs.

The reason is obvious. Lower earners have less disposable income, and a smaller percentage of their pay is available for savings and investment, whether that be for retirement, or a child's education.

Healthcare costs, especially in the US, have increased rapidly over the last several decades. This is becoming burdensome for workers of all stripes. The topic of runaway healthcare costs has been beaten to death, so I won't go into great detail. Other Seeking Alpha contributors have already compiled excellent summaries; in fact, I'll borrow the following chart from one of the best of those:

From: BeatlesRockerTom

The most obvious takeaways are that, since the turn of the millennium, increases in workers' premiums have outpaced inflation, and have simultaneously grown faster than employer contributions. It should also be noted that during a period in which average wages have been stagnant employees' shares of premiums have increased almost 3 ½ times.

Side note: Jason Tillberg, recently published a story showing that US healthcare cost increases have recently dropped below the inflation rate, which is encouraging though still too early to call a trend.

Even in Canada, the land of "free" healthcare, average healthcare costs for a family of four have increased 70% since 1997 and 100% for single users. Of course, in Canada most of these costs are taken out of general tax revenues, rather than insurance premiums or out-of-pocket expenses, but they do show health costs are rising rapidly everywhere, though nowhere as fast as the US.

Obviously when healthcare costs rise faster than inflation it puts undo pressure on workers and the poor, but it especially pressures retirees, who typically live on fixed incomes. Moreover, healthcare expenditures for the elderly are on average higher than other age groups, meaning that CPI is increasingly meaningless for seniors, a group whose COLA pension adjustments are typically based on the very CPI that understates their health costs.

Education is another component that is rising faster (much faster) than inflation. So fast, in fact, that enrollments have started to decline in the US, even as total student debt loads, measured in dollars owed, continues to increase.

From: Forex News

For decades, an education was seen, for better or worse, as a primary path to social mobility in the US and beyond. Even in Canada, where the government still provides comparatively larger subsidies, out-of-pocket tuition has been increasing faster than inflation.

Thus, it's not necessarily overall price levels exacerbating the demarcation of society into intractable tiers: It is which prices are rising (or falling). When large necessities, like healthcare, rise faster than wages it pressures poorer households' ability to save or invest. When the cost of education becomes prohibitive it can have the effect of freezing the poorest out of universities and colleges. There are other examples, to quote the ForbesWealthBlog:

Compared side by side, it's easy to see that the items which inflate at the highest rate (housing, food, electricity, etc.) are the things that we need to survive. So, one might argue that if these items were weighted higher due to necessity in the CPI, our inflation statistics would change drastically.

Obviously, some of the costs mentioned above are of the "volatile" variety associated with the Core CPI, and thus rise and fall, but of course, these variations more acutely effect the bottom earners.

Inflation and Cost-of-Living Are Not the Same Thing

What CPI and other inflation measures do not adequately recognize (and to be fair, were not designed to) is that expenses and prices are not always the same thing.

There is an underappreciated angle of technology. Modern consumers have the benefit, it is true, of continued access to proliferating technologies, from personal computers, to flat screen TVs, to iPods. Many of these are purely luxuries, meaning as individuals we are free to decide whether to spend our hard-earned money on them. Other technologies, however, are more problematic.

When they first started to appear in homes en masse in the early 1980s, personal computers were purely luxury items. Sure, moms and dads used them to plot family expenses while the kids played silly video games, but at the end of the day PCs could easily be done without. And most people did. In the mid-1990s the same could be said of internet access. It was neat to go onto chat rooms or visit news sites, but it was clearly something you could choose whether to possess. And for a brief while most people choose not to.

Today, it is not as easy to regard these inventions as luxuries. While they may not be necessities of life in the sense that food and shelter are, they are nevertheless almost impossible to do without in some form in the modern world, especially for those with school-aged children. Even applying for a job is now almost exclusively an online process, even for simple minimum-wage retail positions. While the computer at the public library is still an option for some tasks, it is simply not an option for schoolchildren who require both a computer and internet access to complete many assignments.

How things have changed for children since the 80s, when a home computer was a painful, but ultimately worthwhile, investment choice for the parents of budding, whiz-kids. Since then, this and similar items have imperceptibly migrated from the "luxury" side of our expense ledgers to the "necessity" side. This is a cost-of-living increase that can't necessarily be offset by the convenience of online banking, or impulse shopping on Amazon.

Still, we must grant that the cost of most technologies has come down a great deal over the last several decades. This deserves to be factored into the inflation rate as a genuine price reduction. However, the inflation rate does not always adequately account for the cost-of-living intrusion said technologies incrementally make into peoples' expense books, especially those of the lowest earners.

Yet, politicians, the media, and even some government bureaucrats continue to use CPI and cost-of-living interchangeably. They will cite the drop in the price of computing technology, for example, and refer to this as a boon to consumers (which, to a large extent, it is), while leaving out the fact that not so long ago consumers actually had a choice in whether to spend anything at all on computing technologies.

Obviously, for people raising children today "cost-of-living" does not mean what it did in, say, the 1980s, or even 1990s. For the poorest 60% of society this only tightens the screws on their savings and investment options, regardless of whether their living standards have increased... indeed, those screws are tightened precisely because living standards have increased.

Summary: The Rising Price of Progress

Key to our discussion is the role rising living standards play in modern society. Economists like the aforementioned Bruce Sacerdote correctly note that, even for the poor, living standards have risen, evidenced by wider access to things like appliances and vehicles. Just as importantly, technology has also increased our living standards, and as said technologies improve over time, they become cheaper and more affordable.

Recently, Saad Filali penned an interesting article in which he pointed out that, due to the relative demise of unions, wage growth is and will remain subdued, while global macro trends are keeping most prices in check. I don't disagree with Mr. Filali. However, his analysis only explains why price inflation appears muted, but not why universally rising living standards are squeezing the lower 60% of earners. It is, after all, a two economies world now more than ever.

Price inflation simply does not account for the rise in living standards which, while great on so many levels, are rising faster than most peoples' incomes. Wage stagnation is something Mr. Faliali readily acknowledges. Again, when politicians, bureaucrats, or the media use the terms inflation, cost-of-living, and living standards interchangeably it contributes to the confusion we see.

As reported in The Economist, Ken Rogoff poses a valid question: "would a typical American really be indifferent between 1989 medical care at 1989 prices and today's medical care at current prices?" The answer may not be as obvious as it would seem: For the top 40% the answer is doubtless "no". For those of the bottom 60% who have seen their disposable incomes eroded to zero or to a negative number, the answer might not be what Mr. Rogoff expects. Who is a typical American anyway?

It appears that in addition to two tiers of earners, there are also two tiers of higher living standards: the voluntary expenses, like iPods and cosmetic surgery (to eliminate those unsightly aging lines); and the involuntary, like home computers and health insurance premiums (which may save your life someday).

Neither variety of expense is free. And with most Western consumers carrying record quantities of consumer debt it's safe to say these higher living standards, both voluntary and involuntary, are rising faster than most peoples' capacity to pay for them, as consumer debt is once again at record nominal levels (see here and here) and savings rates approach record lows (see here and here).

In my previous article I alerted readers to the fact that the lower tier of earners are increasingly going into debt just to pay for a basket of basics that is getting more expensive by the day. Meanwhile, even many upper tier earners are going heavily into debt, often to pay for increased living standards beyond the realm of mere necessities.

As citizens and investors we have to factor in just how meaningless official inflation measures have become in recent decades.

If you are at the bottom of the 60% of lower income earners you will likely not be able to retire - ever. Government pension programs, like Social Security or the Canada Pension Plan, are intended only to supplement other retirement sources of income. They are not intended to provide a livable income unto themselves. With most of the bottom 60% having almost no retirement savings (see here and here) the impending problem is self-evident, even if that new Bluetooth speaker can be had for much less than was possible five years ago.

If you are one of the top 40% of earners you are not off the hook, either (unless you are literally a multimillionaire). Healthcare costs will likely only continue to rise, buoyed by an ever increasing cascade of new drugs, technologies, and procedures. Even relatively higher earners are vulnerable if they're using the CPI to estimate future living costs once the company health plan is no longer available.

For those lucky enough to have defined benefit pension plans (assuming your plans are solvent) your cost-of-living increases (COLAs) will be based on a CPI that does not reflect your future reality once healthcare becomes a more onerous expense. And the CPI rate, we must assume, will consistently get revised downward.

Most financial planners worth their salt are now advising clients to save more than what they believe they will need - much more (in an era of low interest rates this is even more true). For those in the lower 60% of earners, increased savings may have to come in the form of drastically decreased living standards today, a potential political time bomb. Another problem is that in countries like the US, Canada, and the UK, where economic growth is largely dependent on both aggressive consumer spending and high consumer debt balances, this could lead to an economic contraction negatively affecting the capital gains and dividends that the top 40% assume will fund their golden years.

Good luck, dear readers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.