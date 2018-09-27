Rapid7: Switch To Calls

It seems to me that the more this company sells, the more it loses. This makes me wonder why it trades for over 600 times free cash flow.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) are up about 113%, and I think now would be a great time for investors to count their luck and sell the shares. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by contrasting that mediocre history with the stock itself. I'll also ask five questions that every bull should have an answer to.

All that said, I understand that some people who buy companies like this don’t mind a lack of consistent income, and judge the success of an investment by whether the share price happens to go up or not. I would argue that such people are "speculators" and not "investors", but I see the value in the activity. A company like Rapid7 could be a speculators dream, so for those people I suggest an alternative to outright share ownership. I think an investor can derive much of the benefit of share ownership at far less risk by switching to calls here. I’ll go through the specifics of the strategy below.

Background

Rapid7 is in many ways a very impressive organization. It has over 7,000 customers globally in over 127 countries, and boasts a client list that includes 52% of the Fortune 100. If you’re not aware, Rapid7 is a leading provider of security and IT analytics. The company blends a powerful combination of data collection, insight into attacker behavior and techniques, and security solutions that can identify and prioritize risks in an enterprise’s IT environment.

The company offers solutions across three areas of SecOps (Security Operations).

Vulnerability Management Offerings which provide enterprises with comprehensive, prioritized visibility into potential cyber risks across their IT environment. Incident Detection and Response solutions which enable organizations to rapidly detect and respond to cyber security incidents and breaches across the entirety of physical, virtual, and cloud assets. IT analytics and Automation solutions give customers insights into their IT environments and allow them to reduce or eliminate repetitive, manual and labor-intensive tasks.

Financial Statements

A quick review of the financial history here reveals a few things immediately. Sales growth has been impressive since 2013, having grown at a CAGR of about 27% over the past five years. The problem is that the costs have grown at a more rapid pace, with R&D, Sales and Marketing, and “G&A” up at a CAGR of 19%, 28.5%, and 19% respectively. The result of this is that losses have grown at a CAGR of about 19% as the company has grown. In order to finance itself, the company has increased the share count at a CAGR of about 28% since 2013, implying a high level of dilution here. On the bright side, the company has no debt to speak of. Finally, one group that seems to have benefited is employees. As the share price has risen, so too has the per employee stock based compensation expense.

Five Questions for Bulls

I understand the bullish case in a nutshell here. The company must grow sales in order to gain market share, at which point revenue growth will continue to grow, while the rate of growth of various costs will slow. That’s where the profits will come from. In addition, revenue will become more predictable as the company switches to a SaaS model. I understand the bull thesis, but I have five questions of it

When will the losses stop, exactly? Vague language about “the future” isn’t helpful In order to remain relevant, won’t the amount of R&D spend need to continuously grow? In order to maintain their market position, won’t the company need to continue to invest in sales and “G&A” activities? Don’t the above two questions suggest that the company is in a perpetual loop of unprofitability? In order to grow, they need to spend more than they sell, and once they achieve “critical mass”, they need to continue to spend heavily to protect their position of king of the hill. Finally, if the company achieves profitability, won’t that attract competition, thus reducing margins? This is what’s happened continuously in industry after industry over half a millennium, so what’s different about Rapid7?

In my view, there’s no satisfactory answer to these questions. That doesn’t disqualify the company for consideration, though. It is the case that a currently unprofitable company may be an excellent investment if the stock price is right. The problem is that it isn’t.

The Stock

It sometimes surprises me to learn that some investors (mostly tech investors) don’t seem to understand the importance of the price that you pay for a stream of future cash flows. The price you happen to pay for a stream of future cash flows is perhaps the single most important variable in determining whether an investment is a success or a failure. Buying the right company at the wrong price is just as bad as buying a terrible company at a cheap price in my view. With that in mind, I should look at the Rapid7 stock as a thing distinct from the business itself. For those who can’t stand the suspense, or my writing, I’ll just cut to the chase: The stock is morbidly expensive.

There are a host of tools that I employ to determine whether a stock is expensive or not, two of which I typically write about on this forum. The most straightforward of these is the price to free cash flow. It seems axiomatic (to me at least) that the more you pay for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be your subsequent return. With that in mind, here is a visual representation of Rapid7’s price to free cash flow per share.

At a price to free cash flow greater than 600, I think it’s fair to say that all of the good news is already “baked in” here. In other words, all of the positive news that investors know about here is reflected in the current price. This creates a terribly skewed risk reward relationship for investors in my view. I think that given that very good execution is already priced in, there’s little upside and a great deal of downside. In my view, if the company performs well, there’ll be little price increase from here, as it will have simply met expectations. If, as is more likely, a combination of competition or customer delay or imperfect execution conspire to deliver something less than perfection and the shares will crater. Thus, the marginal buyer faces a badly skewed risk-reward relationship in my view.

Calls to the Rescue

I think successful investing involves paying as little as possible for a return in future. I also think that no matter how much I drone on about the importance of not overpaying, some speculators will dismiss my arguments because “technology.” Fair enough. I think I owe it to my readers to offer a strategy whereby they can enjoy most continued price appreciation at far less risk, though. With all that in mind, I recommend that people who are bullish on this name switch to call options. In particular, at the time of this writing, the bid ask spread on the May call with a strike price of $40 is $3.80-$4. This isn’t a terrible price to pay for continued upside in my view. For about 10% of the capital that it takes to own 100 shares, a speculator can enjoy another 8 months of price action from here. That allows them to capture most of any upside that this manic market will deliver, while massively reducing the risk present. Finally, in case someone was thinking of accusing me of not pointing out the patently obvious, there’s no hope of a dividend out of any organization that bleeds so much red ink, so the opportunity cost of calls is zero.

Conclusion

In my view, it makes very little sense to buy this business at this price. The shares are trading at a near record. In addition, the company itself seems to be a money pit, growing losses as sales increase. There is some potential here, obviously, and the market seems to like bidding up the shares. With that in mind, I think it makes sense to switch from share ownership to calls on a lot for lot basis. I think it makes sense for people who insist on having exposure to this company to replace each 100 shares with a single May call option with a strike price of $40. These speculators will enjoy most benefits that will accrue to the rest of the manic crowd. At the same time, call holders will suffer far less when price inevitably falls to line up with something approaching reasonable value here.

