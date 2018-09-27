Smart Money Outlook For Google Through December 2018

The prices of call and stock options, across the range of strike prices, represent the options market’s consensus opinion as the probabilities of all possible future returns. As I have discussed in previous articles, it is possible to invert these prices to see the implied distribution of future returns. In addition, there is considerable evidence that options markets contain forward-looking information that can provide alpha to investors in the underlying securities. There is a substantial literature on these topics (see section at the end of this paper). I have developed a model that uses current options prices to back out the range and probabilities of future returns—I refer to this as the ‘smart outlook’ because of the research demonstrating that informed money trades options and, as a result, options prices contain information useful to people who trade the underlying securities.

In this post, I am analyzing options on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) that expire in December 2018 (about 3 months from now). I create an implied distribution of returns for GOOGL which represents a ‘smart money’ outlook for Google for the next three months.

Option implied probability of returns for GOOGL from September 26, 2018 to December 21, 2018

I have found that the implied return probabilities are most clear when the negative side of the returns is overlaid on the positive. This allows one to see the relative probabilities of positive vs. negative returns at the same magnitude. This distribution suggests that the options markets expect that GOOGL has consistently higher probability of positive returns than negative—a bullish indicator for the stock. At every return up to about 25%, the probability of a positive return of this magnitude is greater than that of a negative return of the same magnitude. At the extremely high or low returns (30%-50%), the probabilities of gain vs. loss at that magnitude is very similar. In general, one expects to see relative higher probabilities for the extreme negative events—this is the sources of the well-known volatility smirk. GOOGL is showing little or no smirk and that, in itself, is typically a bullish signal.

The annualized implied volatility from this distribution is 23%, a bit high relative to recent years, but nothing crazy. For the three years through September 25th, the realized annual volatility for GOOGL is 19.6% (as compared to 9.4% for the S&P500) and the five-year realized volatility is 20.7% (as compared to 9.6% for the S&P500). Going back ten years, the annualized volatility for GOOGL is 24.9%, a period over which the volatility for the S&P500 was 14.9%, very close to the long-term historical average for the S&P500.

Intriguingly, this smart money outlook for GOOGL is substantially more bullish than it was a few months ago. When I ran this analysis for December options on July 7th, the picture was less positive (below).

Option implied probability of returns for GOOGL calculated back on July 7, 2018 for options expiring to December 21, 2018.

Rather than the uniformly higher probabilities of positive returns relative to negative returns of the same magnitude, the implied returns suggested a mixed bag, with higher probabilities for negative smaller moves than positive ones (from 0% to +/- 10%)—the dashed line being above the solid line, and only a higher probability of positive vs. negative returns between about 20%-40% moves. This suggests the options were pricing in some possibility of unexpected good news that would make the stock spike up, but that negative returns were a little more likely than positive ones unless something major happened. Over the past three months, Google has trailed the U.S. equity market:

What is really intriguing is that the options market’s implied outlook for GOOGL has gone from fairly neutral and even a bit negative in early July to having a robust tilt towards positive returns for the balance of the year (through December 21, strictly speaking). For the year-to-date, GOOGL has risen somewhat more than the S&P500, but with substantial swings along the way. GOOGL remains well below its peak for the YTD. The ‘smart money’ outlook developed from options prices suggests that GOOGL looks good for the balance of 2018. This is somewhat in contrast to the options market’s mildly positive outlook for Apple (AAPL) over the same period. This is notable given that AAPL has substantially outpaced GOOGL for the YTD.

