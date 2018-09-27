WTI Daily 26 September 2018: Balance Development Unfolds Following Tuesday's Stopping Point High

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

26 September 2018:

As noted in Tuesday’s WTI Daily, the highest probability path based on market structure for Wednesday’s auction was for balance development following the stopping point high formation at 72.78s. Our first daily inference (71.90s failing as support) did play out, albeit with narrow amplitude, as constricted sell-side activity developed though the EIA release to key demand, achieving a stopping point low, 71.48s, ahead of the NY close, settling at 71.57s.

Wednesday’s auction saw selling interest early in Globex, following Tuesday’s NY close and API release. Price discovery developed to 71.83s, near key support. Low volume buying interest emerged there, developing balance from key support, 71.90s-72.38s, through the London auction. Initiative selling entered ahead of the NY open, 71.85s, driving price modestly lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt, achieving a stopping point, 71.60s, into the EIA release. Sellers trapped there amidst large bid liquidity, halting the down move, driving price higher to 72.19s.

Buyers trapped at 72.18s, amidst large offer liquidity and a constricted, poorly facilitated sell-side rotation lower resumed. Two probes of the prior stopping point low developed late in the NY auction as initiative selling entered, 71.60s-71.50s. Sellers trapped at the low and a short covering inventory adjustment developed into and after the NY close, settling at 71.57s.

As noted Tuesday, the highest probability path for Wednesday’s auction based on market structure was for balance development. Selling interest emerged early in Wednesday’s Globex auction driving price modestly lower toward key demand while failing to achieve the average daily range expectancy. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side activity within key demand as balance development continued as inferred on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the highest probability path based on market structure (buy excess within key demand) for Thursday’s auction would be for balance development higher from the key demand area, 71.50s-71.65s, following the initial pullback phase. The most prudent expectation would be for the continued development of a new high-volume area of trade (20-30k contracts) before a new directional phase can begin.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Today’s development has seen balance development within the major supply area. The coming days and weeks are a critical juncture for WTI in the larger context.

