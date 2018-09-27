Royal Dutch Shell: Building A Moat Around Your Income Fortress

For investors attracted by the yield, but wary of suffering similar declines in the future, I present cost-effective ways of hedging both the a- and b-shares of Royal Dutch Shell.

The company has also suffered steep declines more than once over the last decade.

Image via RDutchShell

Royal Dutch Shell, Income Fortress

Seeking Alpha contributor Eli Inkrot, operator of the Inkrot's Income Portfolio Marketplace service, offered a valuable perspective on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) last week for shareholders with a long-term horizon ("Building Your Income Fortress"). A thought occurred to me reading Inkrot's excellent article and looking at Shell's chart: what about investors who may be attracted by its yield but are near retirement and can't tolerate a decline of the sort Shell shares suffered 2008-2009,

RDS.A Total Return Price data by YCharts

or 2015-2016?

RDS.A data by YCharts

Hedging is one way to protect against such large declines, but a challenge with hedging is the cost, particularly for income investors. If you're attracted to Shell for its >5% dividend yield, you probably don't want to spend most of that on hedging cost. So, below are ways to hedge both the a-shares and b-shares of Shell without cutting into your dividend income.

"I Don't Want To Pay A Lot To Protect Shell"

For these examples, I'm going to assume you have 500 shares each of Shell a-shares and Shell b-shares, and you can tolerate a drawdown over the next several months of up to 20%, but no more than that.

Note that if your risk tolerance is higher or lower, you can enter a different figure for the level of downside you are willing to risk (the higher the percentage though, the greater the chance you will find optimal puts for your position). The idea for a 20% threshold comes, as I've mentioned before, from a comment fund manager John Hussman made in a market commentary in October 2008:

An intolerable loss, in my view, is one that requires a heroic recovery simply to break even … a short-term loss of 20%, particularly after the market has become severely depressed, should not be at all intolerable to long-term investors because such losses are generally reversed in the first few months of an advance (or even a powerful bear market rally).

Essentially, 20% is a large enough threshold that it reduces the cost of hedging but not so large that it precludes a recovery.

With that in mind, here are ways to protect your Shell shares without eating into your dividend income (the screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

A-Shares: Capped Upside, Negative Cost

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against a >20% decline in RDS.A by mid-April, while not capping your possible upside at less than 8% by then.

The cost of the put leg here was $275, or 0.8% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask price of the puts), but that cost was more than offset by the income from selling the call leg of $475, or 1.38% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $200, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

B-Shares: Capped Upside, No Cost

This was the optimal collar to hedge the b-shares against the same, >20% decline over the same time frame. This time, we were able to raise the cap to 12% without incurring a positive cost.

Here, the put leg was $300, calculated at the ask, while the call leg was the same cost, calculated at the bid.

So, your net cost was zero here, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respect spreads.

Wrapping Up

If you don't care about drawdowns of 40% or more in your Shell shares, and you're confident they will eventually recover from a future decline of that magnitude, perhaps you'll eschew hedging them. You may be surprised to learn, though, that a JPMorgan study a few years ago found that 40% of stocks since 1980 have suffered "catastrophic losses", meaning declines of 70% or more without recovering. Bearing that in mind, and that the two hedges above would cost you nothing, they may be worth considering.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 43.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.