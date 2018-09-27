Tractor Supply Company Returning To Growth

TSCO has seen a return of same-store sales growth in 2018 that warrants attention. SSS in Q2 was 5.6%, which was the 4th consecutive quarter of comp growth above 3%.

Investment Thesis

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has returned to growth in 2018 after bottoming out on the year at $58 in mid-April to reaching new highs over $91 today. The company hit a new 52-week low of $49.87 in July 2017, before recovering to $82 in January 2018, just to see the stock collapse back to $58 on concerns around margin pressures and capital spending heading into 2018. Now that we are through two reporting periods in 2018, gross margins have been up 40 basis points in Q1 and down only 20 basis points in Q2. In addition, the company’s capital investment into their technology and supply chain is already reaping early benefits. Same-store sales growth has been exceptional thus far in 2018 with growth of 3.7% in Q1 and 5.6% in Q2, levels that have not been seen since 2013. We believe, with the company’s continued investment into the future of the business, combined with a growing dividend, this is a stock DGI investors should have on their radar, as we believe the growth has returned.

Company Overview

Tractor Supply Company is the largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores within the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and those who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. As of the company’s latest quarterly filing (Q2 2018), the company currently operates 1,899 stores within 49 states. The company reports revenue within five separate segments as follows: Livestock and Pet, Seasonal/Gift/Toy Products, Hardware/Tools/Truck, Agriculture, and Clothing and Footwear.

As you can see, based on the product segments, the company operates within a niche market for those living in rural America. The typical customer is usually a DIY consumer as well as farmers and ranchers. The company’s customers are a loyal group, which is why the company places so much focus on customer interaction and relationships. TSCO offers their Neighbor’s Club, which they rolled out in April 2017, as a loyalty program which offers numerous benefits to returning customers. In addition, it allows the company to register large amounts of data around what the consumer is looking for. The company also has increased their private label brands, which span across all categories, and has gained traction with the consumer as they tend to be of high quality with a better price point, but also offers the company higher margins, similar to Costco (COST) with its Kirkland brand.

Recent Performance

Year-to-date, the stock is up 22%, which is tremendous considering the fact the stock was down 22% on the year by mid-April. Here is a snapshot of their Q2 performance:

As you can see, the company reported a stellar quarter, beating on both EPS and Revenue. Analysts’ expected Q2 EPS of $1.61 and expected revenue to be $2.17 billion. Revenue saw near 10% growth with EPS growth exploding to grow 35% on the quarter. Through the first two quarters of the year, EPS has grown 23.9% and 35.2%, respectively. To put this into perspective, EPS has grown 1% and 9%, each of the last two years.

Other areas that stood out to us was the increase in average ticket per transaction of $48.23. This was the highest average ticket the company has seen in the last six years, again during the company’s glory days of 2013.

Year-to-date, company management has returned $324 million back to shareholders via share buybacks and quarterly dividends. The company is still approved for $617 million in future buybacks. Speaking of dividends, the company raised their quarterly dividend 14.8% for the 8th consecutive year, making their case as an early stage dividend growth company that we like to look for.

Reasons For Optimism

Same-Store Sales Growth Returning

One area of concern for investors over the years has been the slowdown in same-store sales, which is a key metric in the industry. Since peaking at 5.3% in 2012, same-store sales have gradually declined every year. Here is a look at same-store sales from 2012:

As you can see, there is reason to be optimistic the company is turning things around. As we mentioned briefly in our investment thesis, through two quarters in 2018, same-store sales have come in at 3.7% in Q1 and 5.6% in Q2, which is an amazing start to the year.

As CEO Greg Sandfort alluded to in the Q2 earnings call, Q2 was the 4th consecutive quarter of greater than 3% comp growth for the company, as they continue to show momentum has returned and that their capital investments are paying off. A key factor in the rising comp growth has been the positive traffic count the company has seen. The company has reported positive comp growth in 40 of the last 41 quarters.

Average Ticket Growth

Another area the company has seen strong growth in has been their rise in average ticket growth. During Q2, the company saw a 4% increase in average tickets compared to a year ago, and as we mentioned earlier, the $48.23 average ticket collected in Q2 was the highest they have earned in six years. The increase in average ticket sales was attributable to continued positive comps in the company’s big-ticket merchandise as well as slight commodity inflation.

As COO Steve Barbarick eluded to on the Q2 earnings call, the company

experienced positive comp sales growth in big-ticket merchandise across a number of product lines during the quarter. Products such as generators, truck boxes, and log splitters, all experienced solid comp sales. But big-ticket was mainly driven by zero turn and front engine riding mowers. We were able to capitalize on the mower business as the result of a new and expanded product lineup, and took advantage of the favorable weather trends during the quarter. For the quarter, commodity price inflation of higher grain prices and, to a modest degree, oil and steel products added approximately 75 basis points to the average ticket.”

Management Connects With Consumers

One final optimistic reason we will leave you with is a key one, and that is the faith we have in the company’s management team. CEO Greg Sandfort has been with the company since 2007, and has retained the role of CEO since 2012. CFO Kurt Barton has been with the company since 1999. COO Steve Barbarick has been with the company since 1998. As you can see, the three main executives have been with the company for numerous years, and been through various economic backdrops.

Some management teams grow stale in their positions if they have been in them for a number of years (refer to GE), but this management team continues to look for improvements. One area they continue to excel in is how they listen and respond to their customers. Tractor Supply Company has a very loyal customer base, so any confidence lost from the consumer side would be detrimental to the company. As we mentioned earlier, the company rolled out their Neighbor’s Club loyalty program in April 2017, having now surpassed 8.7 million members as of the most recent quarter. The company is on track to meet their internal goal of 10 million members by the end of 2018.

A couple reasons as to why this loyalty program is so important to the company. First, it rewards the loyal customer base the company sells to by offering member only discounts along with various other member only benefits. Management stated that loyalty members spend 3-4x more than non-loyalty members. This model is similar to that of Starbucks (SBUX). Second, it allows the company to gather numerous amounts of data, giving them firsthand look into their most important customers. The company wants to know what the customer is looking for so they can find ways to improve. The loyalty of the TSCO customer base was proven out in a recent ForeSee survey, conducted on over 40,000 shoppers to measure shopper loyalty and experience, in which Tractor Supply Company placed 2nd only behind Costco (COST). Thus, they beat the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is impressive in of itself.

ForeSee did a similar survey of over 40,000 shoppers based on their web experience, of which TSCO placed 1st in that survey, again beating the likes of AMZN and COST. An area that has really resonated with the TSCO customer base has been the growth in online sales. The most recent quarter was the 24th consecutive quarter of strong double-digit sales growth in e-commerce. Investment in the company’s supply chain over recent years is what really has attributed to this area of success, as over 70% of online orders are filled directly from stores. The company prides themselves on having “must-have” products readily available. The Buy Online Pick Up in store is another strong area that consumers like as well, which is embedded within the e-commerce growth. This investment into e-commerce came from management listening to consumers need for more efficiency.

One last area we will leave you with, in terms of management and their willingness to listen to consumers, is their investment in technology. Technology is obviously an important factor this day in age for a majority of businesses, and outdated technology can lead to loss in sales. The technology I speak of is both back-end and front-end technology. The company has and continues to invest in their supply chain technology which helps maintain proper levels of inventory. Front end technology, such as stockyard kiosks are being rolled out as we speak. These are in store kiosks that customers can use to find products both in store or online if the product is not readily available.

Valuation

Year-to-date the company has increased 22% of strong quarterly earnings results as investors have seen the return to growth. In addition, concerns over retail in general have subsided for companies that are immune to the threat of Amazon, which TSCO largely is. The company’s C.U.E. (consumable, usable, and edible) business of pet food, feed, and other items should be reasonably well protected from the e-commerce threat.

Currently, the stock trades at a price of $90.39 which equates to a P/E of 23.2x. Over the past five years, the stock has traded at an average P/E of about 20.15x, that is using a daily closing price with the ttm EPS. Since 2012, the highest P/E the stock has traded at was 33.4x (end of 2013) and the lowest was 14.7x (July 2017).

Thinking of two similar stocks in the space, Lowe’s (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) both trade at P/Es of 22.7x and 24.5x, respectively. HD is growing same-store sales around 6%, which we believe is where TSCO is heading. TSCO is growing revenues near double digits whereas the two home improvement retailers are growing revenues near the mid-single digits. As such, we think growth will continue for TSCO, thus a premium is to be expected. We can see the stock commanding a 25x P/E multiple going forward.

Over the past five years the company has had uneven FCF growth, but overall it has been growing. Historically, the company has traded around a P/FCF of 35.6x on average the last four years, compared to the 33.5x it currently trades at. This suggests the stock is trading at a slight discount based on their free cash flows.

Let’s take a look at the FAST Graphs chart:

As you can see on the FAST Graphs chart above, using the 7-year tab, the stock is trending above their normal P/E of 27.1, thus appearing undervalued from this angle as well.

In addition, the company currently pays a quarterly dividend yielding 1.37%. In the most recent quarter management hiked the dividend 14.8% for the 8th consecutive yearly increase. The company started paying a dividend in 2010, and has increased it every year an average of 34%. The most recent hike was the lowest to date, but with a payout ratio of only 32%, we can expect the double digit increases to continue as we move forward.

Investor Takeaway

After reading all the items we left with today, you can see why we are optimistic about the future of TSCO. The company has made valuable investments, and continue to do so, which are beginning to show their value. Same-store sales is returning to growth as are traffic counts and average ticket, hitting its highest point in six years. The company is led by a highly competent management team that resonates with an extremely loyal customer base. In addition, the company has increased its dividend for the 8th consecutive year by double digits making this stock a dividend growth play as well. We believe if a pullback presents itself, this stock is worth taking a look at.

