Tiziana Life Sciences Plans To Raise $16 Million In U.S. IPO

Quick Take

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (TLSA) is seeking to raise $16 million in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for various cancers and immune diseases.

TLSA is developing promising treatments with large and rapidly growing markets, but the firm faces significant competition.

Company & Technology

Mayfair, UK-based biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences was founded in 2013 to develop new molecules to treat oncology and immunology diseases.

Management is headed by Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), Executive Director and CEO Kunwar Shailubhai, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Co-Founder and CSO at Synergy Pharmaceutical (SGYP).

Tiziana is in clinical trials on two programs -- Foralumab and Milciclib -- and pursuing two pre-clinical programs -- Anti IL-6R mAb and StemPrintER.

Foralumab is its lead candidate (TZLS-401), which is a single pure antibody that is being developed to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] and Crohn's disease.

The firm has in-licensed the IP for the product from Novimmune, which had studied it in Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials. The antibody was well-tolerated 'and produced immunologic effects consistent with potential clinical benefit while demonstrating mild to moderate infusion related reactions.'

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Tiziana)

Milciclib was acquired from Nerviano Medical Sciences, and it’s an oral solution tested with patients with thymoma (tumor of the thymus) in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. The compound-based treatment proved to be well-tolerated by patients and produced positive test results.

For both candidates, TLSA expects to initiate further trials in 2019 for different formulations and in conjunction with other therapies.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market generated $1.2 billion last year and is expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing demand for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] therapeutics, growing numbers of NASH patients, and the planned launch of several pipeline drugs during the forecast period. The increase of obesity and diabetes in population is another factor driving market growth, as well as increased awareness of the disease.

Asia-Pacific is a lucrative area for key players as there is a rapid rise in the prevalence of NASH, growth in diagnostic techniques, increase in demand for NASH therapeutics, and growth in economies. An increase in healthcare awareness in countries such as India and China will also fuel the long-term growth of the market.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapeutics include:

Allergan (AGN)

Cadila Healthcare (CADILAHC.NS)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Novartis (NVS)

Shire (SHPG)

Financial Status

TLSA’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they report no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing multiple candidates through their development pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS):

(Source: TLSA F-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $87,000 in cash and $6.0 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

TLSA intends to sell 1.575 million ADSs at a price of $10.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $16.1 million.

Each ADS represents seven ordinary shares of the company’s stock.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, so the firm does not currently show investor support for the IPO, which is typical for current life science IPOs in the U.S. This is a comparatively negative signal for IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $202 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.0%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $4.9 million to advance the clinical development of Milciclib, which we expect will be sufficient to complete our ongoing Phase 2a study with Milciclib as a single therapy, or monotherapy, in HCC patients, and to commence a Phase 2b clinical trial for the combination of Milciclib with Sorafenib in naïve HCC patients (which would exclude costs associated with protocol development, which have already been paid, but include the cost of purchasing sufficient quantities of Nexavar from Bayer and the cost of activation of clinical sites); approximately $5.5 million to advance the clinical development of Foralumab, which we expect will be sufficient to complete Phase 1 trials evaluating both oral and nasal administration of Foralumab in healthy volunteers, and to commence Phase 2 trials for treatment of NASH with Foralumab and nasal administration of Foralumab for treatment of progressive MS patients, respectively; and and the remainder to fund our other research and development programs (including the development of the StemPrintER program), working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole underwriter of the IPO is Laidlaw & Company [UK].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

