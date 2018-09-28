UGLD And DGLD Offer Trading Opportunities In Gold

The highly-leveraged and volatile world of futures and futures options trading requires traders and investors to maintain separate accounts with a different set of rules, regulations, and documentation. The proliferation of ETF ETN instruments that are unleveraged and leveraged have opened a new world of trading and investing for those holding standard equities accounts.

In the world of commodities, gold and crude oil are two of the most liquid products that trade on futures exchanges. However, the barriers to entry in the futures arena deter many participants from dipping their toes into the markets.

Gold is both a commodity and a financial asset. Since most central banks around the world hold the yellow metal as part of their foreign exchange reserves, the precious metal is a true hybrid asset. Investors can buy physical gold from banks and bullion dealers around the world. Gold futures and futures options are available to market participants on the world's most liquid exchange for the yellow metal; the COMEX division of the CME. While I trade gold futures and options, to take advantage of short-term price fluctuations in the market, I have found that the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD) and the Velocity Shares 3X Short Gold ETN (DGLD) offer excellent liquidity for short-term positions. I typically use these products for periods of two weeks or shorter and often trade them on an intraday basis. The ETNs are not appropriate for longer-term forays into the gold market because they suffer from significant time decay. The issuers of UGLD and DGLD use options and leveraged futures positions to "replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GDCI Gold Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity," gold. Time decay can eat away at the value of an asset, and nothing is worse than getting the direction of a move in a market right and losing money. Therefore, UGLD and DGLD are instruments that for short-term, long and short positions.

An ugly move from April through August

The weekly chart of COMEX gold highlights that the price hit the skids starting in April.

Source: CQG

Gold hit a high in April at $1365.40 per ounce which created a double top as the price of the continuous contract hit that level in late January of this year. The price ten fell for fifteen out of the next eighteen weeks to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August as the dollar index hit its highest level of the year at 96.865.

Gold's plunge was significant. Since December 2015, the yellow metal consistently made higher lows and never traded below the low level established during the final month of the previous year. The low from December 2017 stood at $1236.50, and gold moved through that level like a hot knife through butter in July. In August it breached the $1200 level and continued to the most recent low at the midpoint of the final month of summer.

A bounce from the lowest level since early 2017

The move to the lows turned the bullish pattern in the gold futures market bearish. However, the writing was on the wall for gold as it consistently failed to trade above the July 2016 post-Brexit peak at $1377.50. Throughout 2017 and the 2018, the yellow metal made lower highs, and the double-top was a technical omen that sent the price to its lowest level since early 2017.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the active month December COMEX futures contract illustrates that the price found a bottom at $1167.10 on August 16 and rebounded to the $1200 per ounce level on August 21. Since then, the price had been trading around the $1200 mark which is now a pivot point for the yellow metal. Both relative strength and the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, were in neutral territory while open interest had been flatlining at the 470,000-contract level. When gold was heading for its April high, the metric rose to 565,000 contracts, but the downside pressure caused many longs to exit risk position in the gold market. Falling price and declining open interest is not typically a validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market.

Since the low to the bottom since early 2017, gold recovered and had been sleepily trading at either side of $1200 per ounce, before the markets heard from the FOMC on September 26.

Flatlining into the Fed

Coming into the Fed meeting on September 26, the price of gold continued to hug the $1200 pivot point. December futures settled at $1205.10 on September 25, but the October futures contract settlement price was $1199.70 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the dollar index helped gold move back to a price over $30 higher than the mid-August low.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the December dollar index futures contract shows, the greenback declined from 96.45 in mid-August to lows of 93.395 on September 21. The move of 3.2% to the downside corresponded to a rally from the lows in gold at $1167.10 on the December futures contract to its most recent high at $1220.70 in late August, or 4.6% from the lows. However, gold has been making lower highs since late August and to break the current bearish pattern it would need a sustained move above the $1220 level.

At the Fed meeting on September 26, the Fed Funds rate moved 25 basis points higher and the odds favor another 25-basis point hike at the FOMC's December meeting.

Another rebound after the Fed?

Gold had developed a habit of moving lower into the rumors and speculation surrounding moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten credit, but in the aftermath of the move, the yellow metal recovered. The prospects of higher short-term rates have been bearish, but the reality of the hike typically triggered a relief rally.

The statement following the September Fed meeting indicated that the central bank would continue to follow economic data rather than political pressure from the Oval Office. Over recent weeks and months, President Trump expressed his concern, and displeasure that the FOMC rate hikes worked contrary to his initiatives that have ignited economic growth and optimism in markets. Moreover, given the escalation of the trade dispute with China, the Chinese have devalued their currency to make their exports more competitive in the global markets. Higher rates are widening the gap between U.S. and euro currency yields and have provided support for the dollar which has moved higher since February. The President and his Treasury Secretary have made no secret of their desire for a weaker U.S. currency to support U.S. multinational companies and as a tool against the Chinese. However, the economic growth from fiscal policy initiatives such as tax and regulatory reforms, have increased GDP growth and decreased the rate of unemployment in the U.S. Moreover, protectionist policies threaten to increase the rate of inflation which is already at the Fed's 2% target rate. Therefore, economic data has trumped the political desires of the admiration and the Fed, led by Trump-appointee Jerome Powell, has followed the data rather than the political agenda of the President. In the aftermath of the September 26 Fed move, the President told reporters in New York that he was not happy about the move. However, he stated he understood it was a result of his policies that have spurred economic growth and the environment that led the central bank to tighten credit.

With the Fed in tightening mode and the pace of rate hikes increasing from three in 2017 to four in 2018, the post-hike rally in the gold market was not the no-brainer it had been in the past. While the initial reaction to the rate hike did not cause any significant moves in the dollar index and the price of gold on September 26, the following day the dollar index moved higher and gold lower. The prospects of another rate hike at the December meeting of the FOMC are high given the economic data.

UGLD and DGLD can be useful tools

Volatility is the garden of Eden for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of the market. Price variance favors trading over investing as daily price bands tend to widen offering more opportunities for those who look to buy and sell to reap profits on an intraday and short-term basis.

While the gold futures market on the COMEX is the perfect environment to trade on a short-term basis, it is an arena that many market participants avoid because of its high degree of leverage, and barriers to entry. Those barriers require investors and trader to set up accounts with trading platforms or brokers and complete documentation for a futures and futures options account. While the SEC regulates the equities markets, the CFTC does the same for the futures arena.

I have found that the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN (UGLD) and the Velocity Shares 3X Short Gold ETN (DGLD) products do an excellent job of following the price of gold higher and lower for short-term positions in the gold market. On days when gold moved higher, UGLD tends to follow and vice versa. When gold heads lower, DGLD tends to follow, but both ETN products suffer from the decay that make them ineffective for anything but very short-term forays on the long or short side of the gold market.

Source: Barchart

UGLD is the triple-leveraged long instrument for the gold market that has net assets of $126.15 million and an average daily trading volume of 738,238 contracts. UGLD was trading at $7.68 per share on September 27, the day after the Fed meeting down 26 cents or 3.3% on the session. At the same time, COMEX gold futures were trading at $1186.70 on the December futures contract, down $12.40 or around one percent on the session. The ETN did reflect triple the move in the COMEX gold futures market on September 27.

Source: Barchart

DGLD is the triple-leveraged short instrument for the gold market that has net assets of $20.03 million and an average daily trading volume of 96,3718 contracts. UGLD closed at $59.42 per share on September 27, up $1.77 or 3%, triple the percentage move on gold which was down one percent.

I will continue to use the UGLD and DGLD to capture short-term moves in the gold market over the coming days and weeks, but I will only hold positions in an intraday or overnight basis with a limit of 3-4 days. I will also be trading futures from the long and short sides of the market over the coming days.

Make no mistake, UGLD and DGLD are short-term instruments, and they will suffer from decay over time because of their construction which uses futures and options to achieve triple leverage. Holding these instruments for more than a few days at a time can be a painful mistake when it comes to capital preservation. The decay in the leveraged ETNs subjects them to periodic reverse splits which often leaves investors who sit on them like a mother hen waiting for her eggs to hatch with worthless dust collectors in their portfolio. I have learned the hard way with some of these instruments, as they scatter my equities account. I leave them there to remind me to liquidate positions post-haste.

Whether gold continues lower or turns higher in the wake of Wednesday's Fed meeting in the coming sessions, UGLD and DGLD are useful tools to take advantage of price variance on a short-term basis for those who do not venture into the shark-infested waters of futures trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.