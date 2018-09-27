Gold: What To Expect After The Fed's Meeting

Yet, gold prices remain pressured by the steady rise in US real rates, at their highest since April 2011.

While gold spot prices have stabilized somewhat since the start of September and have rebounded by roughly 3% since their 2018 low of $1,160 per oz established in mid-August, they have underperformed their complex, especially platinum and palladium, which have made gains of 5% and 9% in the month to date, respectively.

I attribute the lack of strength in spot gold prices to the steady rise in US real rates, which I approximate by the 10Y US TIPS yield. The historical behavior of gold prices suggests that US real rates are the "real" driver of gold prices. My statistical analysis suggests that more than 50% of gold price returns can be explained by changes in the 10-year US TIPS yield.

As the chart above illustrates, the 10-year US TIPS yield reached this week its highest from April 2011. While a breakout to the upside is not yet confirmed, I contend that such a development could pressure meaningfully lower spot gold prices via a notable decline in monetary demand for gold (speculative and ETF).

While such a rise in US real rates constitutes a key downside risk to my positive gold outlook, I continue to work under the hypothesis that it will not materialize. This is principally because the market's perception of the neutral Funds rate, that is the federal funds rate that neither stimulates nor restrains economic growth, is much lower than it was a decade ago. As such, any rise in US real rates should be contained.

The Federal Reserve

In line with market expectations, the Fed raised the target for the Fed funds rate (FFR) by 25 basis points at the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on September 26, from a current range of 1.75%-2.00% to a new range of 2.00%-2.25%.

Although the rate decision made Trump not "happy", the accompanying statement leaned on the dovish side. The Fed reiterated its gradual approach toward raising the FFR, guiding the market toward a rate hike at every other meeting.

The room for FFR hikes is getting limited because the present level of the Fed funds rate is getting closer to the neutral rate, estimated at 3% by FOMC members, as can be seen in the latest projections.

This should drive the dollar and US real rates lower, thereby pushing gold prices higher as a result of an increase in monetary demand for gold.

The weakness in gold prices post-FOMC decision is only temporary, in my view. I expect spot gold prices to rebound in the final quarter of 2018 and rise even more markedly next year.

To take advantage of the expected rally in gold prices, I have long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR). BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars. BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time.

As of September 26, BAR traded at a slight premium of $0.04 per share or 0.03% to its net asset value (NAV). Yet, I expect the deviation to remain minimal due to arbitrage opportunities. The historical behavior of BAR's value since its implementation corroborates my view, as the chart below illustrates.

I implemented my long position in BAR on May 7, 2018, at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund.

From a technical vantage point, the recent rebound in BAR has rendered the technical environment much healthier. Momentum-based indicators are back in positive territory, and BAR is now in the process of breaking above the 20-day moving average. Such a technical development could elicit more buying in favour of BAR, pushing its value higher.

Against this, I believe that the near-term risks to gold spot prices and BAR are skewed to the upside.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

