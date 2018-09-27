Geron's (GERN) CEO John Scarlett on Update on Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen - Transcript

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Update on Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen September 27, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

San Messere – Investor Relations

John Scarlett – President and Chief Executive Officer

Olivia Bloom – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chad Messer – Needham & Company

George Zavoico – B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Geron’s Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time. [Operator Instructions] I’d now like to turn the conference over to San Messere, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

San Messere

Thank you, James, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the conference call. I am joined today by Dr. John Scarlett, Geron’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Olivia Bloom, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Please find a copy of the press release announcing Janssen’s decision on the imetelstat collaboration and Geron’s plans for imetelstat, which was published earlier today on our website under www.geron.com/investor. We encourage you to reference the press release to follow along with the topics covered on today’s call.

In addition to discussing those topics, we will have time for questions at the end of the call. A live webcast of today’s call is available on our website and will be archived for 30 days. Before we begin, please note that except for statements of historical fact, the statements during this conference call and question and answers are forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitations, statements regarding the expectations, plans, time lines and prospects for imetelstat and Geron, including, without limitation: the timely transition of the entire imetelstat program from Janssen from Janssen to Geron; the plans to initiate the Phase III portion of IMerge in mid-2019; potential for the success of imetelstat; and any ongoing or future clinical trials and financial or operating projections or requirements of Geron.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the transition from Janssen and start of the Phase III portion of IMerge proceed on the expected time lines; that regulatory authorities or any other factors required that IMbark and/or IMerge, including the Phase III portion be delayed or discontinued; and that Geron has or can obtain sufficient funding to support further development of imetelstat.

Additional information and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron’s periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading Risk Factors, including Geron’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2018. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. John Scarlett, Geron’s President and CEO. Chip?

John Scarlett

Thanks, Suzanne. I’d like to welcome, everybody, to our call. We announced earlier today that Janssen has decided not to continue their participation in the further development of imetelstat. Janssen stated in their press release that they made this decision as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of their portfolio. While we are disappointing to see what has been a very successful collaboration with Janssen come to an end, we at Geron are enthusiastic about taking imetelstat forward into further development in myeloid hematologic malignancies. Through this collaboration, we’ve successfully navigated the choice of an appropriate dose in both MF and MDS. In MF, we’ve identified a potential improvement in survival through the IMbark trial. And this could support potential future development of imetelstat for an underserved relapsed and refractory MF patient population.

In MDS, based on encouraging results from Part 1 of IMerge, which – a key near-term clinical development objective for us is to initiate Part 2, the Phase III portion of the IMerge clinical trial as quickly as possible.

So in my results today, I’ll first discuss the recent results of the Part 1 of IMerge in lower-risk MDS and our plans to initiate Part 2. Next, I’ll provide highlights from the protocol-specified primary analysis of IMbark and review our plans to explore the potential future development of imetelstat in relapsed/refractory MF. Then, Olivia will explain the anticipated changes to our financial guidance, after which I’ll make some final comments before opening the call to questions.

Let’s start with current treatment landscape in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. This currently represents approximately 70% of the total MDS patient population. Chronic anemia is the predominant clinical problem in lower-risk MDS. Treatment with an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, or ESA, such as EPO, can provide an improvement in anemia, but the effect is transient. As a result, many patients become dependent on frequent red blood cell transfusions to manage symptoms of anemia and fatigue. Transfusion dependency is associated with poor survival because of toxicity due to iron overload as well as potential infections and allergic reactions.

In the United States, hypomethylating agents, or HMAs, are approved for the treatment of both lower-risk and high-risk MDS patients, and lenalidomide is approved for the approximately 15% of lower-risk MDS patients, who have a deletion of the short arm of chromosome 5, the so-called del(5) abnormality.

Physicians in the U.S. use both HMAs and lenalidomide in lower-risk MDS because there are limited alternative treatment options available. In contrast, in Europe, HMAs are not approved for low-risk MDS nor is lenalidomide approved for non-del(5q) patients. As a consequence, fewer lower risk European patients are treated with either lenalidomide or an HMA at least until their disease progresses and they can be characterized as higher risk MDS patients.

The ultimate goal from those trials and investigational agents in lower-risk MDS is to enable patients to become transfusion-independent for as long as possible. As such, the primary endpoint for IMerge is the rate of red blood cell transfusion independence for at least eight consecutive weeks. We call this the eight-week TI rate. As many of you may recall, IMerge is a two-part clinical trial, evaluating imetelstat in transfusion-dependent patients with lower-risk MDS, who are relapsed and/or refractory to prior treatment with an ESA.

Part one of IMerge is in open-label Phase II study. In the original Part 1 of IMerge 32 patients were enrolled, of which there were 13 patients who had not received prior treatment with either an HMA or lenalidomide and also did not have a del(5q) chromosomal abnormality. This initial cohort of 13 patients exhibited increased durability and rate of transfusion independence compared to the overall trial population. As reported at EHA in June, the eight-week TI rate for the overall trial population of 32 patients was 34%, while the eight-week TI rate for the 13-patient initial cohort was 54%.

In order to confirm the benefit-risk profile with imetelstat in this target patient population, an expansion cohort of 25 non-del(5q) lenalidomide and HMA treatment naïve patients were enrolled earlier this year. To help inform Janssen’s decision about the collaboration, they recently conducted an initial data review of the expansion cohort in order for the data to be available at the same time as the completion of the IMbark primary analysis. This data review, which they refer to as a data snapshot, represented an early look at the expansion cohort.

In this data snapshot, the median follow-up time for the expansion cohort was less than half the time the initial cohort of 13 patients had been followed when their data was first reported last year. Also, the median baseline transfusion burden for the expansion cohort was eight units compared to six units for the initial 13-patient cohort. In the data snapshot, the eight-week TI rate for the expansion cohort of 25 patients was 28%. When combined with the initial cohort of 13%, the eight-week TI rate was 37% from the target population of 38 patients.

As of the data snapshot, sufficient time had not elapsed in the expansion cohort to assess the 24-week TI rate. We believe the combined results of the initial and expansion cohorts in Part 1 of IMerge suggested imetelstat could offer lower-risk MDS patients a much needed alternative prior to proceeding to HMAs and/or lenalidomide treatment.

In comparison to the 37% eight-week TI rate observed for imetelstat, much lower rates of approximately 17% for azacitidine and HMA and 27% for lenalidomide have been previously reported in a similar lower-risk MDS patient population. As such, we expect the targeting of lower-risk MDS population who are naïve to lenalidomide and HMAs and who are not del(5q) would not reduce the population of patients potentially eligible for imetelstat, but instead sequence imetelstat ahead of HMAs and lenalidomide in the treatment paradigm.

We, therefore, believe the results for the combined initial and expansion cohorts in Part 1 of IMerge warrant initiating Part 2 of IMerge, which is a Phase III double-blind, placebo-controlled 170 patients study, evaluating imetelstat in lower-risk non-del(5q) lenalidomide and HMA treatment naïve MDS patients. This study has been valid previously with regulatory authorities and the protocol has been accepted in numerous clinical sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe, all of whom to-date have participated in Part 1 of IMerge.

For us to begin Part 2 of IMerge, our first task will be to begin transferring control of the operational responsibilities for the imetelstat program back to Geron, including sponsorship of the IND and ongoing clinical trials, contractual commitments, patient databases, drug inventory and manufacturing, preclinical information, biometrics and regulatory filings.

Geron expects the transition of the complete imetelstat program to occur over approximately 12 months with operational support from Janssen. We anticipate working together closely with Janssen to ensure that treatment and follow-up for all patients currently enrolled in both the IMerge and IMbark studies will continue without interruption.

To facilitate many of these activities, we have engaged the services of a global CRO that has the resources and expertise to assume responsibilities for conducting our two active global trials as well as other future imetelstat trials. We have also engaged additional subject matter experts in clinical science, statistics, clinical operations, pharmacovigilance, quality systems, manufacturing and regulatory affairs. In addition, we plan to hire a number of senior personnel to restaff our internal drug development group. Given the regulatory, operational and geographical complexities of transferring the imetelstat program back to Geron, we’re currently targeting first patient screening and enrollment for Part 2 of IMerge to begin by mid-year 2019.

Janssen has submitted an abstract for the combined results of the initial 13-patient cohort and the 25-patient expansion cohort from IMerge Part 1 for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology, or ASH, conference in December. For that reason, we’re refraining from providing any further data or commentary until that abstract is published in order to observe the ASH embargo policies related to abstract submissions. If the abstract is expected at ASH, we expect more mature data from the target population of Part 1 of IMerge to be included in the ASH presentations. We expect final data from Part 1 of IMerge to be available in 2019 and anticipate submitting such final data for presentation at a future medical conference in 2019.

I’d like to move on to a discussion of the highlights from the protocol-specified primary analysis of the 9.4 milligram per kilogram dosing arm or high-dose arm in the IMbark study. As a reminder, IMbark is a Phase II trial with two starting doses of imetelstat treatment in patients with Intermediate-2 or high-risk MF who are relapsed and/or refractory to a JAK inhibitor.

In the primary analysis of the high-dose arm, a spleen volume response rate of 10% and a symptom response rate of 32% were observed at the 24-week measurement date. No complete remissions and one partial remission were reported. In the primary analysis, after median follow-up of 23 months, the median overall survival in the high-dose arm had not yet been reached.

Before I go further, I’d like to comment that Janssen has submitted an abstract containing the results from the primary analysis of IMbark for presentation at the upcoming ASH conference at the end of this year. In order to observe the ASH embargo policies, we’re refraining from providing any further data until the publication of the abstracts. If the MF abstract is accepted, we expect more mature data from the expansion phase of IMbark to be included in the ASH presentation.

When considering the IMbark results, I’d like to remind everyone that we chose to study relapse/refractory patients for two primary reasons. First, this population of patients has no approved therapies and current unapproved salvage therapies that are available are not very effective. For MF patients treated with JAK inhibitors, the five-year discontinuation rate is 75% due to a lack of response, that is some patients were refractory to JAK inhibitors in the first place, while others had a loss of therapeutic effect, meaning many patients relapsed after being treated with JAK inhibitors.

As cited in three recent journal articles, survival of patients following discontinuation of treatment with the JAK inhibitor is 14 months to 16 months. Thus imetelstat potentially could address a significant unmet medical need if it demonstrates survival that is meaningfully longer. Second, we were hopeful that imetelstat’s different mechanism of action, which had demonstrated evidence of potential disease modification in myeloid heme malignancies in previous studies, would have a meaningful effect in these MF patients.

The coprimary endpoints for IMbark were a 35% reduction of spleen volume, or SVR, and a 50% reduction of the total symptom score, or TSS. These very specific coprimary endpoints were chosen for two fundamental reasons: First, we sell they could potentially provide a relatively rapid evaluation of whether there was a dose response observed between the low-dose and high-dose arms. This in fact turned out to be the case as we reported, in September of 2016, the results of the first interim analysis showed that low dose did not warrant further development; second, because SVR and TSS were the basis for the approval of ruxolitinib in frontline MF treatment, we felt that if imetelstat treatment resulted in SVR and TSS results that were of a similar magnitude, then we could potentially design a Phase III study that would provide an expeditious path to an approval in a relapsed/refractory MF population. That unfortunately did not turn out to be the case.

In particular, we believe that the SVR of 10% observed in IMbark does not provide a rationale for using SVR as a primary endpoint in the design of a potential Phase III study. However, we believe that both the 32% symptom response rate and a potential improvement in survival are clinically meaningful, especially in this relapsed/refractory MF population. We, therefore, expect it may be possible to design a randomized Phase III study in imetelstat treatment versus best available therapy and a relapse/refractory MF population that would have adequate power to evaluate whether a clinically meaningful and statistically significant difference in TSS and/or median OS would be observed between two such treatment arms.

In order to advance the development of imetelstat in MF, first, we plan to continue to treat and follow patients in the IMbark trial through a one-year extension phase in the study. For patients in the extension phase, whether they continue to receive imetelstat or are in follow-up, standard data collection will consist primarily of serious adverse event information, and such patients will continue to be followed for survival.

Second, we plan to discuss the results of the IMbark primary analysis, including the assessment of overall survival as it compares to historical data, with experts in MF. And based on the results seen in IMbark to solicit their views on the suitability and potential value to patients and physicians if we were to consider conducting a large Phase III study in this population.

Third, we plan to engage health authorities to ascertain their expectations of what they would consider clinically and regulatorily meaningful outcomes in a Phase III study. We believe these discussions will help us establish clinical and regulatory expectations for the treatment of a true relapse/refractory MF patient population.

I’d also like to comment that while we expect to fund the future development of imetelstat through Phase III in MDS and possibly MF, we also expect to initiate discussions with other strategic – possible strategic partners after the program has been fully transferred back to us, in particular seeking to identify companies who would be interested in ex-U.S. commercialization rights.

So I’d like to turn the call over to Olivia, our CFO, who will provide details about our revised financial guidance.

Olivia Bloom

Thank you, Chip. And good morning, everyone. Under the terms of the CLA, the effective date of Janssen’s termination will be September 28, 2018, after which the license rights to the imetelstat program return to Geron without any continuing economic obligations to Janssen. As a result of the termination of the CLA and our decision to continue imetelstat development, we are revising our financial productions and now anticipate 2018 operating expenses to be approximately $37 million from the previous guidance of $30 million.

We expect our operating expenses to increase, as we hire additional personnel and external service providers to support imetelstat development. We have strengthened our balance sheet in order to support future development costs. As of August 31, 2018, we had $183 million in cash and marketable securities, which we expect to be sufficient to conduct the activities that Chip outlined for MF and MDS, including the plans to open Part 2 of IMerge for enrollment.

And with that, I’ll turn the discussion back to Chip.

John Scarlett

Thanks, Olivia. I’d like to take this opportunity to publicly thank our Janssen development colleagues for their expert and diligent efforts on behalf of imetelstat and our remarkable collaboration. We could not have asked for more thoughtful or hard working team in any future success of imetelstat in myeloid heme malignancies will be due and substantial part to the contributions they made.

In addition, I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all the investigators, site staff and patients affiliated with the IMbark and IMerge. We’re committed to supporting all of you as we assume development responsibility for the imetelstat program from Janssen and look forward to future dialogue with you in the coming months.

So with that, we’d like to answer your questions. I’ll turn the call back over to our operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Chad Messer

Thanks for taking my question. Just with regards to the IMerge data, can – you gave some perspective on the baseline transfusion rates, in particular the higher 8.0 unit rate with this expansion cohort. I know it was 6.0 in the earlier 13 patients. Where those numbers lie in terms of the overall patient population in past studies in these patients? Just trying to gauge these two datasets against each other and against other data that we have?

John Scarlett

Yes, thanks, Chad, that’s a great question. Well, first of all, as we said before the 6.0 units per eight weeks was what we saw in the initial cohort. That was actually a fairly transfusion-dependent patient population already. The minimum to get in our study was 4.0 units per eight weeks. And that has traditionally been a number used. Some other companies, especially more recently, have been using even lower transfusion numbers and have either required 2.0 or in many cases or in some cases just requiring a statement of transfusion dependence from the investigator. So there is quite a range of disease states, if you will, that are really implicit in these numbers. When you get to 8.0 units, remember that’s a mean of 8.0, so you’ve got a lot of patients who are out at 10.0, 14.0 units per eight weeks, that’s a lot of transfusions. That means those patients have a quite extensive disease and have progressed quite far into their sort of – into their disease paradigm.

So I think we see the fact that we had on the whole a sicker and more involved – disease-involved population in the second cohort to be relevant. And I think that it helps potentially explain some of the reasons that we saw, the slightly lower TI rate in that second cohort. The other reason, of course, is that we looked very early. This was timed, as we said in the prepared comments. The look at the expansion cohort was timed specifically, so that Janssen could have a sense of where the data were going at that time that a decision had to be made based on the timing of the primary analysis of IMbark. So happy to answer other questions of that nature or whatever follow-up you might have, Chad.

Chad Messer

Sure there. So just to be clear, that 28 could go higher with more follow-up because there would be more opportunity for an eight-week transfusion-free period?

John Scarlett

Yes, I mean, I don’t think we’re promising anything. It – I think we just simply say the facts. It was an early look that we’ll have to see.

Chad Messer

All right. And can we expect at ASH or at some other point further in the future to get a little bit more detail, say, on what that mean transfusion rates were?

John Scarlett

Yes. I think that we will absolutely hope to give quite a comprehensive update on the data from this trial, either at ASH or shortly thereafter. Just to be clear to set expectations, we really can’t provide much more detail on either study beyond what we’ve discussed this morning in our press release and these prepared remarks. I think as many of you on the call know, the remaining compliance with the ASH policies, the information contained in the abstracts is embargoed until the abstracts are available online and additional information beyond what is in the abstracts can’t be provided until either a poster or a oral presentation is made at the ASH meeting or shortly thereafter. But at that point, we would certainly hope to be in a position to expand a lot of the information that’s available on IMerge.

Chad Messer

Okay. Great. Thanks and look forward hearing more about the data.

John Scarlett

Okay.

Chad Messer

Thanks, John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Zavoico with B. Riley FBR. Your line is now open.

George Zavoico

Thanks for the news. sorry, I didn’t turn out with an opt-in on Janssen part. First question has to do with your operating expenses, your planned operating expenses. You did have, as you said, $183 million. And you also mentioned that Janssen has no further economic obligations. Does that mean that the work that they do to transition all the information to you, all the required data as well as continuing following the patients will now be charged and invoiced to you even though Janssen will be involved in moving this over to you?

Olivia Bloom

Hi, George, this is Olivia.

George Zavoico

Hi, Olivia.

Olivia Bloom

Hi. You’re correct that the continuing support of both studies going forward will be funded by Geron.

George Zavoico

Okay. And the FTEs that Janssen uses to actually move the stuff over to you, is that going to be on their nickel or are they going to charge you for that as well? If I imagine, that’s going to take a lot of time.

Olivia Bloom

As Chip outlined, it should take time because there is quite a bit that needs to be transferred, but that is something that will be – most likely be something that we will want to have, of course, as well as want to support, so we would be funding that as well.

George Zavoico

Okay. And you mentioned, looking forward, that you would be able to, at least, get to the point of starting the Phase III trial. Can you – maybe it’s too earlier to know the number, how – what do you expect the cost to be of continuing the – or starting the phase – moving into the Phase III portion of the trial?

Olivia Bloom

Well, are you asking for guidance for next year?

George Zavoico

I guess, so yes, maybe it’s too early.

Olivia Bloom

Yes. It’s a bit too early to talk about guidance for 2019 at this point in time. I think we need to get a better feel about what the entire transition plan is going to be and the timing for that as well as what’s going to be involved for the start up for the study, but that’s something that we will be looking at, of course, but do feel comfortable to say that the balance sheet will be able to support those plans into the plans to open the study for enrollment mid next year.

George Zavoico

Okay. And then in that regard, one of the things you talked about before is your conversations with potential partners for licensing products in, is that still on the table? Or is all your focus now going to be on continuing on with imetelstat?

John Scarlett

Thanks, George. Yes, so we currently have a plan to reassume the full control, operational and otherwise, of the drug. We now have all the rights back, they belong to us, don’t owe any back charges, if you will, from – for any of the data that we get. And so we certainly plan to go forward rather confidently into the next set of studies. The plan will be at some point once we have gotten that work well underway and we are – have the bandwidth, we will certainly start to go out and have discussions with other potential partners. If you sort of do typical modeling for these types of Phase III circumstances, I think most companies come to the decision, and our modeling suggests the same, is that there maybe a very solicitous circumstance if we were to actually end up commercializing the product for sales.

And no, I’m not saying we’re not going to do that. That modeling suggests that, that would be a potentially good outcome. But most companies would not, and I don’t think we would anticipate at this point in time launching the product in Europe. So, while our plans remain flexible and while we certainly don’t want to try to take anything off of the table, including another worldwide deal, I think, right now, we are aimed at having full control of the product and most of all then speaking with other partners, who might be interested, and I suspect many of them will be interested in ex-U.S. opportunities. So that’s kind of the way we see it going forward right now, all obviously subject to change.

George Zavoico

Okay. Are you modeling in the potential impact of luspatercept, Celgene’s and Acceleron’s potential use in these indications?

John Scarlett

Yes. Jo, we’d answer that question as we’re very aware of luspatercept. We think it’s a very interesting competitor. It’s kind of interesting. If you look at the data that’s available, which there’s not tons available, but if you look at luspatercept, they – first of all, I’d like to say back to Chad’s earlier question, I think the market may, I wouldn’t say, bifurcate, but may spread apart a little bit. They’ve consistently gone for lower transfusion risk patients; they’ve also tended to go to BARS-positive patients.

But their more recent study that they’ve announced that will begin, I think, supposedly in mid-2019, the COMMANDS study, is going to be in patients, who are actually naive to ESA treatment, I believe, based on the most recent information we have. And if you look at the actual – if you actually – if there is no easy way to slice and dice their numbers, and make them line up exactly with the way that we looked through our data, but it’s pretty clear if you look at patients, who had prior ESA exposure as opposed to patients who are not naive to ESAs, they clearly have a lower transfusion independence rate. And if you looked at patients in their studies, their previous studies, for example PACE, who had higher baseline serum EPO levels, they certainly had lower rates.

So I think they’re probably going to aim – I’m guessing, they’re going to aim their program in that direction. And we clearly believe that we have efficacy and an appropriate safety profile in patients with higher transfusion burden. So our own assessment is we will likely share the market with them, I don’t know the exact proportions, but I think we certainly have taken that into consideration in our forward thinking about this.

George Zavoico

And luspatercept is also mainly targeting anemia, whereas imetelstat is – more broadly can also cover thrombocytopenia, for example. Is that correct?

John Scarlett

Well, we’re not going to be able to comment on the other outcomes of the IMerge trial yet. As I said, we’re in an embargo situation. So I think I should probably not make too many comments beyond the transfusion independence rates. That’s really all we’re able to talk about today, but stay tuned and we’ll talk about some of the other elements as time goes on.

George Zavoico

Okay, thank you very much and good luck going forward.

John Scarlett

Thanks very much George.

Operator

Thank you. I’d now like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Scarlett for closing remarks.

John Scarlett

Well, I’d like to thank, everyone, who joined the call today. If you think about it, after 3.5 years of a very successful collaboration with Janssen, we have a program that’s ready to commence the Phase III trial in lower-risk MDS that’s already been designed with a large number of clinical sites engaged from Phase II. We’ve also observed potentially important clinical results from IMbark, which could support future development of imetelstat for an underserved MF patient population.

We have a strong balance sheet and a dedicated senior management team ready to bring imetelstat back in-house and begin the Phase III in MDS. As a result, we’re excited to move forward, and we expect to generate value for our shareholders over the long-term. Thank you all very much for dialing in today.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect. Have a great day.