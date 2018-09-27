A Dive Into The Thrift Savings Plan Life-Cycle Funds

Introduction to the TSP 401k

The Thrift Savings Plan, or TSP, is the retirement savings and investment plan for Federal employees and members of the uniformed services, including the Ready Reserve. Today, I am going to shine a beacon of light on the 401k portion of the TSP. My goal of this article is to share the composition of the different funds available to federal employees covered under the TSP. The original 401k plan within the TSP was called the Civil Service Retirement System, or CSRS, and an employee would have been eligible if hired prior to January 1, 1984.

The CSRS was replaced by the Federal Employees' Retirement System, or FERS, which heavily reduced the benefits and payout of vested employees upon retirement. And lastly, the Blended Retirement System, or BRS, is for members of the uniformed services who began service on or after January 1, 2018, and other uniformed services members who opted into the system.

If you are an employee covered by either the FERS or BRS, the agency contributes 1% of basic pay to your TSP account each pay period. If an employee elects to take advantage of the matching program, s/he can contribute 5% of his or her pay and receives 4% from the agency. Vesting typically takes place when reaching the three year mark of employment.

The TSP 401k allows contributions to either a Traditional and/or Roth account. However, any agency contributions get deposited into the pre-tax option whether you do or not. The funds are managed by BlackRock Investment Trust Company, N.A. Although initial contributions are allocated to the G-Fund, the most common route taken is to invest in one of the "Lifecycle Funds." These Lifecycle Funds, or L-Funds, are professionally managed and attempt to strike an acceptable risk vs. reward profile based on your expected retirement date in the future. Since the L-funds are target date, they automatically reduce the risk profile as you progress through your career by transitioning to safer investments.

Current L-Fund Investment Profiles

The TSP has a broad set of investment options within its program. The L-Funds' foundations are a mix of smaller groups of investment categories such as government and corporate bonds, small and large cap domestic stocks, and international stocks. Even though the L-Funds are the most popular, you are able to create your own allocation if you wanted. In total, the options within the TSP 401k are: C-Fund, S-Fund, I-Fund, F-Fund, G-Fund, and the L-Fund mix ratio (provided below in this order). You can access the prospectus of each individual fund here. The L-Funds do re-balance nightly due to pending "Interfund Transfers" and regular quarterly maintenance of the contributor's investment mix. I've also attached any significant updates or changes within the spreadsheets in an attempt to centralize each option to one page each.

C-Fund

I have also attached my Google Sheets link below in case someone would like to see on a larger format. To save or edit the spreadsheet, click File and Make a Copy. - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16Y5bGUjmBUTLYcCMmy_sQWIA--qWesfGNQEPeHmjqAc/edit?usp=sharing

S-Fund

Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VLPS1iBy2bXpX5-ecbcwCFD8I993qeEnI6NmjmQbf5Y/edit?usp=sharing

I-Fund

Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Nob7sS7kFLxHiCroZ-Q2ma8NcybH7yAZyKpk7t7dBxg/edit?usp=sharing

F-Fund

Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13v5c35bRYTscVZJVOEL5FSb9vKqk9xKUjyJxw0kilgk/edit?usp=sharing

G-Fund

Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19tV8b15BLbgwln-lCu1lsFuD1uMPcWBKYhI1pvDYL-A/edit?usp=sharing

L-Fund Mix Profile

Google Sheets link - https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Jk4_j6XHFf21DQR-izfgWbrkf4FQacFIn0vqtVHQ4is/edit?usp=sharing

Conclusion

As I stated in my previous article, I am a Federal government civilian employee so I have intimate knowledge of its performance over the years. I review several Prospectus Packets for clients who want to know what the fees are, if there are matching contributions and overall fund performance compared to similar options over various time periods. Personally, I have been pretty happy with the performance of the L-Fund and feel it is a respectable 401k plan for employees due to the low fees, matching, tax advantages and Roth option. However, the overall returns do slightly under-perform some of the peers. Additionally, if an employee ever decides to leave government service, s/he is allowed to keep the funds within the TSP or request a rollover.

I have been invested in the L 2050 Fund since my retirement date is anticipated to be after the year 2045. In the next couple years, I anticipate the L 2020 Fund to be retired and a new L 2060 Fund to be created. This is due to the L 2020 Fund being rolled completely into the L Income Fund. I will provide an update to the TSP 401k when any relevant changes or Top 10 allotments get a makeover. Thank you for taking the time to read and please comment below!

