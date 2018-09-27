SPHD: It's About Time To Jump Back On Board

Whether you're looking to position your portfolio for the next 1-2 years or seeking a core long-term portfolio holding, SPHD is looking like a buy again.

I'll explain why SPHD's 17% allocation to REITs could actually help, not hinder, the fund in this rising rate environment.

The ongoing trade dispute, the impact of higher interest rates and the potential for higher inflation all could help put the value back in value stocks.

Given its struggles over the past couple of years, it would be understandable if you abandoned SPHD, but now's the time to put it back on your radar.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) has long been one of my favorite dividend ETFs. The fund, which starts by pulling out the 75 highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 500 (SPY) and then targeting the 50 lowest volatility names from that subgroup, has been popular both for its ability to deliver market-beating returns with below average risk and its high dividend yield, which often sits in the 3-4% range.

Despite its 5-star Morningstar rating, long-term investors in SPHD haven't exactly enjoyed a smooth ride. Since its late-2012 inception, it's actually been a bit of a “feast or famine” proposition. When its investing style is in favor, there are few ETFs that have performed better. But when it’s not, it can really struggle.

Consider the fund's annual returns.

In each year since its inception, SPHD has either been in the top 5% of Morningstar’s Large Value category or in the bottom 10%. There's simply been no in-between. After a three-year run where SPHD enjoyed the perfect storm that saw value stocks, low volatility stocks and dividend-paying stocks all outperform, the tide shifted. In 2017, growth stocks began outperforming again, a trend which picked up steam around election time when investors believed that a pro-growth environment that included less regulation and tax breaks would be fuel for high growth stocks. Since Election Day, high beta stocks have led the charge, while low volatility dividend payers have mostly been ignored.

In reading through a number of comment threads, my sense is that, except for more hardcore dividend investors and yield seekers, SPHD has mostly been off the radar. That's to be expected when a fund has trailed the S&P 500 by 22% since the beginning of 2017, but given a trade war that's continuing to drag on, a consumer confidence reading that's hitting levels not seen since the tech bubble and an economy that could be starting to show signs of overheating, I think the case can be made that funds like SPHD could be poised to take leadership once again.

Are Investors Getting Too Greedy?

Investors have enjoyed a nearly two year run where almost everything has gone in their favor. Since Election Day, the S&P 500 has gained 37%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) has returned 55%. With the exception of the market correction that took place at the beginning of this year, it's been almost a straight line up.

^SPX data by YCharts

Even better, these market gains have come with record low volatility. Investors haven't needed smart beta or high beta, they just needed beta in order to achieve these returns. I subscribe to Warren Buffett's mantra of "be fearful when others are greedy" and I think investors have gotten a little too comfortable with big returns and low risk.

Since Election Day, the S&P 500 has gained 37%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is up 55%. During that time, the VIX has hovered mostly in the 10-12 range. In essence, the entire market is one big low volatility ETF, but investors are getting above average returns for what little risk they're taking.

Case in point, this morning's consumer confidence reading hit levels we haven't seen since the tech bubble.

Part of that reading is certainly warranted. Stock market gains have been good, unemployment low is low and workers are feeling more secure in their jobs and with their paychecks. But we all know how the exuberance surrounding the tech bubble ended up. And there are some similarities. Back then, investors thought tech stocks would keep going up. Not too long ago, people thought cryptocurrencies would keep going up. Back then, the internet was a game-changer. Today, artificial intelligence and blockchain are game-changers. Back then, investors bid up valuations to unprecedented levels. Today, stocks are at valuation levels second only to the tech bubble (according to the Shiller PE).

This isn't to suggest that a bear market is coming, but another correction could be. Despite solid year-over-year earnings growth, stocks overall still seem fairly expensive and the headwinds that could come as a result of interest rate and trade policies could begin pushing things in the other direction soon.

Reasons For Concern

I see three primary factors that could put the current bull market most at risk.

Trade War

There's plenty of data out there to suggest that a prolonged trade war with China and other countries would be detrimental to the U.S. economy. For the individual, it would just make goods subject to a tariff more expensive. For the economy as a whole, it could slip the U.S. into recession if it lasts long enough.

The Tax Foundation has published an ongoing study of how the impact of tariffs will affect the economy. In its latest update, it estimates that tariffs would trim about 0.6% off of GDP and cost the economy nearly 460,000 jobs.

Another recently released study from the European Central Bank concludes that the U.S. economy could shrink by 2% in the first full year of a trade conflict. The article notes that higher tariffs would negatively impact household incomes, business confidence, private consumption and investment.

While it's all estimates and forecasts at this point and the actual degree of economic impact is yet unknown, the clear implication is that tariffs would be a bad thing for the U.S. economy. With the U.S. stock market still at all-time highs, it appears that relatively little of this concern is currently priced into stocks.

Higher Interest Rates

Rising interest rates could be a concern or they could be a relatively minor thing. The general thinking is that higher rates are bad for stocks (particularly rate-sensitive areas like utilities and REITs) since they make the yields on fixed income products look more attractive. Higher rates can also be viewed as a positive since they're generally indicative of a strong economy.

My primary concern with interest rates is two-fold. First, inflation readings could come in higher than expected forcing the Fed to take a more aggressive approach to future hikes and potentially disrupting the "slow and steady" pace of rate hikes thus far. Second, raising rates too far, too fast on the short end without a corresponding rise on the long end could flip the curve, something that has historically been a strong indicator of a coming recession.

Rising Inflation

The Fed has long mentioned its 2% inflation target in its quarterly meetings. Core inflation readings have exceeded that mark for the last six months.

Granted, one- or two-tenths of a point isn't necessarily a huge red flag, but a steady presence above the 2% mark going forward could stoke some fears.

Why SPHD Makes Sense

If any one of the above listed concerns comes to pass, I believe growth stocks will be the first dominoes to fall. Investors will pay a premium for growth stocks as long as there is growth and lower interest rates to support it. As either of those changes, that price premium will start disappearing. The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) already sports a P/E ratio of 24 meaning there's little room for error here.

If this results in a flight to quality, investors would turn not just to Treasuries, but also to defensive stocks. These stocks benefit not just because they are more non-cyclical in nature, but also because they tend to be cheaper and provide something of a downside cushion during a market decline.

SPHD has more than 1/3 of its portfolio in utilities and consumer staples, as well as a 17% allocation to real estate. At first blush, this could be perceived as a negative since REITs are interest rate sensitive, but this is largely a misconception. REITs can actually do well in a rising rate environment since, again, rising rates are indicative of a strong economy and a strong economy allows real estate owners the opportunity to increase occupancy and charge higher rents.

Take a look at this graphic to see this relationship.

In 87% of instances of rising rates, REIT returns were positive (and in cases where returns were negative, they usually weren't negative by much). SPHD's investment in REITs could actually help boost returns and not be a hinderance.

And let's not forget the benefits of owning SPHD over the long-term. Smart beta ETFs, such as SPHD, use actively-managed strategies packaged into a rules-based passively-managed vehicle. They generally use strategies that have been proven to deliver long-term above average returns, but do so in a low-cost index fund wrapper. SPHD fills out its portfolio using not one, but three popular smart beta strategies - dividend-payers outperform non-dividend-payers, value outperforms growth and low volatility outperforms high volatility.

To wit, SPHD's overall P/E ratio of 14-15 is well below the 18 multiple of the S&P 500. It's also about 10% less risky than the S&P 500 overall.

SPHD Standard Deviation of Daily Returns (5Y Lookback) data by YCharts

The real attention-getter though might be its dividend yield. Its 30-day SEC yield is now at 4.2%, which is the highest it's been in recent memory thanks to big payouts from the likes of AT&T (T), Iron Mountain (IRM), HCP (HCP) and PPL Corp (PPL). SPHD has the added bonus of being a monthly dividend payer instead of having a more traditional quarterly schedule.

Conclusion

It would be easy to look at the performance of SPHD over the past couple of years and dismiss it, but in this case it's more important to look at the overall track record and the methodology used to achieve its returns.

The practice of targeting stocks with below average volatility and above average dividend yields is sound (although the 0.30% expense ratio could stand to be a little lower). S&P Dow Jones Indices, which administers and backtests index data, shows that SPHD's index outperformed the S&P 500 by 2% annually over the past 10 years.

The fund also ranks in the top 5% of Morningstar's Large Value category over the past 5 years having beaten its group average by nearly 2.5% annually.

Whether you're positioning your portfolio for just the next year or two or are seeking out a strong core long-term holding for your portfolio, SPHD looks to me to be at an ideal entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.