Approach Resources: Will More Oil Do The Job?

More oil production as a percentage of total production may be just the ticket needed by Approach Resources' (AREX) management to enable the company to climb out of its debt straightjacket. For some time, this company has dealt with its high debt levels by living within the cash flow generated by the current production. That has often meant a budget that produced lackluster growth results. The result was that this company remained an excellent trading opportunity between $2 and $2.50 per share. The future appeared to hold more of the same until now.

Source: Approach Resources Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slides

Management has been reporting higher oil percentages of total production from the new wells. The current trend appears to enhance oil reserves per well by more than 30%. Should that trend continue, then this company could be looking at materially enhanced cash flow and even possibly some profits on its relatively skimpy cash flow budget. Materially improved cash flow could give this company the rare chance to expand production enough to service the debt load. Any benefits from anticipated oil price increases would be "icing on the cake".

The increasing liquids production bodes well for the future of this company. Any further rally in the price of oil could send this stock soaring. The current liquids pricing will allow a few extra wells to be drilled this year. Those extra wells, combined with continuing production improvements, may be enough to create a slow growth future. Many of these wells are relatively low decline wells. Therefore not much capital is needed to show growth or to maintain production.

Source: NASDAQ Website September 11, 2018

The Wilks Brothers family of companies has the largest shareholdings by far. Both the Wilks Family companies and CEO J. Ross Craft have purchased material amounts of stock over the last 12 months. The net purchase activity far exceeds the sales. Now retail investors have a chance to invest alongside some fairly smart money at a relative discount to the pricing paid over the last year.

The lackluster growth results may have led to the lack of attention this stock has received from Mr. Market. The resulting asset story has not had a catalyst to realize the value of those assets. Sometimes, however, the growth of oil production as a percentage of production is more important than whether or not total production increases. Clearly, the insiders above saw some brighter future in this stock than Mr. Market did. Maybe for the first time, the market is seeing a glimpse of a higher liquids (and more valuable) production future.

Source: Approach Resources Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slides

Production has held relatively steady ever since the sizable oil price crash a few years back. The key concept was to find a way to grow profitably enough to service the once comfortable debt load on much lower oil pricing. Now the oil price rally has helped to ease financial concerns and continuing operational improvements may allow more progress than Mr. Market imagined for a company with the debt load shown above.

The majority of the debt is not due for two years. Ideally, the currently strong oil pricing should allow for enough of an increase in cash flow and EBITDA to refinance the debt on decent terms over the next year or so.

Management has long had a goal to acquire additional production and acreage in an attempt to tame the debt monster. Last year, one small acquisition was made. If management can up the pace of those acquisitions, that increased pace could provide still another opportunity to make the debt load more manageable. However, that last deal was all stock. Still, the Wilks Family companies are the largest shareholders and they appear to be backing the "all stock" acquisitions approach.

Source: Approach Resources Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release

Operating costs appear to be extremely low. The company has one of the more advanced water handling systems in the industry. This not only saves a lot of money by piping the water instead of trucking it, but it also allows for water recycling. The result is that this company has a relatively sure source of water during drought periods or excessive industry water needs. The company also makes some money by selling the excess capacity to neighboring operators.

The Midland location produces a lot more gas and natural gas liquids than the prime areas of the Permian. Therefore low costs and good water management are essential to long-term success. Right now, though administrative costs are on the high side as the company seeks acquisitions and other solutions to the high debt.

The company produces about 1 MMBOE in a quarter. Yet the interest expense tops $6 million per quarter. That roughly $6 per BOE is a serious competitive disadvantage when the production nets an average selling price less than $30 BOE. So the oil price rally and the increasing oil production as a percentage of production were sorely needed.

Key Points

Source: Approach Resources Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slides

The company has avoided the Permian bottlenecks. Therefore the all-important oil production is not as severely discounted as is the production of some neighboring operators. A continuing oil price rally would improve cash flow to the point of a capital budget expansion.

This is a company that spent heavily on infrastructure and cost mitigating factors in the beginning. The sizable oil price drop caught the company at the beginning of the "drill and hookup" part of the property development. The result was a lot of infrastructure with inadequate production. Still management has done well to keep costs low all this time. The price of wells has risen some lately. But even that increased cost is far below the costs of a year ago. EURs for new wells drilled are now more than 50% higher than the older wells drilled before the oil price drop. That increasing EUR trend for new wells drilled is expected to continue at an unknown pace.

Source: Approach Resources Second-Quarter 2018 Earnings Slides

The major risk here is the current debt load which raises the cost of production above the savings achieved by operations. If the company cannot adequately reduce debt or increase production before the next oil price downturn, then this company could suffer materially.

The company is a risky asset play that is looking for a catalyst to achieve the market recognition necessary to fully value those assets. There is a risk that the increasing oil production may be insufficient to cause the market to revalue this stock.

There is also the risk that the company may not find enough suitable acquisitions for an all-stock deal to improve the company's financial situation. If management does succeed, then this stock could soar. Anticipated rising oil prices can help a leveraged company such as this one tremendously. This company is very much leveraged to the price of oil but not so leveraged that the next downturn in oil pricing would necessarily be fatal.

The involvement of the Wilks Family companies is a huge plus for shareholders. They have a lot of experience in the oil patch. Long term, this stock could do very well as a result of that experience. In the meantime, patience is sorely needed until this company is solidly on the growth track and the balance sheet has been properly repaired.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Approach Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AREX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.