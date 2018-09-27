Alzheon Proposes Terms For Smaller IPO

ALZH is researching a very challenging area and has a large and deep-pocketed group of competitors.

Alzheon (ALZH) intends to raise $35 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing an orally-delivered formulation of tramiprosate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

ALZH has a small capitalization, major pharma competition, and a long time period before the next milestone is achieved.

Company & Technology

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Alzheon was founded in 2013 and has a late-stage program in Alzheimer’s Disease and a discovery platform of small molecules for the inhibition of protein misfolding and aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders.

Management is headed by Founder, President and CEO Martin Tolar, who has been with the firm since was previously President and CEO of Knome.

The company’s lead drug candidate is ALZ-801, an orally administered ‘prodrug’ of tramiprosate that is designed to inhibit Aβ oligomer formation, which management believes is a key driver of AD.

Below is an overview video about the firm’s lead candidate, ALZ-801:

(Source: Christine Rathbun)

ALZ-801 was developed to improve gastrointestinal tolerability and the PK profile of tramiprosate by allowing ALZ-801 to be absorbed through the gut wall in an inactive prodrug form and metabolized into active tramiprosate after absorption into the bloodstream.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: Alzheon)

Investors in Alzheon included Scott H. Cohen and Ally Bridge Group. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market was valued at $3.42 billion in 2016. The market is projected to generate revenue of around $5.09 billion by the end of 2022 at a CAGR of around 8% between 2017 - 2022.

The main factors expected to drive market growth are the growing worldwide prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease and increasing awareness about the need for treatment of AD. Additional factors include continued government support for other neurodegenerative diseases that have become more prevalent over the past few years.

The report cites North America as the largest regional market. The region is predicted to continue to be a major player as awareness and demand for Alzheimer’s treatments grow. Europe is also projected to see rapid growth during the forecast period.

Major competitive vendors that are developing Alzheimer’s drugs include:

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLY)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF)

H Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY)

Eisai Co. (OTCPK:ESALF)

Also, the S-1 statement lists the following treatments and companies as competitors (sorted by compounds):

Currently Marketed Compounds

Generic, currently available treatments for AD include the acetylcholinesterase inhibitors donepezil, galantamine and rivastigmine; and memantine, which blocks the current at the glutamate receptor. These medications are prescribed routinely for patients with AD and are considered the standard of care at present.

Companies with AD compounds in late-stage development

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Amgen (AMGN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financial Status

ALZH’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that the firm has no revenues and significant development costs associated with its early stage pipeline studies.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ALZH S-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $1.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ALZH intends to sell 2.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $35.0 million.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. This is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors since it is typical to have investor support for life science IPOs in the current market.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $176 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.6%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds of this offering to advance the Phase 2b clinical development of our lead product candidate, ALZ-801, and the remainder, if any, to fund new and ongoing research and development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We anticipate that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our available resources, will be sufficient to fund our expenses until we are expected to receive data from our Phase 2b trial of ALZ-801.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are ThinkEquity, H.C. Wainwright & Co., and The Benchmark Company.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

