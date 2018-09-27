Red Hat: What's Next For Investors?

Red Hat: The dye mix last quarter was probably deceiving.

Red Hat (RHT) is a hybrid company. A bit of a play on words, perhaps. But Red Hat does have several hybrid characteristics. The company is a hybrid vendor between offering Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). About 64% of its revenue is based on its Linux distro and 24% comes from solutions in the DevOps area. The DevOps solutions are focused on allowing users to develop applications for the hybrid cloud. As a result, Red Hat shares are a hybrid in terms of valuation between the higher levels of EV/S that are enjoyed by hyper-growth names and the valuations assigned to legacy businesses such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP (NYSE:SAP). And at times, Red Hat seems as though it's a hybrid company in terms of its operational performance - although that's not a sentiment shared by this writer.

Last week Red Hat reported its results for fiscal Q2. The results were basically hybrid in that revenues missed consensus expectations but EPS showed a decent beat. The revenue miss was a bit less than 1% for the period, with growth of about 14%, with the most notable performance shortfall in the Americas, where revenue growth was just 11%.

The company essentially maintained its guidance for the balance of the year, with a small negative adjustment for currency impact offset by a slightly lower effective tax rate provision. This company forecasts operating cash flow and maintained its outlook for that metric.

Needless to say, Red Hat shares slumped noticeably in the wake of the revenue miss and the tepid forward guidance. Overall, since the earnings release, the shares are down by about 10%. This is the second quarter in which Red Hat has reported operational performance that was not without its issues. As a result, the shares are down by almost 20% from their high and are up just more than 10% on a YTD basis. The IGV, on the other hand, has appreciated by 30% on a year-to-date basis and is within 1% of its high for the year.

We had recommended Red Hat shares for some period of time until quite recently when we stepped to the sidelines in a post we shared with our subscribers to our Ticker Target investor service in March. At this point, we are moving back into the fray, and we believe that investors might take advantage of the relative underperformance to add Red Hat shares to their portfolio. As mentioned, Red Hat is a hybrid company and readers should understand that the company will have neither the growth or the volatility of businesses such as Nutanix (NTNX) or Zscaler (ZS). But the company can and is likely to achieve longer-term top line growth in the 20% range with gradual margin improvement while generating significant cash flow.

At its size, the company is probably not an acquisition candidate, and we expect it's more likely to continue to acquire businesses to flesh out its devops portfolio. That said, the company has been buying back shares and it's cognizant of shareholder requirements for capital returns.

Can Red Hat return to improving growth?

Well, I think it can or I likely wouldn’t be writing this article. For several quarters now, Red Hat has seen its growth in advanced technology solutions slow. This past quarter, the growth in the company’s AD solutions slowed to 30%. That is a good number, to be sure, but a few quarters ago, growth in that segment was over significantly greater than 40%. The company’s legacy business, RHEL, saw growth of 8% this quarter, a slippage of almost 1000 basis points, from growth it had achieved three quarters ago. The company’s professional services business was stronger than it had been. The company sustained a competitive loss of some significance - one of its top 25 customers did not renew their RHEL license. RHEL renewals have been stable for years, and this loss came as a surprise. There's a finite target of renewal deals that Red Hat can close in a given quarter. If one doesn’t happen there is nothing available to take its place.

The company’s AD revenue growth is being constrained to a degree by slowing growth in the company’s older middleware offerings such as JBoss. Without discussing the mechanics of the AD process as it has evolved over the years, much new demand is being moved to workloads within container/Kubernetes environments. Management has projected that the nadir of that transition was reached last quarter and that growth should trend upward as users continue to buy the Kubernetes/(OpenStack) that Red Hat is selling. As the following link shows, the value of this technology is considerable.

Many analysts look at bookings, and the growth in bookings was somewhat greater than the growth in reported revenues with the calculated bookings proxy rising 19% year-over-year. The company reports backlog consistent with the new ASC remaining performance obligation disclosures. Total backlog rose 20% year-on-year. Part of the strength in bookings for Red Hat had to do with bookings duration which was 22 months, an increase of one month year-on-year. I have pointed out, particularly in commenting about Red Hat rival Pivotal (NYSE:PVTL), that bookings duration can totally obscure real sales performance for a company. It's completely infeasible for a company to forecast bookings duration, and yet the calculated bookings proxy is heavily dependent on duration.

As is often the case with companies that have complex product offerings, the growth story at Red Hat has a variety of components. For the story to work going forward it's crucial for the company’s newer technology offerings, OpenShift and Ansible, to achieve growth at a rate comparable to that of the growth of Pivotal’s license revenue. And OpenStack also needs to be a strong contributor. The company does not and never will report specific metrics for the growth of those three product areas, but the CEO suggested that the company was over-attaining in that business component.

But the numbers for this company are such that for the stock to work from here, it has to do better by a substantial margin in its RHEL component. During the course of the conference call management was asked on a multiplicity of occasions about its forecast of a reacceleration growth in RHEL and competitive threats to that reacceleration. I'm obviously not in a position to offer anything other than the observation that this management team, as opposed to some, has been pretty straightforward in their evaluation the business. Rather than anything else, I will let management speak for themselves with this quote from CEO, Jim Whitehurst: “So, clearly the - if you look at the overall trends of the move of workloads from Windows to Linux and the overall growth of workloads, it certainly feels like it should accelerate well above 10% back into the teens… but we feel really good about the macro trends around Linux and it’s just about the ability of us to have the bandwidth to pick it all up.”

Many questioners on the call were fixedly concerned about Red Hat’s large loss of an installed RHEL account. I obviously have no particular insight with regards to the specifics of the loss. Again, this management team and particularly the CEO have been with Red Hat for literally decades. The CEO pointed out that in the three years of providing data, about top 25 renewals, this was just the second loss reported. The other loss suffered by the company had ultimately led the particular customer back to Red Hat for a large middleware deal that was actually larger than the lost revenue from the renewal. Management suggested that the fate of this transaction was likely to be similar.

Excluding the one large deal that was lost, the company had a dollar-based net retention rate of 115%, a very strong number for that metric and reflecting the company’s singular success in its cross selling efforts.

This is still a benign environment in which to sell software. Mark Benioff of Salesforce.com (CRM) said the economy was still ripping in an interview he provided this afternoon. By that he means that it's easier now to sell users larger deals and deals where price is less of a consideration than is normally the case. So, while a given user chose a specific competitor based on price, Red Hat’s high-touch, high-price strategy is going to find more acceptance in this environment than would otherwise be the case. If there were a component of this story about which I would not be overly concerned, it would be concerns to a model based on competitive losses in the Linux space.

This is not an article about containers and this writer would be hard pressed to try to correlate containers with Red Hat growth. But it's worth noting that OpenShift embeds RHEL. The traction that Red Hat is seeing in OpenShift and the move of DevOps to containers is ultimately going to have a positive impact on demand for RHEL.

Finally, the way Red Hat sells Linux deals these days is primarily based on three-year terms. Overall, that is surely a good strategy. But the problem is that at times, the company simply doesn’t have the upsell targets that it needs to grow the large installed base at the rates that are necessary to continue double-digit growth. Again, during the course of the call, management spoke to renewals becoming a tailwind about 2-3 quarters from now. There's probably a built-in level of conservatism in that forecast because large new transactions with OpenShift and OpenStack often lead to pre-term renewals, and just a couple of those transactions in a given quarter will wind up tipping growth rates noticeably - essentially the opposite of what happened this past quarter.

Red Hat and its Competitors

Red Hat is a company with numerous product offerings, not all of which are sold with each other. It isn’t easy to identify a single competitor. For those interested in a narrative history of the company’s progress, the linked article may have some interest, along with more than a bit of fluff.

To a certain extent, VMWare (VMW) and Pivotal are competitors and Red Hat’s vision of the hybrid cloud is not terribly different than the vision VMWare has. But frequently, in a given enterprise, Red Hat solutions coexist and work well together Pivotal's Cloud Foundry. For readers interested in a primer on the subject of who is doing what to whom in the world of PaaS, the linked article is probably a good starting point. I will state right now that I do not understand all of the complexities the author tries to illuminate. Red Hat offers its OpenShift container platform which is based on Kubernetes. Pivotal offers Cloud Foundry. Fortunately, there's room in the market for both approaches in the world of DevOps. Investors, and this is an investment article, can choose between Pivotal and Red Hat based on financial analysis with the idea that both have technologies that have given them a leadership position in high-growth areas that is likely to persist. For many reasons, Pivotal is growing a bit faster and is less well understood than Red Hat. It's also far less profitable, and that distinction is likely to remain for some time.

For Red Hat to return to growth status, it needs OpenShift and its other DevOps solutions to continue their rapid growth. Underneath the operating report, that trend did not disappear or deteriorate last quarter - and that is a key takeaway for investors.

Red Hat dominates the enterprise Linux market, and has done so for many years now. There are competitors, of course, but the issues for Red Hat is the growth of Linux and its utility in the cloud. Part of the Red Hat story these past two years has been the double-digit growth of RHEL, and most of that in has been a function of the versions of the offering available as part of AWS and Azure. Red Hat and AWS have a formal relationship quite comprehensive as can be seen in this link. RHEL has ridden the cloud wave quite successfully, and there's nothing on the horizon that seems likely to disturb that trend. It's one of the reasons why I believe that the CEO’s belief in the resurgence of RHEL growth in the near future is likely to be borne out.

The conference call transcript reflects a fair amount of skepticism about a recrudescence in RHEL growth with prominent analysts asking pointed questions on the subject. I suppose if that weren’t the case, the shares would be far more expensive. The consensus revenues for next year are predicated on very little forward improvement in percentage growth. My own judgment is that this is a flawed outlook.

I think that the company will return to 20% growth status within the next 3-4 quarters, and possibly sooner based on the traction of some pre-renewals. That provides the quantitative substantiation for expecting positive share price action over the next year or so.

Red Hat: Financials and its valuation

One of the nicer things about writing on a software company of some size and age is that one is not stuck finding esoteric valuation paradigms or in saying not to worry about those kinds of things. The investment case for most software companies involves some kind of leap into the dark in the sense that projecting growth is a matter of faith as much as any other component. There's a bit of that here as Kubernetes and containers are a new paradigm that's becoming a standard. But mainly one can look at Red Hat financials and make an analysis of its investment merits without too much difficulty.

Red Hat is forecasting an average outstanding share count of 184 million, a bit lower than the level it has most recently reported and based on continued share repurchase. The current market cap is about $25.3 billion and, in turn the current enterprise value is $23.8 billion. On a 12 month forward basis, using the First Call consensus for revenue, the EV/S is about 6.5X. That is a reasonable multiple for mid-teens growth for a profitable company like this is, and will be an exceptional valuation if growth reaccelerates to 20% as I believe will turn out to be the case.

Red Hat is forecasting non-GAAP EPS this year of $3.48 based on a 24% operating margin and a 22.5% effective tax rate. For the 12-month forward period, the consensus EPS is now $3.72 and that brings the P/E to 36X. Again, that is one of the more modest P/Es available in the enterprise software space, and if growth returns to the 20% area as I believe likely, the P/E will almost surely rise. Stock-based comp is a relatively modest 6% of revenues, a level consistent with the prior year, and noticeably below levels of most other enterprise software vendors these days.

The company reported a modest decline in operating cash flow last quarter, a product of a new accounting standard that requires the cash cost of repaying convertible notes, attributable to debt discount, has to be reported in operating cash flow. Excluding the reporting discrepancy, the company is forecasting non-GAAP cash flow of about $1.04 billion this year which should rise by a bit over 20% in the following fiscal year. So, again on a 12-month forward basis, the company should generate $1.2 billion of free cash. At that level the forward free cash flow yield would be about 5%, a very reasonable level for that metric.

Red Hat’s margins have been showing a modest but consistent uptrend for some considerable period at this point. In this past quarter, despite a bit more services in the mix, gross margins reached 85.5% on a GAAP basis. I'm not sure if that is best in class, but if it isn’t it's pretty close. Overall operating expenses grew by 18% on a GAAP basis, compared to revenue growth reported at 14%. Sales and marketing cost jumped by 20%. To an extent, the growth in bookings drove commission accelerators, and in turn that drove the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Overall, operating income was noticeably higher when compared to prior guidance, so overall EPS was a small beat. The company, looking at its opportunities, particularly in DevOps, has chosen to accelerate its sales and marketing spend. It was actually unable to hire its anticipated additions this past quarter which ultimately lead to a smaller increase in sales and marketing cost than had been projected. The company did not change its margin forecast for the full year - presumably it thinks it will ramp spending at a greater rate in the second half than had previously been planned. Personally, I would be surprised if it happened that way and I would expect continued EPS outperformance due to operating margins at rates above those guided by the CFO.

When I look at Red Hat as a business, I'm inclined to think of the old adage of not too hot, not too cold, just about right. That paradigm slipped a bit this past quarter and hence the opportunity to acquire the shares cheaply. My belief, as stated above, is that the slip is transitory and growth will show positive trends, perhaps this quarter and certainly by the end of the fiscal year. I think that many investors are looking for IT growth names that don’t have what are considered nose-bleed valuations by some. Red Hat has plenty of growth with a valuation that's not outlandish. From this point, I do expect to see positive alpha.

