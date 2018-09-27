An Interview With Athersys' CEO

(Editor's Note: Although Seeking Alpha generally does not publish management Q&As, we've made an exception here because we believe this interview with Athersys CEO Gil Van Bokkelen provides valuable insight into biotech manufacturing processes relevant to the industry as a whole.)

Over the past few months, there has been much investor focus on the ongoing negotiations between Athersys (ATHX) and Healios KK of Japan related to the expansion of their stem cell partnership beyond the original agreement that was first announced in January 2016. On March 13 th, 2018 the two companies signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) that brought in much needed cash for Athersys and gave Healios the option to expand into additional indications and markets. On June 8 th, after a couple of extensions of the original LOI, the two companies closed on a portion of those expansion options giving Healios the following rights:

Exclusive license In Japan: Development and commercialization for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS")

In Japan: Development and commercialization of MultiStem products for Ophthalmology indications

Global: Development and commercialization of organ bud therapies using MultiStem Exclusive license

Global: Development and commercialization of MultiStem products for Ophthalmology indications

Global: Development and commercialization of combination iPS/ES derived cells with MultiStem products in Ophthalmology indications

In Japan: Development and commercialization of combination products of iPS derived organs with MultiStem (for limited organs)

Furthermore, as disclosed by this excerpt from an Athersys SEC filing, Healios was granted an additional exclusive negotiating period for the rights to develop MultiStem in China:

Under the Collaboration Expansion Agreement, Athersys also grants to Healios an exclusive right of first negotiation through September 1, 2018 (the "ROFN Period") with respect to (i) an option for an exclusive license in China (the "China Option Agreement") to use MultiStem products for the treatment of one or more of ischemic stroke, ARDS, and either trauma or an alternative mutually agreed-upon indication and (ii) an exclusive license for Healios to use certain other Athersys technology for non-therapeutic applications. If the parties agree to the terms of the China Option Agreement and the additional non-therapeutic technology license, Healios would be required to pay to Athersys an upfront fee of $15 million in six equal installments, which payments would be capable of being applied as credits towards payments due under the First License Agreement.

On September 1 st, this ROFN Period was extended once again, this time until December 6, 2018.

Meanwhile, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, Athersys finally announced the enrollment of its first patient in the MASTERS-2 stroke trial, a pivotal Phase III study that has received authorization from the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment ["SPA"]. The SPA is a formal agreement with the FDA that indicates that the protocol design, clinical endpoints, planned conduct and statistical analyses in this Phase 3 study are acceptable to support a regulatory submission for marketing approval of MultiStem cell therapy as a product for treating ischemic stroke patients. Additionally, the stroke program has been approved for both Fast Track designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation, FDA programs that are designed to streamline the approval process and consider the unique complexities of stem cell and regenerative medicine therapies. This trial is complementary to the TREASURE stroke trial initiated by Healios in Japan where the first patient enrollment occurred on November 17, 2017.

While substantial progress has been made in 2018, both of these trials started beyond the time frames than many investors had anticipated. These delays were primarily the result of issues related to Lonza, a leading contract manufacturer that is currently retained by Athersys to supply both MultiStem and placebo doses for its clinical trials.

Manufacturing is a critical aspect of Athersys' path to success and, given the unexpected delays, it became a personal goal to obtain more detailed information on how MultiStem is manufactured. Recently, I was able to correspond on this topic with Athersys CEO Gil Van Bokkelen in a written Q&A interview:

WST: Hi Gil, thanks for agreeing to discuss the issues related to manufacture of MultiStem. To start off, I'd like to understand, in layman's terms, how the process works. The 2009 paper, " Global Characterization and Genomic Stability of Human MultiStem, A Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cell" gets into the technical details of process but a layman's version would help.

GVB: The basic approach is not very complicated, though the specific methods we use are somewhat technical and involve proprietary information. Here's a basic outline of the approach. It starts with identification of a healthy, consenting donor (we've done this with many donors). While our research has shown that we can isolate cells from a variety of tissue sources, starting with a bone marrow aspirate is the easiest, most consistent, and most practical way to do it. We isolate cells from the bone marrow and expand them a certain amount to create a Master Cell Bank ["MCB"], consisting of standard units of Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells to be used for subsequent cell bank production and product manufacturing. The MCB is thoroughly assessed and characterized using a variety of tests, and once it is qualified, it is ready for use. We use MCB cells to create a Working Cell Bank (WCB). Once the WCB is qualified, we use WCB cells to perform manufacturing runs, i.e. create inventory of doses, using our proprietary process.

We have several methods at our disposal to manufacture (i.e. expand) the cells into the final product. For our clinical studies, we have been using our clinical-scale platform to make the product. We have used this straightforward approach, with some variation, to make the product for many years. We have also established other manufacturing approaches that are better suited for larger scale commercial manufacturing. The cells' robustness has enabled us to manufacture product across different expansion platforms. Consistent with our objectives for commercial-scale production, these approaches are also designed to be straightforward for operations and scalability.

WST: How many cells are typically in a WCB and how many different manufacturing runs are created from a single WCB?

GVB: This is proprietary, and we don't disclose this level of detail. Conceptually, however, one vial from a MCB can be used to make many vials in a WCB.

WST: I'd like to understand the challenges associated with manufacturing MultiStem. Have there been delays in the manufacturing process, and if so, why?

GVB: In general, biologics manufacturing is more difficult than, say, small molecule production. And, at this stage, cell manufacturing is more difficult than protein and antibody production, which are much more mature. In the case of antibodies or therapeutic proteins or peptides you are growing up an enormous amount of cells and harvesting the protein product from the liquid media. However, in the case of cell based products, the actual living cells are isolated, which is a more complicated and time dependent procedure. Within the growing cell manufacturing field, our manufacturing approaches are relatively straightforward, especially compared to the complicated one patient-one dose approaches (e.g., CAR-T involves much more manufacturing complexity and expense) or those approaches requiring cell differentiation. We are committed to the philosophy of continuous improvement and are constantly thinking about ways to refine and optimize the process. We have a whole team of process development scientists and engineers that do just that.

We have experienced delays in manufacturing at various points in time, but our challenges have had little to do with process complexity - as noted, we have a straightforward approach for clinical-scale production used for many years. As we have discussed publicly many times, we currently work with outside contract manufacturing organizations, or CMO's, like Lonza and a couple of other CMO's that we have established relationships with. Lonza has long been regarded as a leader in biologics manufacturing and has been operating cell manufacturing in multiple facilities and geographies for many years. In essence they helped develop the field in its early growth and development phase. However, as has been publicly disclosed, Lonza has experienced some meaningful challenges over the past couple of years, which they have been working hard to address and overcome. Operational challenges they have faced have had more to do with specific issues at certain Lonza facilities. For instance, Lonza's difficulties last year were due in large part to multiple things the FDA noted in a facilities inspection, including an issue in their media production facility that impacted a lot of clients; these were not cell manufacturing issues, but the media production downtime limited supply for cell manufacturing operations until alternative media supply was available. It had nothing to do with us, per se, but it impacted a lot of frustrated clients, including us. We are not at liberty to comment further or provide additional information due to confidentiality limitations with Lonza.

Though we have had dedicated manufacturing capacity at Lonza, during the clinical stage, this capacity has been limited (e.g., production suite availability, operators and support personnel). As a result, at any given time, we have limits to the production that can be done, meaning that we have to conduct multiple smaller runs over time to complete a production campaign. Practically, this means that often we are still manufacturing product for a study even after the study has been initiated. However, we have been adding capacity to establish redundancy and to prepare for commercial production. For example, we have done this by entering into a relationship with Nikon Cell Innovation in Japan, as well as other groups that we work with, some of which have become part of the Lonza organization. But, these capabilities have taken time to build, complete tech transfer, and validate. We have also continued to build our own internal capabilities to help us achieve our development and commercial manufacturing goals. As you know, we recently hired Greg Liposky as Senior VP of Manufacturing, and have added other personnel and capabilities. Greg has over 35 years of experience in biologics manufacturing, and he was an important addition to the team.

Relying on the CMO's we have worked with we have conducted numerous production campaigns over the years to meet our clinical trial requirements and remain confident that we will continue to be able to do so. That being said, we are already planning for the future, and what we will need to achieve our commercialization objectives.

WST: Can you provide more details as to nature of the media Athersys uses in the production of MultiStem and what does the supply picture look like right now and going forward?

GVB: Our media formulation is proprietary, and we don't disclose details or comment on that. Regarding the supply aspect of your question, Lonza has addressed the prior issues on that front, and we have also worked to establish back-up systems to help protect against any future issues that might occur.

WST: What is it about MultiStem that gives Athersys the confidence that it can obtain millions of doses per donor. I read about stable telomere length in one of your papers but is it the nature of the process or the nature of the cell itself that supports this claim?

GVB: We and others have performed numerous studies that show the cells that comprise the MultiStem product have robust growth properties that enable them to be safely expanded well beyond the limits of other cell types, while maintaining their biological integrity and performance (i.e. in contrast to MSC's and other cell types that lose their potency and senesce after a more limited number of cell doublings). In essence, the cells that comprise the MultiStem product express a combination of factors that enables them to be expanded without senescing or losing their potency, and that also enable them to be administered without tissue matching.

In terms of expansion, despite the fact that we have shown we can expand the cells to 60 population doublings (PD's) or even well beyond, for clinical and commercial purposes we do not plan this level of expansion. For the sake of discussion, let's assume that 40 PD's is a reasonable limit for manufacturing purposes. Each 10 PD's represents approximately a 2 10 fold expansion (i.e. >1,000 fold). That means 40 PD's represents an increase of more than a trillion fold - that's how you get to more than a million doses from a single MCB. We've shown we can achieve this kind of expansion consistently across many human donors - essentially demonstrating the capability to produce millions of doses from a given bank - without having to incur the expense of actually producing that much material.

WST: I am not clear on what you mean by "without having to incur the expense of actually producing that much material", could you explain further?

GVB: Actually producing millions of doses would cost a lot of money to make, test and store. There is no point in making that much material until we are in position to obtain approval and actually need it for clinical and commercialization purposes.

WST: Under current technology how many doses can you get per batch for stroke and how long should it take under ideal conditions?

GVB: Each manufacturing run typically takes about a week, and the testing and QA/QC process takes longer. Given the current suite and operational capacity constraints at Lonza, we produce a limited number of vials or dose units per run, but that's really more of a reflection of the limitations at Lonza. Those types of constraints are why we took steps last year to expand our CMO relationships and capacity. Some of that is just now in the process of coming on line. We don't provide specific details on manufacturing activity or batches.

WST: Do you have enough doses right now to complete both stroke trials?

GVB: We have produced and are producing material for both TREASURE and MASTERS-2 (as well as other things we are doing) and are fully confident that we will complete the remaining production runs for these and our other planned studies, but we don't disclose detailed information on our production activity and status for specific programs.

WST: Where are you on the next generation bioreactor manufacturing and what gives you the confidence that it will work?

GVB: We have a bioreactor manufacturing process that we believe will be suitable for commercial production and have been focused on scaling up further (which improves economics and output potential). We do all that work internally, as I mentioned, and we have highly capable process development specialists both at our facilities in Ohio and Belgium. For competitive reasons we don't provide detail on that, but as I said we are already planning for commercialization, and that's one of the reasons why we were so excited to have our new Senior VP of Manufacturing join the company. That kind of leadership and experience is essential.

WST: Without getting into the proprietary details, could you provide a big picture explanation of the differences between the current manufacturing process and a bioreactor manufacturing process?

GVB: The traditional manufacturing process we have used relies on cell factories (i.e. a 2 dimensional production process), whereas the bioreactor approach we have developed is 3 dimensional, making it much more scalable and efficient. One way to think about it conceptually is the difference between growing something on the internal surface of a bottle that has liquid media in it, which is more spatially restricted and will have a lower yield, versus growing something in the actual liquid itself. In the latter case, you can generate a lot more cells in the same basic space, increasing the yield and economic efficiency. That's essentially what makes the bioreactor approach so much more efficient and powerful.

For those who want a visual, take look at a recently tested manufacturing process video published on YouTube last year by MaSThercell that was a case study manufacturing run of Mutistem. In addition, the following slide was taken from the most current Company Overview from the Athersys:

Aside from the hiring of Greg Liposky as Senior VP of Manufacturing by Athersys, there have been other relevant moves designed to strengthen manufacturing capabilities as Athersys and Healios prepare for intended commercial success. As mentioned above, in October 2017 Athersys signed an agreement with Nikon Cell Innovation, LLC. (a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation) for the manufacture of MultiStem. It should be pointed out that Nikon became a major shareholder of Healios in February 2017 so they have skin in the game with a self interested motivation to see MultiStem succeed.

In Japan, Healios has also been focusing on manufacturing as it has recently hired a Lonza executive with expertise in the area. David W. Smith, the former Head of Cell Therapy and recent Vice President Business Development of Emerging Technologies for Lonza was initially elected to the Healios board earlier this year. In July, he left his role at Lonza to become the Chief Commercial Officer at Healios N.A., a recently established U.S. subsidiary of Healios KK. The act of leaving a senior position at a large successful company to joining a small Japanese biotech like Healios certainly seems like a big personal bet that the Athersys/Healios collaboration will be successful.

While this article was specifically written to share with readers information on the manufacturing process of MultiStem, continuing progress from the ongoing Phase III MultiStem stroke trials in Japan and the U.S. are certainly the most critical and significant upcoming catalysts ahead for Athersys shares (although partnership developments can occur at any time). For those interested in the scientific evidence behind the stroke trials, my article titled " All Systems Go On Athersys Pivotal Stem Cell Stroke Trial In Japan - Exploring The Scientific Evidence" provides a deep dive in the topic.

