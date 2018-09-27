Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Reata Positive, Aldeyra Zooms, AstraZeneca Positive

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space, and also provide quick commentary on other important news, and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Reata's bardoxolone succeeds in a Phase 2 trial in rare types of kidney diseases

Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) bardoxolone methyl in patients with rare forms of chronic kidney disease (CKD) called IgA nephropathy and type 1 diabetic CKD reported a successful Phase 2 PHOENIX trial outcome. This set of final results was reported on September 25. However, the positive news seemed to have a neutral to negative influence in the share price for the company. The share price corrected up to 10% in the last few days.

In both the cohorts, the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at week 12 was the primary endpoint and the candidate successfully achieved it. In the IGA neuropathy cohort, the “patients treated with bardoxolone experienced a significant increase in eGFR of 8.0 mL/min/1.73 m2 (n=26; p<0.0001) at Week 12 compared to baseline.”

Historical neuropathy data of 23 patients of this cohort showed that their kidney function was declining at an average annual rate of 1.2 mL/min/1.73 m2 prior to study entry. Accordingly, the observed 8.0 mL/min/1.73 m2 improvement after 12 weeks of treatment with bardoxolone represents a recovery of approximately six years of average eGFR loss.

In the other cohort, the improvement in eGFR was also significant. It stood at 5.5 mL/min/1.73 m2 (n=28; p=0.02) at Week 12 compared to baseline. Historical data of 22 patients of this cohort showed that the average annual decline in kidney function in this group was 1.9 mL/min/1.73 m2 prior to study entry. Hence, the observed 5.5 mL/min/1.73 m2 improvement after 12 weeks of treatment with bardoxolone represents a recovery of approximately three years of average eGFR loss.

In our earlier June 18 article, we extensively covered Reata and the stock is on our buylist for Total Pharma Tracker members for quite some time. When we first included that stock in the list, the stock was trading at $20. In the last six months, the stock has literally gone through the roof and in mid-September, touched its 52-wk high of $93.94.

Incidentally, after such a dream run, the stock price corrected a little and seems to be stabilised ~10% lower than the peak, at around the $84 range. On the one hand, this may have been fuelled by profit-taking, or probably all eyes are now set on the further trial progress of the candidate.

The company has done a near-perfect timing of the July announcement of its mixed shelf-offering right away in the middle of the market euphoria. Current cash of the company stands at $172M. Both the trials are expected to continue till early 2020. Thus, the prospect of NDA and other commercialization measures in expected positive results for the rest of the trial outcome does not guarantee a quick killing. However, the diverse and advanced pipeline of the company in the long run may still lead to overall rich returns. Moreover, as with that mixed shelf-offering, there might be further dilution of the share price of the company.

Aldeyra presented positive data of its ganetespib Phase 1/2 trial in mesothelioma study

Aldeyra Therapeutics' (ALDX) share price zoomed on September 25 on the heels of its presentation at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto. The presentation on September 25 included Phase 1/2 positive data of combination therapy of its ADX-1612 (ganetespib) with pemetrexed and platinum-based chemo.

The combo therapy is indicated in patients with pleural malignant mesothelioma. The therapy reported an overall response rate (ORR) of 61% and the response rate was 76% among the patients with a history of epithelial histology. 22 out of 23 patients showed stable cancer on administration, thus achieving a 96% Disease control rate (DCR). In particular, ORR showed a significant improvement over the standard-of-care rate of 20%-40%.

Pleural mesothelioma is a cancer that “develops in the cells that form the lining of the lungs and inner lining of the chest cavities. It is the most common type of asbestos-related cancer.” It is generally thought to be caused by a sustained exposure to asbestos. The pleural variety is estimated to be 90% of all malignant mesothelioma. According to WHO mortality database, between 1994 and 2008, age-adjusted mortality rate was 4.9/million and a mean age at death of 70 years and a male to female ratio of 3.6:1.

In the morning of September 25, the share price dipped to less than $9 and then had a significant upsurge throughout the subsequent trading seasons and zoomed to $16.70. This was the 52-wk for the company and ~87% higher than the opening price of the previous day. On September 26, it settled to ~25% lesser value at $13.35.

In other News:

AstraZeneca reports improved survival rate in Imfinzi Phase 3 trial in late stage lung cancer study

AstraZeneca (AZN) presented positive Phase 3 trial data of its Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with locally advanced unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto. Statistically significant improvement in survival rate was achieved by the candidate when compared to standard-of-care treatment. This rate was achieved regardless of PD-L1 expression. The candidate also showed a significantly better mortality rate (38.4% to 48.9 for SOC) and significantly less hazard ratio (32% less).

