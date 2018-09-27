Henkel: Value In This Underfollowed European Giant

Debt levels at Henkel are quite reasonable with a current financial leverage ratio of only 1.87x and the company has not made any dilutive share issuances in the past decade.

As the U.S. markets continue to reach new highs, value investors might want to broaden their horizons in search of strong companies trading at attractive prices. One such company I would like to add to investor's radar screen is Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) (OTCPK:HELKF) (OTCPK:HENOY). Currently trading at a 16.8x trailing 12-month P/E and sporting a decent 2% dividend yield, the company represents an attractive alternative to some of the main consumer product companies such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Furthermore, as will be discussed more later, Henkel has been throwing up growth numbers over the past decade above the more familiar consumer product companies which makes their 16.8x valuation even more attractive on a relative basis. When taking their average annual 10.6% EPS growth into account, Henkel trades at only a 1.6x PEG ratio.

Introduction To The Company

Since being founded in 1876 as a laundry detergent manufacturer, Henkel has grown into a global powerhouse spanning Laundry & Home Care, Beauty Care, and Adhesive Technologies. While investors in the U.S. may not be familiar with the name Henkel, they might be surprised that they are familiar with some of the company's brands such as Schwarzkopf hair products, Dial soaps, or Persil and Purex laundry detergents. While 46% of the company's 2017 sales still come from Europe, a growing percentage comes from North America (24%) and Asia Pacific (17%)

Source: Henkel annual financial report 2017

However, the company's more industrial-focused Adhesive Technologies segment is by far the largest segment generating sales of 47% of their year-to-date (YTD) sales as of Q2 2018. Interestingly, this adhesive segment was founded out of necessity in 1923 when the glue supply used in the packaging of its consumer products was interrupted, forcing the company to create its own supply using its chemical manufacturing knowledge.

In my opinion, the company knows what it does well and that is chemicals manufacturing. With operating margins around 18% for all segments, Henkel is strong in all business segments it chooses to participate in, whether it be the production and sale of soaps, detergents, or adhesives.

Source: Henkel half-year financial report 2018

A Profitable And Growing Company

Concentrating on what they do best and keeping acquisitions mostly to a bolt-on size has helped Henkel achieve very solid profit and growth figures. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 15.5% and 12.3% respectively. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from EUR 13.03 in 2008 to EUR 36.76 in the latest quarter, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 16.6% annually.

Source data from Morningstar

It should be noted that Henkel's industrial Adhesive Technologies segment leaves the company more exposed to changing business cycles. This is evident through the large drop in ROIC towards 6.4% that can be seen during the 2008 financial crisis which was comparably more than the drop seen at consumer staples companies Procter & Gamble and Unilever (NYSE:UL) as shown in the graph below.

Source data from Morningstar

Strong Financial Position

Debt levels at Henkel are quite reasonable with a current financial leverage ratio of only 1.87x in the most recent quarter. With a dividend policy of paying out only 25-35% of net income to shareholders, Henkle continues to invest a sizable portion of income back into the future growth of the business.

While the company's capital allocation policy has not contained any share repurchase programs in the past decade as I always like to see, Henkel has not been issuing shares in order to pursue expensive acquisitions either. In my opinion, this shows management and the board of directors is inclined to behave responsibly and not pursue grand acquisitions that would potentially dilute shareholders or raise debt significantly.

Source data from Morningstar

Price Ratios And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Henkel, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Henkel's market valuation compares to competitors Procter & Gamble and Unilever, I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Henkel's TTM P/E ratio and PEG ratios are a lot lower relative to competitors and P&G's PEG ratios are literally off the chart. For those readers that are surprised by P&G's bizarre numbers, it is due to the fact that P&G has been shedding less profitable brands in recent years (hence the decline in revenue over the past decade) and has likewise sadly not seen EPS increase over the past decade.

I have left the P&G comparison on my chart to remind readers about their potential home bias and opportunity to branch out into other global companies. Henkel's PEG EPS of 1.6x is also below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 16.8 x can also be expressed as a 6.0% earnings yield, which seems low in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth. Adding 3% to represent Henkel growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 9.0%. In the mid term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions to drive EPS growth possibly beyond the 3% level as Henkel has been achieving in recent years.

Source data from Morningstar

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 15.5% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.5 when the price is EUR 92.00, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 6.2% for an investor's equity at that EUR 92.00 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding the same 3% long-term growth rate could increase this yield to 9.2%.

Conclusion

Henkel is a solidly profitable global consumer and industrial chemical products company that should be on investor's radar. Trading at only a 16.8x TTM P/E, Henkel represents compelling long-term value for potential investors if the business can continue to grow globally near their 10.6% average annual rate over the past decade. Relative to peers P&G and Unilever, Henkel looks to represent exceptional value in my opinion and is a reminder to think about home bias in one's portfolio, especially in these times of pricey U.S. market valuations.

