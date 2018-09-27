Market Volatility Bulletin: 10-Yr Treasury VIX Series Hits All-Time Low

Treasury VIX hits all-time low. This could be a good way to hedge against portfolio volatility.

Stocks lost some ground after the FOMC release yesterday; they are wasting no time in repositioning near all-time highs.

Market Intro

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) recaptured most of the losses from the mild post-Fed selloff. The dip in Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, AGG) spurred the rate-sensitive utilities sector (XLU) higher. Materials (XLB) is the only sector to sustain losses for Thursday. Spot VIX trades around twelve, and if realized vol doesn't kick in there is a strong possibility that the index will continue to lose ground.

Econoday

The Durable Goods release made a strong overall showing (top of the consensus range), but some of the pop fades when you take out commercial aircraft orders. Ex transportation the figure came in well below the consensus value of .5%, and core capital goods was actually down half a percent.

Thoughts on Volatility

CME FedWatch Tool: March '19

The matrix above documents how the probabilities for different Fed Funds target ranges have changed over the last day, week, and month. The market read the Powell conference and FOMC release as somewhat dovish, if repricing tells the tale. Which leads to a very reasonable question…

Are monetary policy makers the proverbial cat stuck in a tree? There is a decent amount of disagreement as to how accommodative the Fed's policy truly is. I for one have no problem with a moderate pace of increases, but I would really like to see the monetary base diminished on a tighter scale.

QE I and II were brave and much needed policies in my view, but I remain highly skeptical as to the benefits of QE III (and IV, depending on how you count the Treasury purchases beginning Dec '12). I'll feel better when the Fed's monetary base has effectively reversed out of that last round.

For all the drama here in the US as we approach midterms, the political and economic landscapes are quite tame. Global investor confidence reminds us that at a broader level there may be problems lurking at or near the surface.

US investors frequently seem to take the view that any and all worthwhile risks originate at home. The dot.com tech bust and subprime mortgage fiasco lend credence to such thinking. We must be careful, however, as America is one (important) piece of a broader ecosystem.

Term Structure

VIX9D prints at a minor discount to spot. Beyond that, with the Fed meeting out of the way, one could make the case that realized volatility could well fall to a point where it carries a five handle… or maybe even less!

Make no mistake, the catalysts for higher realized vol (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) are out there. It's just a question as to how seriously traders want to take those threats. For now, the response is modest at best.

We are now at a five-year low on the 10-YR Treasury VIX! If you use volatility instruments to hedge a larger portfolio position rather than (or as well as) vehicles for trade, one could make a solid case that hedging with cheap options on Treasuries may be a good way to go.

My take is that sharply diminished Treasury volatility paves the way for lower risk asset vol, including for global equities (ACWI), and lends support to the prospects for success on short-vol instruments (SVXY, ZIV).

Conclusion

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.