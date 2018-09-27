ConocoPhillips: 3 Things To Love About This Stock

Regardless of where oil prices are headed, here are three things investors should love about this company.

Has the stock topped out, or will higher oil prices push the shares up to all-time highs?

ConocoPhillips has been on quite a run this year and has drastically outperformed both the S&P 500 and the broader energy sector.

Year-to-date, ConocoPhillips (COP) is up nearly 40%. That's significantly better than both the S&P 500 (8%) and the broader Energy Select Spider ETF (XLE), which is up only 3%:

The reason is simple: The company has sold off under-performing assets (like the majority of its Canadian oil sands and lower 48 dry-gas operations), reduced operating costs by ~30%, and lowered its break-even point to $40/bbl (breakeven defined as holding production flat and paying the dividend). The result is that, with Brent currently over $80 and WTI over $70, the company is simply a cash machine. This was abundantly evident in the Q2 EPS report, which I had predicted in a Seeking Alpha piece two weeks earlier (see COP: Bullish News and Rising Earnings Estimates).

But the stock has been on a tear and is now within spitting distance of its all-time closing high (~$85) set back in 2014. Is it time to take profits or let it ride?

For me the answer is simple considering I have owned the stock since the early 1980s when it was Phillips Petroleum - symbol "P" (which is now Pandora): I'll let it ride. But for short-term oriented investors, they may be tempted to pull the trigger. Before doing so, let me share three things to love about this stock.

I. Low Cost Liquids Weighted Portfolio

It all starts with the source rock. Since jettisoning the majority of its Canadian oil sands and lower 48 natural gas properties, Conoco's well diversified portfolio now has an average cost-of-supply ("CoS") of less than $35/bbl:

Source: Barclay's September Presentation

As you can see from the graphic above, Conoco's 15 billion boe resource base is well diversified between unconventional (Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian), conventional (Alaska, APME), and LNG (Australia) assets. The company now says it can maintain flat production and fund the dividend at $40/bbl oil. The portfolio is highly levered to liquids production (oil, NGLs, and LNG) and - despite its excellent lower 48 unconventional assets - is more highly levered to the price of Brent. Note the average realized price in Q2 was $70.55/boe - up ~50% yoy.

II. Much Improved Balance Sheet

Cost-cutting efforts and asset sales have enabled COP to raise a mountain of cash while drastically lowering its breakeven point. Combined with the oil price recovery the result is a massive increase in free cash flow. In Q2 the company delivered $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings and operating cash flow of $3.2 billion. That easily covered capital expenditures and investments of $2 billion, share repurchases of $0.6 billion, and dividends of $0.3 billion. During the quarter COP reduced debt by a whopping $2.1 billion and paid down its overall debt load to $15 billion - achieving that target 18 months ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday, Moody's upgraded ConocoPhillips' senior unsecured and other long-term ratings to A3 from Baa1. Moody's Senior Analyst Sajjad Alam said:

The upgrade reflects ConocoPhillips' improving leverage after substantial additional debt reduction well ahead of its 2019 target, improved capital productivity and margins following significant portfolio transformation, and our expectation that the company will prudently manage its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions to maintain a strong balance sheet. COP has significantly reduced its breakeven costs, capital spending and shareholder distributions during 2015-2017, improving its free cash flow generation power and resilience to volatile oil prices.

Note the reference to the company's "resilience to volatile oil prices." That's the key for COP moving forward. Since selling the vast majority of its Canadian oil sands and lower 48 natural gas properties, COP's low CoS portfolio is now ideally positioned to deal with virtually any oil price scenario:

Note that a differentiating attribute of COP as compared to the majority of domestic shale producers is the fact that the company's production is completely unhedged. In other words, COP is totally participating in the Brent and WTI price rally. That's in contrast to many domestic shale-oil producers who hedged much of their production in the $50/bbl range and are watching the oil price rally from the cheap seats.

III. Shareholder Returns

During the first half 2018, COP's cash from operations exceeded capital expenditures by a massive $2.7 billion, making it a clear leader in cash flow generation. As a result, management expanded the 2018 planned share repurchases by 50% (to $3 billion) and increased the total share repurchase authorization from $6 billion to $15 billion. This follows a 7.5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.285/share back in February.

While the annual dividend of $1.14/share and current yield of 1.5% are considerably bellow its old integrated peers Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), neither of those two companies can come close to the 40% YTD rise in their share price. Point being: COP is once again beating its two oil peers when it comes to delivering total returns to the shareholder.

Summary and Conclusion

COP has certainly turned the corner compared to the dark days when it posted massive losses, huge dry-hole expenses, and suffered a drastic cut in the dividend. Yet the company continues to be very disciplined with respect to spending and is by no means chasing the current oil-price rally. As a result, investors should expect another exceptionally strong quarter when the Q3 results are released next month. Note that EPS estimates have been rising: Consensus estimates for Q3 are currently at $1.18/share and the full-year 2018 estimate is $4.42 (up ~10% over the past 90 days):

However, I suspect Q3 consensus estimates are too low considering the company earned $1.39/share in Q2 and oil prices have continued to rally higher. I expect COP will earn closer to $5 per share this year. Also, note two bullish developments announced after the Q2 results: An agreement to sell Barnett assets for $230 million and a $2 billion settlement agreement with PDVSA. That will likely lead to more debt reduction, less interest expense, more share buybacks, and another nice increase in the dividend.

Analysts don't seem to know quite what to do with COP. RBC recently downgraded COP from "Outperform" to "Sector Perform" due to valuation. However, note RBC simultaneously raised its price target on COP from $85 to $90. I agree with the $90 PT - which implies a ~17% gain from Wednesday's close and would push ConocoPhillips' shares past their all-time high near $85 reached back in the summer of 2014:

