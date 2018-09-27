Why Camping World Is A Strong Buy

Image credit

A shunned stock

Camping World (CWH) has been through the ringer so far this year with investors. The company’s shares soared into the end of last year on robust growth prospects and a series of strong quarterly reports. But since that time, profitability concerns have crept into the mix, driven primarily from constant tariff talk, and shares have fallen by more than half. While Camping World’s growth outlook has shifted somewhat to the downside, the valuation of the stock is pricing in much more doom and gloom than I see as reasonable and thus, Camping World once again looks like a strong buy.

A mixed Q2 report

The company’s Q2 report showed continued signs of strong revenue growth, but profitability expansion has become a concern. Total revenue hit a new high, growing 13% year over year. The result came from stronger unit volumes as RVs increased 8.5% and towable units rose 14.1%. Camping World has been on a tear in recent quarters in terms of boosting unit volumes as it targets specific markets that are the strongest, and goes after an aggressive store opening/acquisition schedule.

The results are clearly working and I see a very long runway of growth ahead. Not only does the company only have ~135 RV distribution points, but it continues to drive higher volumes irrespective of store growth. The company announced plans to grow its RV distribution points by 30% into next year, promising strong revenue growth for the foreseeable future. This is certainly a key component of the bull case, but margins have come into focus of late more so than they had been.

Total gross profit rose 11.7% in Q2, but keep in mind that is slower than the rate of revenue growth, implying gross margins fell. Indeed, gross margins fell from 29.1% in last year’s Q2 to 28.8% this year. While that is certainly not a disastrous result, gross margins should be moving meaningfully higher with the company’s revenue strength. However, management mentioned promotions in the Q2 report as the company utilized them to boost sales.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that as Camping World’s current strategy is to grow market share. However, investors tend to have very low levels of patience for retailers with declining margins. Indeed, gross profit per vehicle fell 2.2% in Q2 as the company saw a lower average selling price and slightly higher merchandise costs. I don’t think Camping World has a systemic problem with margins, but it is worth watching since it is a bit of a change.

Tariffs are a problem

In addition, aluminum and steel tariffs are a big topic of discussion, for obvious reasons, and the entire RV sector has been on watch. Of course, many industries and companies are impacted by the China-US trade war and Camping World certainly isn’t immune. Last week, Thor Industries (THOR) complained tariffs were increasing raw material costs and Camping World will need to deal with this as well. Given that it is already using promotions to move product, I have to think pricing power is too low to just pass these raw material increases on to customers.

That, more than anything, is responsible for the weakness in the stock. Investors don’t like uncertainty and right now, tariffs are a source of great uncertainty. Curiously, Camping World didn’t mention the word “tariff” in its Q2 report. However, we know that it is a big consumer of aluminum and steel and thus, will be impacted by any trade war actions on those materials.

Still, this is an attractive growth story

Despite the somewhat cloudy picture on margins, Camping World has a lot going for it. The company’s store and sales growth continue to be outstanding and should be for some time to come. It also continues to see sharp increases in finance and insurance profits, which rose 24% in Q2 to an all-time high. This revenue has extremely high margins and Camping World has been on a years’ long quest to boost this line item. Again, it is working and while it makes up a relatively small amount of total revenue, the higher this number goes, the better earnings will be.

Given all of this, it is understandable that the stock would have sold off. However, shares are down from the mid-$40s at the start of the year to under $21 as I write this, a decline I think is too harsh. Granted, $47 was probably too much but the pendulum has swung firmly too far to the other side as shares are trading for just 9.1 times this year’s estimates of $2.28 and an almost unbelievably low 7 times next year’s estimate of $2.97.

With revenue slated to continue to grow by leaps and bounds, even small margin issues aren’t enough to justify such low multiples. I believe this company can easily grow earnings in the area of 10% to 12% annually in the coming years, especially now that this year’s earnings have been reset lower. Revenue will continue to grow sharply and even if margins are slightly lower, it will be more than enough to produce double-digit EPS growth.

Given that, 9 times earnings is ludicrously low and I think Camping World will be much higher in the years to come. If we assume 11% earnings growth and a modest price-to-growth ratio of 1, that would imply a share price next year of $33, which would simply be 11 times earnings estimates of ~$3. Over time, I see much more upside than that as Camping World continues to grow but for now, that represents a >50% gain.

That scenario doesn’t imply any sort of rosy predictions; it looks quite reasonable given where Camping World is today. Thus, I see this most recent decline as a strong buying opportunity you may never see again with this stock.

