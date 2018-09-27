Head-To-Head: Geron's Imetelstat Versus Acceleron's Luspatercept For MDS

In evaluating Geron's worth, one should be far more concerned about Imetelstat's prospects in MDS and MF than a Jannsen partnership.

Much attention has been focused on whether or not Jannsen will continue its partnership with Geron.

Figure 1: Geron and Acceleron battle for the MDS market, but who is likely to be victorious?

Introduction

Geron (GERN), in collaboration with Janssen (JNJ), is developing Imetelstat for Myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS] and Myelofibrosis [MF].

The following article will compare Geron's Imetelstat to Acceleron's (XLRN) Luspatarcept for MDS.

Myelodysplatic Syndrome

Background

MDS is a disease of the bone marrow in which young blood cells form abnormally and become malignant. This can result in low blood cell counts such as anemia and thrombocytopenia.

There are two groups of MDS sufferers:

Low/intermediate risk

High risk

Patients who present with a symptomatic low-intermediate risk MDS are treated, primarily, with blood transfusions to maintain quality of life. If these patients do not respond as planned to blood transfusions, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, like EPO are added. Although effective, this is not an optimal treatment given the serious risks of iron overload and organ damage.

Patients who present with high risk MDS are, preferably, treated with allogenic stem cell transplantation to prolong life. If deemed inappropriate for transplantation, high risk MDS patients are treated aggressively with blood transfusions.

There is a clear unmet need for patients with MDS because of the inefficiencies and safety concerns associated with current treatment options (e.g. iron overload). Both Geron and Acceleron have sought out to fill the gap.

Imetelstat

Imetelstat is a telomerase inhibitor.

Telomerase is a ribonucleoprotein that acts to elongate telomeres in cells that possess its activity. This enzyme is expressed during embryonic development, loses its expression during differentiation of somatic cells, and is almost undetectable in most normal human somatic cells. By contrast, telomerase is expressed in ∼85% of human cancers. There are a few types of cells that normally express telomerase including germ line cells, stem cells, hematopoietic cells, cells lining the intestine, and other rapidly proliferating cells.

The mechanism of action expressed above seems quite non-specific. While this drug is likely to be reasonably efficacious for the condition, I have concerns of systemic toxicity (side effects). Nonetheless, given Imetelstat's MOA, Geron is assessing its potential in MDS in a phase 2/3 trial:

Method:

IMerge is an ongoing 2-part, global, multicenter study in TD patients (planned enrollment 200) with Low or Int-1 IPSS risk MDS relapsed/refractory to ESAs and with transfusion requirement of ≥4 units over 8 weeks prior to study entry. ESA-naïve patients with sEPO >500 mU/mL are also eligible. Part 1 is an open-label, single-arm study assessing the efficacy and safety of imetelstat administered IV every 4 weeks at a dose of 7.5 mg/kg.

Efficacy:

RBC transfusion-independence [TI] ≥8-week was achieved in 34% of patients

of patients Median time from treatment initiation to onset of TI was 8 weeks with a median duration of TI of 19 weeks

with a median duration of TI of 16% of patients achieved ≥24-week TI

Safety:

Grade 4: 41% (neutropenia)

Grade 3: 66% (neutropenia), thrombocytopenia (2 patients)

Grade 1: bleeding event (1 patient)

Dose reductions or cycle delays were required for 59% of patients

After an assessment of efficacy, it appears that Imetelstat is on to something here. But, as we will see, these numbers are less impressive than relevant competition. Additionally, I am very concerned about the high occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia (low white blood cell count). Consider, Grade 4 adverse events are, by definition, "life-threatening" and require immediate intervention. Patients who experience severe neutropenia are at a very high risk of catching an infection. Once they catch an infection, because their immune system is shut down by the drug, it is then very difficult to fight off. This can easily and simply result in death.

Nonetheless, Geron expanded part 1 of the trial to include ~ 25 more patients.

Luspatarcept

Acceleron Pharma, in collaboration with Celgene (CELG), is also developing a therapeutic for MDS. Luspatarcept is described below:

A soluble, recombinant fusion protein composed of a modified form of the extracellular domain of human activin receptor type IIb (ActRIIb) and linked to the human IgG1 Fc domain, with red blood cell stimulating activity. Upon subcutaneous administration, luspatercept inhibits several ligands in the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta superfamily. This prevents activation of a variety of TGF-beta superfamily members involved in late stage erythropoiesis and results in an increased differentiation and proliferation of erythroid progenitors. luspatercept acts at a different, later stage than erythropoietin. This agent ultimately enhances red blood cell production and prevents anemia.

Luspatarcept's MOA appears to be more appropriate and specific for MDS than Imetelstat. Recall, MDS is a disorder of the immature cells in the bone marrow. Luspatarcept seems to address the root of the problem head-on while Imetelstat does so, seemingly, by coincidence of its MOA.

Recently, Celgene reported positive phase 3 data for luspatarcept in MDS:

In addition to achieving the primary endpoint of the study, luspatercept also met the key secondary endpoint of demonstrating a highly statistically significant improvement in RBC transfusion independence of at least 12 consecutive weeks during the first 24 weeks. Modified hematologic improvement-erythroid (IWG mHI-E), a meaningful secondary endpoint, was also achieved. Adverse events observed in the study were generally consistent with previously published data.

Unfortunately, detailed data is being withheld from the public for now. Celgene will release full data later this year at a medical conference. The drug will likely be approved in 2019 to treat anemia associated with low-to-intermittent risk MDS.

Fortunately, for our sake, there does exist actual data for luspatarcept in MDS. So, the question is: how does it compare to Geron's drug?

Method:

In the base study, eligibility criteria included age ≥18 yr; anemia defined as being HTB or LTB with Hb <10.0 g/dL; EPO >500 U/L or nonresponsive/refractory to ESAs; no prior azacitidine or decitabine; and no current treatment with ESA, G-CSF, GM-CSF, or lenalidomide. Luspatercept was administered once every 3 weeks by SC injection.

The method for both trials (Geron's and Acceleron's) are similar. Therefore, it is appropriate to compare efficacy and safety data.

Efficacy:

RBC-TI ≥8-week was achieved in 43% of patients

Safety (n=106):

Grade 3 SAEs: 2.8% (general physical health deterioration, muscular weakness, myalgia)

Grade 3 AEs: 7.5% (pleural effusion, ascites, increased bilirubin, etc.)

Grade 1/2: 7.5% (headache), 6.6% (hypertension), 5.7% (fatigue), etc.

Summary

Luspatarcept appears to be the better drug for MDS than Imetelstat. I believe Luspatarcept benefits from a more specific/appropriate MOA. This increases its likelihood of efficacy and decreases the chances of systemic issues. Because Luspatarcept is given subcutaneously, this grants Acceleron with greater convenience. Acceleron will also benefit by likely being first-to-market for this indication. The table below summarizes my findings:

Measurement Importance Advantage Estimative Probability Safety Utmost Acceleron Almost Certain Efficacy High Acceleron Probable First-to-market Medium Acceleron Almost Certain Convenience Medium Acceleron Almost Certain

Note: Estimative probabilities are according to Kent.

The market for MDS is estimated to be between $2-3B. Celgene and Acceleron are hoping Luspatarcept could achieve in excess of $1B for this indication. After an objective assessment, I believe Luspatarcept is the superior drug. Because Luspatarcept is the superior drug, I think Acceleron will secure the majority of the market for MDS, leaving Geron with little share.

Geron investors should be far more concerned about future Imetelstat data in MDS than a continued partnership with Janssen. For now, Luspatarcept appears to be more effective, more convenient, more safe, and more appropriate for MDS than Imetelstat. Going forward, Imetelstat needs to prove it can provide therapeutic differentiation over Acceleron's drug, especially since it is unlikely to be first-to-market. This is still possible and I will await more data to reassess.

Janssen Collaboration Discontinuation

Today, Geron announced Janssen discontinued their collaboration in the development of Imetelstat due to "the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio." Given the competitive landscape, the safety concerns, and the lackluster efficacy of the drug, I think this is the right decision for Janssen.

As for Geron, I hope they do what is best for patients and investors.

Authors note: For my top biotech ideas that present with therapeutic differentiation, be sure to subscribe to my exclusive marketplace, The Formula.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.