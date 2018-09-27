U.S. Dollar Review: Poised For Selling

My analysis on currencies is fairly simple: Stick to the trends until they change. As simplistic as that is, it is sometimes difficult to maintain when you are looking at the minutia of each and every single pip being traded. I break down currency movements into two rationales: First, inter-bank flows for companies and, second, differentials. All else equal, the US dollar would deteriorate over time simply because of the trade balance between nations. However, there is far more to currencies than just trade balances and one of the biggest aspects of currency moves takes the form of investment opportunities. With regards to that you need to understand the various differentials at play and how they affect FX moves.

Right now the differentials favor the United States with regards to growth, inflation and interest rates. The world economies are growing but opportunities favor the United States over its trade counterparts. At the same time, and probably the single biggest factor I see staring in the market's face: inflation. I expect inflation to outpace the world in the United States and by consequence, the interest rate differential will favor the USD... up to a certain point. Then, the USD will continually erode over time versus its trade counterparts. This is a factor of interest rate differentials pushing the JPY to lower levels and investors getting in on the carry trade. For now, I see the USD moving lower based on its interest rate differentials; I am bearish the USD going forward. Here is a review of the moves over the past week and my take on what's next.

JPY

This is the carry trade and its foundation. The carry trade deals mostly with interest rate differentials between two nations. With Japan, interest rates set by the Bank of Japan are below zero at -0.10%. Given that backdrop, the effective Japanese Government bond is yielding 0.133%. Interest rates are so low in Japan you could borrow money in Japan and deposit the money in a bank account anywhere in the world and earn the differential in yield. It is a guaranteed profit. However, before a trader takes that 'guarantee' to the bank, that individual needs to factor in two things: The fluctuations of the interest rates on a daily basis, and currency exchange fluctuations between the two nations, which could easily erode any profits from the differential in interest rates.

Lately, interest rates have been relatively stable in the United States and Japan, without many spikes up and down. This allows the carry trade to maintain a smooth movement. Highly quantitative/mathematical traders factor in a great deal of balance in their trades with regards to their entry price of the currency and the difference between the two yields of the respective country.

JPY-USD 1-HourHowever, whenever there are large fluctuations in stock markets, i.e., a selloff, investors flock to the bond market for safe-haven investing. This spike in price drops the yield of bond rates. That move would deteriorate the yield differential between, say, the United States and Japan. If the spread between interest narrows then the carry trade would unwind, traders would sell USDJPY. The carry trade is highly sensitive to interest rate movements so, smooth and continued upward movements are essential to the trade.

As the above chart shows, as well as this daily chart below, the market has stability in it and the JPY is selling relative to the USD (Inverted for visual).

USD-JPY 1-DayMy expectation is that as long as the US economy continues to expand, as well as interest rates continue to move higher, then the yield differential between the United States and Japan will continue to widen and the carry trade will expand; JPY will sell off slowly, more and more.

The factors to consider about the carry trade that could cause traders to unwind their positions are inflation rates subduing, and/or the Federal Reserve hinting that no further interest rates are forthcoming. The current meeting is set for the 26th of September (tomorrow, as of the time of this writing), and the probabilities of a rate hike, according to the CMGroup, are 100%.

The real question is: What happens at the meeting after tomorrow? This is where the analysis comes in (And the nifty CMEGroup indicator has yet to update for the next meeting). My expectation is that the United States economy continues to expand with increasing inflation. And, with that, the differential will continue to widen between the US 10-year yield and the Japanese Government bond 10-year yield. That widening would perpetuate the move above. The GDP for the United States is sitting at a healthy 4.3% growth rate, whereas in Japan, growth is at a paltry 0.70%. Given that, inflation will continue to push higher in the United States (with employment still below 4%).

But, the world itself is seeing some inflation, and this is occurring even in Japan, as this chart demonstrates:

Japan Inflation Rate

There is a pickup in inflation in Japan. But, this pickup is mild in comparison to the rest of the world, and more specifically, to the target rate that the Bank of Japan has of 2.0%. At the same time, there have been false starts with inflation in Japan (just look at 2014). The BoJ may be leery of making any changes until inflation is becoming well rooted for an enduring period of time. My take on Japan is they are status quo for their economy and will remain as such for perhaps years to come.

This is my general thesis for USDJPY. There will be continued pressure on the currency (Selling in JPY). And, eventually, the other majors will push the JPY rate lower as the carry trade moves across the oceans to other areas. This will eventually happen and may be the reason that the other currency majors get propped up a bit. I am going to be a continued buyer of the carry trade, selling JPY versus various crosses along with the USD.

EUR

The Euro Area is seeing inflation at 2.00%. The ECB is mandated to maintain price levels only; they do not have a double mandate of full employment such as the United States. Given that, with interest rates as low as they are if there is an uptick in inflation then the ECB could very well start hinting at raising interest rates. This could easily rock the relationship that we have seen between the EURUSD and other currencies, specifically CHF. For now, the EURUSD looks like it wants to break higher, as the next charts show:

EUR-USD 1-Hour EUR-USD 1-DayI can see a very slow move higher in the EUR as inflation, and its resulting pressure on interest rates take hold. For now, Draghi, the ECB head, is set to keep the asset purchases in place and interest rates are not set to move higher until perhaps next summer, 2019, just before he ends his term as the head of the ECB. However, I am a firm believer that inflation is going to move higher faster than others are seeing, the world economies are expanding. Inflation is moving higher. There may be a brief pause here and there with inflation rates moving higher. However, I expect a continued move higher in inflation, and, ultimately, the EUR.

Euro-Area Inflation

German and French unemployment rates continue to improve with Germany at 3.40% and France at 9.1%.

Germany Unemployment Rates

With the increases in employment this will place pressure on prices. Keep in mind, the ECB has one mandate: Price stability. They will sacrifice employment to maintain price stability. German inflation rates are already at 2.00%, down just slightly from 2.20% printed just 2 months ago. If that uptick in inflation continues and then permeates through the Euro-area, then there will be pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates. That raising of interest rates is going to push the carry trade higher with EURJPY moving higher. At the same time, the charts on EURUSD will break through these levels that the currency has been testing.

All of this assumes, however, that there is some stability from the biggest 800-pound gorilla in the room: the mercurial president of the United States, Trump. A trade war between the United States and the EUR would be devastating between the two economies and wreak havoc in the financial markets. There is never any telling as to what might happen next with this president. And, this is a constant variable that needs to be watch daily. Largely, I believe that a tiny amount of concession would end any kind of out-and-out trade war. I do not see Europe as Trump's number one target; that distinction, I feel, goes to China. Nonetheless, this is something that I watch vigilantly, just as any other trader now has to.

The downside risks to EUR, previous potential trade war notwithstanding, are the economic data coming out of both the EU and the US. Expectations of inflation are lower for lower projections that what I think is likely to happen; the ECB states 1-year ahead inflation will be at 1.6% (for Q3 2019). I think the EU will cross 2.0% prior to that given the employment and growth Europe and America are experiencing.

For now, however, I am temporarily bearish EUR. The EUR has been pushing highs not seen in a few months and I am of mind that EUR may sell off a bit before breaking the barrier at 1.1800. Ultimately, I am looking to buy EURUSD for a move towards the upside. But, I do not believe this will be a straight line. And, until we break this artificial barrier at 1.1800, the currency may bounce around a bit.

I trade options when I trade FX. I have a buy order in for EURUSD at 1.1700 with a simultaneous order in for a long put with a 1.1700 strike, with a 3-day expiry after execution. My positions are always delta-neutral, which means I take into consideration my delta when I put on the option positions. I will go long spot:option ratio of 1:2 at that time. This way, if the market moves lower against me, I earn 2x the pips on the options that I lose on the spot (less initial cost of options). My break-even for the trade is about 125 pips from entry. So, I need to see a 125 pip move, up or down, in EUR once the trade is executed. I favor a move to the upside as I am bullish.

GBP

I affectionately refer to Brexit as: The little country that thinks it can. And, I am a believer that the Great Britain can put together a solid deal for themselves. I am in a tiny minority and well aware of that. However, GBP is heading higher and I expect that trend to continue and, that is the trade I have on. Here are the two most prevalent charts for GBPUSD< to include the 1-Hour and the 1-Day:

GBP-USD 1-Hour GBP-USD 1-Day

Contrarily, I am favoring GBP moving higher versus the USD. I also favor GBP moving upward from its lows from various crosses, however, I see GBP as an underperformed versus the crosses. There is just far too much weighing on the currency with Brexit. But, given that, and taking a look at British inflation, it is also likely that the Bank of England is forced to raise interest rates in a concerted effort to fight inflation. As the GBP moves lower overall costs increase. The Bank will have to move on that front and I am going to be watching that vigilantly.

If the currency continues to weigh down then inflationary pressures will mount and that may force the hand of the Bank of England. This is the data I continue to look at over the course of the past months to determine where inflation is, and where it is heading. Here is the most recent chart:

United Kingdom Inflation Rate

As you can see, there is an upward trend. However, United Kingdom GDP growth rate is paltry at 0.40%. However, despite GDP growth rates being low, inflation pushing higher, unemployment is pushing lower as well, and that will likely have inflationary possibilities as well as increased GDP growth rate potential:

If employment continues to firm, the currency remains pressured and GDP growth moves higher, this has a chance of pushing the hand of the Bank of England to increase interest rates.

There is the possibility that the United Kingdom gets "No Deal" and therefore sends a referendum back to the people. This has been bantered around. I believe it is a political tactic. Regardless, and I have no idea what the likelihood is of this, the potential for GBPUSD heading much higher on news like that is great. I have been buying my GBP with a delta-neutral position to ensure that if there are any sudden moves upwards or downwards, my position is profitable (I only take losses in slow moving currencies).

The political situation with regards to Brexit is a constant that needs to be looked at almost daily. That is what I do. In fact, given my trading tactics, I am rather enjoying all of the "mess" and volatility that has been going on in the FX markets. There are a lot of input variables with GBP and the UK economy. I am constantly assessing them. Mostly, though, I remain devotedly bullish on GBP; I am a contrarian.

CHF

The Swiss franc is a bit of an outlier. The currency should not be heading higher. But, it is. Given the country's inflation and interest rate situation, the franc should be selling off. It is not.

USD-CHF 1-Hour

USD-CHF 1-Day

Since 2015, the Swiss National Bank has a target rate of -0.75%. This is down from zero. Given that, the CHF should be used as a carry trade currency versus USD and other currencies. But, that is not happening. CHF has maintained a relative stability considering the interest rate differential of the United States is 2.94% (3.03% - 0.7% for the government bond, as a gauge). I would expect to see this differential continue for some time given the differential in the GDP growth rates and inflation of both countries; I do not see Swiss inflation increasing very much over the next 6 - 9 months, or so.

Inflation has been moving higher. However, as long as the franc is priced higher, inflation will remain in check as the tiny mountain nation has a strong purchasing power from its currency:

Switzerland Inflation Rate

Both of these developments are odd. The currency is high relative to other currencies allowing inflation to remain in check. At the same time, the SNB has dropped interest rates below 0% in order to keep its currency from appreciating too much, which the currency has duly ignored. And, Swiss GDP Growth rate is relatively low at 0.7%. When you break it down, it makes no real sense.

I am still shorting CHF regularly to take advantage of the differential, however, I am also always trading delta-neutral with this trade to ensure my positions do not go unprofitable (I need pricing movements in either direction to be profitable; I take losses with low standard-deviation price movements). The currency defies expectations and so constantly taking that into consideration keeps me nimble in my analysis and my outlook.

If the United States and Europe continue to see improved economic growth, and, by extension, increased inflation (my thesis for both economies), then I feel that CHF will slowly sell off. This is what I am playing for on a constant basis and my fundamental thesis with the USDCHF.

AUD

Australia is caught between a rock and a hard place in that the effects of the Chinese economic slowdown, and, by extension, the US/China trade war, are effecting the economy in Australia. At the same time, the Australian property bubble has popped with some areas being hit with 30% declines. GDP Growth remains at paltry rates of 0.9% GDP while the Government bond is at near 0% and inflation remains benign at 1.2%. This has pressured AUDUSD:

AUD-USD 1-Day

Versus the USD, AUD may very well move higher, temporarily. However, against all other currencies, such as EUR, my expectation is that AUD will continue to be the under-performer. This is the backdrop that I am using to sell AUD versus other currencies as well as USD. Specifically, here is the chart on EURAUD (Inverted for perspective):

EUR-AUD 1-Week

As you can see from both charts, AUD is moving lower versus USD, and versus EUR it is under-performing as well (EURAUD has moved from a low of 1.3800 to 1.6200 since January, 2017, a 17.3% move). I have been continuing to sell AUD versus the USD and other cross pairs. I am out at this very minute, but, should the market move higher, I will add simultaneous long positions on EURAUD and short AUDUSD; this is effectively shorting AUD in two places).

I do not see much respite with regards to the economic slowing in Australia nor China. In fact, if China's slowdown gets worse because of the trade war, AUD will be sold heavily. This will be the proxy I use to trade the ensuing trade war between the US & China (Because of the close relationship between China and Australia's economies).

The downside risk is that Inflation shows up because of the weakening currency. So far, that has not happened, as this chart shows:

Australia Inflation Rate

In fact, I expect inflation to moderate as the economy continues to wrestle with the slowing demand from China. Australia may be in for a long haul if China moves into a protracted decline from any trade war, and this is high on my list of things to watch. The other downside risk to this trade idea is that China and the US may agree in principle on some trade terms. I think AUD would get a heavily bid tone from that, eliminating my proxy trade with the

CAD

Largely, I am staying out of Canada's currency moves; USDCAD movements have been relatively benign. While the currency is lower versus USD, there is nothing really in the Canadian economy that says the country will expand faster or slower relative to the United States, nor would inflationary pressures push the Bank of Canada to move out of step with the Federal Reserve. The Bank recently pushed interest rates upward to 1.50% from 1.25%. Any further rate increases will be tempered over time and be highly data-driven.

USD-CAD 1-Day

The real challenge for Canada and its economy is, again, Trump, and his trade wars. Trump has placed tariffs on several goods with Canada - mostly, just aluminum and steel. There has been retaliation, of course. The Bank of Canada reckons that some 0.7% of GDP will be lopped off from Canada's growth. That should keep costs in line in Canada and prevent the Bank from necessarily pushing interest rates up higher. That benign outlook is likely to keep the USDCAD in a relatively tight range, and, by consequence keep me out of having an opinion on the subject.

The downside risk to this thesis is that both Canada and the United States see a greater loss of economic output from the trade war, and by consequence, a turning of economic events that push the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve to hold their positions with future interest rate hikes. The USD would sell off sharply from that if that occurred. This is something that I will continue to look at as the data comes in over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.