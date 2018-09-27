Short-Term Gain Means Long-Term Pain For Tesla

With the backlog almost exhausted and new sales falling drastically, Tesla will struggle to sustain those profits beyond Q3.

However, it will come at the expense of Q4 and beyond.

There are some legitimate moves that Tesla can make to help achieve those targets.

Elon Musk has guided for Tesla (TSLA) to achieve a positive cash flow and a GAAP profit in Q3. The bear position is that this will be impossible. However, there are several methods that Tesla can use to temporarily boost profits and cash flow in Q3. It is possible that Tesla can show either positive GAAP income or positive cash flow or both by stacking Q3 at the expense of future quarters. Here are some of the methods they could use.

Picking the cherries

Although the order backlog for the RWD version of the Model 3 seems to have been exhausted, Tesla still has a backlog of orders for the AWD and Performance versions. Tesla’s dilemma is that they have an inventory of RWD cars for which they have no orders, but deliveries of the AWD cars are limited by production.

By selectively targeting buyers of the high value options Tesla can maximize the average selling price of cars delivered in Q3 and bring income forward into Q3 that would otherwise be in Q4. The Performance version of the Model 3 sells for $10,000 more than the AWD version. There is very little physical difference between the two variants and presumably very little extra cost to build the Performance version. Most of the extra $10,000 income reports straight to gross margin and profit.

Similarly, the options for Autopilot ($5,000) and White Interior ($1,500) can be cherry picked from the backlog to bias the income towards Q3 at very little cost, but at the expense of Q4 and beyond.

An analysis of the data from the spreadsheet on the TMC website indicates that Tesla is selectively delivering higher value cars in Q3, see the table below:

Option Percentage included in cars scheduled for delivery in September Percentage included in cars scheduled for delivery in October Performance 27% 8% Performance Plus 19% 3% White interior 25% 5% Autopilot or FSD 83% 72%

The difference between the September and October take-up rates for the various options will add about $3,600 to the average selling price of the Model 3 for September versus October.

This is a perfectly legitimate way for Tesla to boost Q3 income and margins and it makes good business sense to do so. However, investors should not be fooled into thinking that the associated profit margins are sustainable.

The California shuffle

This article from Inside EVs says that Tesla is targeting 7,000 Model 3 sales in the San Francisco Bay area, and Elon has been asking for volunteers to help at the Bay area delivery centers this week.

Cars can be delivered to the Bay area within a week of production but deliveries to other parts of the country can take three weeks or more. Tesla can move deliveries from Q4 into Q3 by re-allocating some cars that were made for the east coast and delivering them instead to the Bay area. That is what they did in March, at the end of Q1. However, deliveries in April were notably lower than expected as a result.

It is interesting move, and perfectly legal. It will improve both revenue and profits for Q3, but it comes at the cost of lower deliveries in Q4 and it can only work if there is a backlog of orders from California based buyers.

The Texas hold-up and the Home delivery delays

Some states, including Texas, have laws which prohibit the direct sales of cars to customers without going through a dealership. Tesla gets around this by registering the cars first in California. However, this means that Texas residents must pay for their car before it is delivered. Tesla collects the cash in Q3 but the delivery is delayed, sometimes for several weeks.

Although nicknamed the Texas hold-up, the increasing number of complaints about this practice includes cases from states where direct selling is allowed. Below are some of the complaints from Twitter, there are many others on Reddit and on the TMC forums:

Recently, Tesla has been offering home delivery for the Model 3, asking for full payment to be sent in advance and then delaying the delivery.

This is all anecdotal but useful information. Even though the customers' problems probably stem from a disorganized delivery system rather than a deliberate manipulation, the end result is to improve cash flow in Q3 at the expense of Q4.

Where’s my refund?

The time for Tesla to process and issue refunds for cancelled reservations has increased from 15 to 45 days and there are many reports of Tesla delaying refunds for 3 months or more. There is no separate account in Tesla’s balance sheet to show amounts owed for cancelled reservations. The funds stay in customer deposits until paid. By delaying payment Tesla delays the accounting adjustment which would otherwise reduce both customer deposits and cash flow from operations in Q3.

Don’t fix the lemons

CoverDrive referred to this practice in a recent article. It seems that defective cars rejected by the buyer or by inspection at the delivery center are not being fixed, and repairs to delivered cars which are due to be fixed under warranty are being delayed. As noted by CoverDrive:

· Repair cost for undeliverable cars will be deferred until Q4. There seems to be no attempt to clear out the storage lots. · Repair cost for delivered cars will be deferred until Q4. Like the undeliverable cars, galactic part shortages will prevent Tesla from processing cars at the service centers this quarter.

Will the defective cars be written down in Q3? I suspect not, the costs will be pushed into Q4 and beyond.

The supercharger special

In an attempt to up-sell customers to the high value, high margin cars, Tesla has been offering free supercharging for life on the Model 3 Performance variant. This will boost cash flow from operations for any cars delivered in Q3, the full price is collected on delivery but the liability of providing free supercharging is spread over the life of the car.

Gross margin will also be improved if the customer was up-sold from a regular AWD car but will be reduced if the customer was originally intending to purchase a Performance variant. The reduction in gross margin depends on how much Tesla accrues for the liability associated with providing free supercharging for life.

Will Tesla accrue enough future costs to cover that liability? I don’t know the answer to that one. I have no doubt that Tesla has historical records which can be used to estimate the future cost of free supercharging. However, I put myself temporarily in the shoes of a potential model 3 buyer and ask the question – “do I really want to pay an extra $10,000 for a car with a top speed of 145 mph instead of 135 mph?”. The answer is probably no unless I intend to make extensive use of the free supercharging. There is a case, therefore, for assuming that the future cost of free supercharging offered to buyers of the performance Model 3 will be higher than average, and possibly higher than Tesla will accrue in deferred revenue.

The phantom processing fee

The $2,500 non-refundable deposit that Tesla buyers pay when ordering a car is now called an “order processing fee”. Tesla makes it clear in their terms and conditions that the payment is a fee for taking and processing your order (emphasis added):

If you cancel or default in this agreement after your order is matched to a Vehicle, you will not be refunded your Order Payment as it has already been earned by us in taking and processing your order and preparing your vehicle for delivery.

Is this an attempt to justify bringing those $2,500 deposits into revenue in Q3, even if the car has not been delivered? It is possible, and it would be another way of boosting revenue and profit for Q3 at the expense of Q4 and beyond.

The slow boat to China

Tesla books revenue when it delivers the car to the customer. CoverDrive has already pointed out some oddities about China sales in this article. CoverDrive concluded that Tesla’s China sales are not made directly to customers but are made through third parties that buy a monthly quota. If sales to a third party have been made FOB Fremont, then the third party takes possession of the car in Fremont or at the export dock. The cars could be recorded as delivered when they reach the point of export rather than when they reach the end customer. Revenue and sales would show up in Q3, even if the cars are still in transit.

Does that explain the 1500 Tesla cars that are sitting on a dockside lot in Antioch? I don’t know the answer, I am just putting the theory out as a possible option for Tesla to pad out the Q3 numbers.

Source: Aerial photograph taken Sep14th and posted on twitter by Machine Planet‏@Paul91701736

Short-term gain for long-term pain

Some of the techniques described above are perfectly legitimate, others may be legal but in my opinion they are very shady business practices. However, they all have one thing in common, they will all boost either profits or cash flow for Q3 at the expense of Q4 and beyond.

I have not mentioned ZEV credits because plenty has been said already on that subject, but I do expect Tesla to stuff whatever ZEV credits it has been able to sell into Q3.

In a recent article, CoverDrive, who has proven remarkably accurate with his Tesla forecasts in the past, predicted a GAAP loss of $384 million for Q3. His forecast included 53,000 Model 3 sales at $60k each with a 12.5% gross margin.

If we increase the sales to 56,000 to allow for the "California shuffle" and increase the ASP to 62,000 and margin to 20% to account for the "cherry picking" his predicted GAAP loss would fall to less than $100 million before ZEV and GHG credits.

I expect Tesla to make every possible effort to show positive cash flow from operations and a small GAAP profit in Q3. Tesla has a lot of accumulated ZEV credits and I expect some ZEV credit sales to be included in Q3 income, even if they have been dumped at fire sale prices.

I don’t expect a Q3 profit to move the share price very much because there will be investors who will see that as an exit opportunity. I am not concerned about the effect on my long term puts because I know the profits are not sustainable.

I will finish the article with these charts which are based on an analysis of data in the TMC tracker spreadsheet:

The first chart shows the average time from configuration to scheduled delivery for the AWD and Performance versions of the Model 3. Average delivery times have fallen to less than three weeks. Some of that may be the “California Shuffle” effect and some may be due to Tesla being over-optimistic on scheduled delivery times. However, it is clear that Tesla is nearing the end of its backlog for Model 3 in the configurations that it is currently producing.

The second chart shows new configurations reported to the TMC Model 3 tracking spreadsheet in each week since July. If prospective buyers are still reporting to the spreadsheet in the same proportion they were reporting earlier, then the only conclusion that can be reached is that Model 3 new orders have collapsed. Weekly new orders can be measured in hundreds, not thousands, and there is almost no sustainable demand for the high priced AWD and Performance options.

With the backlog exhausted and new sales running well below the rate needed to maintain production Tesla will need to start making cars for Europe or start making the lower priced, low margin cars before the end of Q4.

It will be a roller coaster ride for the next few weeks, hang on to your shorts.

