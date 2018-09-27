Natural Gas, Corn, Soybeans And Coffee

We had predicted the bear market in coffee (BJO) over the last year or two due to the previous on-cycle crop year for the Brazilian crop. In addition, there is a strong relationship with coffee price action and the Brazilian Real. A lower Real inspires Brazil coffee farmers to beef up their exports to take advantage of the higher prices in their currency. This is one of the few commodities I have ever seen, which such a huge net short speculative position, in which futures traders have out-smarted commercial hedgers for months.

The chart (below) shows the lack of dry weather stress for Brazil coffee. Areas in red are the driest and mainly away from the Brazil coffee zone. However, this could begin to change as we head into October with possibly drier weather for some of the blooming trees.

There needs to be a weather issue to inspire short covering in the coffee market. Our latest issue of our Climatelligence Report illustrates the likelihood that coffee prices will bottom in the weeks and months ahead and will continue to focus on weekly analysis for coffee and all commodities.





Commodities such as natural gas (UNG) have soared to the highest levels in months, due to the hot U.S. summer and stocks the tightest in nearly 10 years. This will make winter weather even that much more important for the natural gas market.

Many soft commodities such as sugar (CANE), cocoa (NIB) and cotton (BALB) have been in a tail-spin. Part of this demise in many agricultural commodities is because of the Trade War Tariffs, the stronger dollar, but also plentiful global supplies. Nevertheless, I think coffee may have the most upside potential in soft commodities over the next 1-5 months if weather issues develop in Brazil.

In conclusion, a longer term trader can probably look to establish some conservative short put or long call option strategy in coffee heading into late 2018 and 2019.

