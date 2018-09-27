Carnival: Here's Why It's Time To Tap The Brakes

The risks of holding a highly pro-cyclical name into what's possibly the mature stage of the economic recovery outweigh the rewards.

Carnival delivered an all-around beat coupled with a slight guidance bump, yet I side with the market in its cautious stance toward the stock.

This Thursday morning, Carnival Corporation (CCL) delivered an all-around beat coupled with a slight bump in earnings guidance for the full year. As a result, the stock dipped as much as 8% in the early hours of trading, having moved higher a bit by mid day along with the broad market.

Oddly enough, and despite absence of material bad news, I sympathize with today's bearish reaction. I also believe that the selloff can be very telling of investors' mood toward this highly pro-cyclical sector.

But before we get to the investment case, let me briefly review the results.

The results of the quarter

Revenues of $5.84 billion beat consensus estimates by a narrow $26 million. The YOY top-line growth rate of 6%, clearly expected over comps that will only get tougher in the next few quarters, was the lowest recorded since 1Q17. Helping to support the increase in revenues were 8% higher gross on-board sales (i.e. excluding cruise costs, like commissions), suggesting that discretionary spending beyond ticket purchases remain healthy. Occupancy also improved YOY, reaching 112.6% vs. 111.3% last year, on ALBD (a measure of capacity) that increased 2% YOY.

On the cost side, main operating costs increased a sizable 12%, with a $127 million bump in fuel costs representing more than half of the deterioration. The fuel cost headwinds could have been even worse if not for Carnival's ability to curb consumption that dipped to 38.1 metric tons per thousand ALBDs compared to 38.5 in 3Q17. Further pressuring earnings were $84 million in incremental on-board costs that were likely needed to support the increase in on-board revenues described above.

In the end, EPS of $2.36 increased seven cents YOY, but primarily because of a goodwill impairment charge of $89 million in 2Q17 that management chose not to remove from the non-GAAP numbers. If not for this item, I calculate that per-share earnings would have dipped five cents YOY in 3Q18, in great part driven by higher per-unit fuel expenses.

See simplified P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports and Yahoo

The investment case

As the narrative above suggests, Carnival continues to perform relatively well. Consumer spending appears to be healthy, and the company seems to be running a tight ship (pun intended). Margins have started to hurt a bit, but the primary cause - higher fuel costs - seems to be largely outside the cruise ship operator's control. Depending on macro forces, the headwinds could even become less of a factor in the foreseeable future, assuming crude oil prices that have just reached a 50-month high pull back a bit. EPS guidance for the full year at the mid-point of the range has risen to $4.23 from $4.20 (granted, barely accounting for the 3Q18 earnings beat), which some have identified as the key driver of today's bearish stance toward CCL.

In my view, however, the short-term outlook is not the main issue here. I have recently argued that "we are likely leaning more toward the mature rather than the early stages of the expansionary economic cycle, (even if) consumer confidence and spending have shown few, if any, signs of having deteriorated" so far. Not a secret to anyone, Carnival is much more likely to perform well during a period of strong economic activity. Even if Carnival's fundamentals look robust today, it's hard to imagine a future scenario in which the macro landscape might look significantly more favorable than it does today.

CCL data by YCharts

So this Thursday's selloff, and perhaps a period of extended softness in CCL's price that might ensue, is likely a reflection of the market's unwillingness to hold shares at what might be a market peak. History has shown (see graph above, grey bars representing the only two recessions of the past 20 years) that stocks like CCL could very well lose 60% (2000 bear) to 65% (2008 bear) of their market value very quickly in a recessionary environment. Any investor interested in protecting his or her nest egg against sizable losses may cringe at the thought of such a correction.

Therefore, I believe there are two different ways to think about CCL:

The company is performing well and the stock's next-year earnings multiple of 13.4x is far from overly aggressive. In the context of a diversified portfolio and alongside a large sample of defensive stocks, buying CCL might make sense at current levels. As Carnival heads into a period of very tough comps, the macro environment is unlikely to get much better than it already is - particularly now that short-term interest rates have been moving decisively higher and the incremental benefits of the nearly one-year-old tax reform will likely start to wear off. The risks of holding a highly pro-cyclical stock into what is possibly the mature stage of the economic recovery out-weigh the rewards.

Although I appreciate Carnival's quality execution (I consider it the best play among cruise ship operators), I now side with the second approach above. I'm an advocate of spreading one's risks and potential rewards across a wide range of investment opportunities, but fear that now might be as good as it gets for pro-cyclical names like CCL.

I'm willing to make a forecast, at this point, that CCL will trade largely sideways at best going forward. For this reason, I choose to keep a safe distance from this stock and other similar ones in the space.

Note from the author: I do not own CCL because I believe I can do a better job at producing superior risk-adjusted returns. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.