Will BlackBerry's Achilles' Heel Reveal Itself?

BlackBerry CEO John Chen

BlackBerry (BB) reports quarterly earnings September 28th. Analysts expect revenue of $207.71 million and EPS of $0.01. The revenue estimate implies a 2% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

BlackBerry Is Finally Monetizing Its Security Features

BlackBerry's security features have always been its biggest competitive advantage. Consumers did not place much value on BlackBerry's security features but institutions appear to have. As more sensitive information is placed online, there's a higher probability it could be hacked into or manipulated by outside parties. I always have wondered if the company could monetize its cryptographic security technology enough to turn it into a real business.

I became more convinced after BlackBerry recently partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide a secure environment for a suite of Microsoft products, including helping users access apps on Apple (AAPL) and Android devices. It may have connoted Microsoft valued BlackBerry's expertise in cybersecurity. In the short term it appears BlackBerry could be winning in software and security - the new direction CEO John Chen wants to take the company.

In its most quarter BlackBerry generated $213 million in revenue, down 9% Y/Y. $189 million of that revenue was derived from software and security, which was up 18% Y/Y. This revenue growth indicates more institutions are beginning to value BlackBerry's security features and are willing to pay for it.

BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS") represented about 25% of revenue from software and solutions. BTS houses the embedded software and tracking assets behind the company's QNX technology. QNX software is embedded in more than 120 million cars - more than double its installed base from three years ago. It was previously uncertain whether QNX technology would ever generate any revenue. As QNX becomes embedded into more autos, trains and corporations, it could become BlackBerry's fastest-growing product.

Will BlackBerry's Achilles' Heel Reveal Itself?

I also was concerned that shuttering the handset business would make BlackBerry a one-trick pony. Secondly, continued SAF run-off and the overhang from handsets has made it difficult to understand the company's revenue and earnings stream. SAF and handset revenue was a combined $24 million last quarter, or 11% of total revenue. I expect this revenue stream to continue to run off over the next few quarters. Core software and security revenue was $189 million, of which about $126 million was recurring. This implies only Enterprise Software and BTS revenue is considered "recurring."

I believe a lack of scale is BlackBerry's Achilles' Heel. Quarterly revenue of $126 million equates to a run-rate of just over $500 million. In my opinion, this amount of revenue is paltry. It is also stagnant - revenue from Enterprise Software and BTS fell nearly 2% Y/Y. Is that enough to sustain the company amid competition in the marketplace and potential economic headwinds on the horizon?

BlackBerry reported adjusted EBITDA of $31 million in its most-recent quarter. This equated to an EBITDA margin of about 14%, up from 16% in the year-earlier period. How much of that $31 million EBITDA related to revenue that was both core and recurring? It's time for CEO John Chen and BlackBerry to provide more transparency around the company's revenue and earnings streams. We need (1) a clear understanding of core, recurring revenue, (2) its growth Y/Y and Q/Q, and (3) the EBITDA associated with that revenue stream. This way investors can determine if BB's share price and enterprise value is justified by growth in the company's core earnings. I doubt investors will like the answers.

Conclusion

BlackBerry's traction in software and security and its $2 billion cash hoard are positives for the company. However, its Achilles' Heel has been less talked about. It could finally be revealed this quarter. I rate BB a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.