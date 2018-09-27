MidWestOne May Not Be A Growth Star, But The Story Has Some Value

The Midwest is not exactly the most attractive banking market these days, but sometimes you can find worthwhile opportunities in unusual places. That may well prove to be the case with MidWestOne Financial (MOFG), as this Iowa-based bank continues to invest in growth in larger metro areas like Denver and the Twin Cities while possibly starting to turn its eye towards consolidating its local market.

I certainly have some concerns regarding MidWestOne, including a track record that isn’t the greatest with respect to operating efficiency and credit quality, but the valuation seems to more than reflect those issues. If credit quality is indeed back on a sustainably better path and management can continue to find cost-saving deals in its local footprint, the discount here could shrink and reward shareholders.

A Sort-Of Large Player In A Fragmented Market

MidWestOne will soon be the second-largest Iowa-based bank, but Iowa’s banking market is uncommonly fragmented. The leading deposit-holder, Wells Fargo (WFC) holds only a little more than 8% share and the top three (Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Bankers Trust) hold only about 20% share overall. Iowa has yet to really see a wave of banking consolidation, but with over 300 banks in the market and the 3rd-highest number of charters (in a state that ranks 30th in population), there could be meaningful ongoing consolidation opportunities.

MidWestOne has a fairly long-standing business in Iowa, but its core market remains the Iowa City market where it holds a #2 position with about 16% deposit share. And that’s really about it – the bank has around 3% share of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area and it will have major share in Dubuque (30%-plus) once it completes a pending acquisition, but it really doesn’t have a particularly notable footprint in its own home state otherwise.

Management has also looked outside its home market, using M&A and organic expansion to grow the business. The 2015 acquisition of Central Bancshares brought the company a significant business in the Twin Cities, which management has since worked to expand, and Minnesota represents around 30% of the bank’s deposits and loans. MidWestOne has also organically expanded into Denver, Colorado, opening a loan office in 2016 and continuing to add personnel since then. Last and least is a small banking operation in southwest Florida that the bank acquired through an FDIC-assisted transaction.

MidWestOne is in some respects a typical small bank, but with a few notable twists. The 40%-plus skew toward commercial real estate lending is not so unusual, and the split between owner-occupied and investor is fairly balanced. The bank’s 8% exposure to ag lending (farmland and lines of credit) is not so common for banks in this size category, but also not so unusual for a bank based in a state where agriculture is a major industry. The bank’s 20% C&I weighting has been growing, and the sub-20% exposure to residential mortgages is a little light compared to many banks of this size.

The bank’s deposit base is okay, but nothing extraordinary. Core deposits are at over 70%, with non-interest-bearing deposits making up a little under 20%. Still, for a bank that relied upon CDs for over 40% of its funding about seven years ago, MidWestOne has made a lot of progress, and management has recently been adjusting its incentives to encourage more commercial deposit gathering. Deposit costs are a little on the high side, but the sub-30% deposit beta is still relatively solid.

M&A Can Create More Value

MidWestOne had been talking about M&A for a while but hadn’t been particularly active until it announced in August that it would be acquiring ATBancorp for $170 million in stock and cash. ATBancorp is a relatively small ($1.4 billion in assets) Iowa-based bank with significant share in Dubuque and a small business in Wisconsin. ATB has a relatively similar deposit mix, but a more diverse loan book with less CRE exposure, higher ag exposure, and more exposure to multi-family and rental lending. Cost savings will be a little more modest than you might hope, but that is largely because MidWestOne doesn’t have overlapping branches and will want to keep the exposure its buying.

ATB brings multiple things I’d like to see MidWestOne get from further M&A. First, although the cost savings are somewhat moderate, there are still cost savings here and added scale is a positive for MidWestOne. With Iowa having dozens of sub-scale banks, I think there are opportunities to do additional deals like this in the future. Second, ATB brings more diversification to the loan book ith a decent deposit franchise. Third, ATB expands MidWestOne’s fee-based earning opportunities, with a sizable trust business (over $1 billion AUM). MidWestOne’s fee-based business has been smaller than its peer group (less than 20% of revenue versus 25%), but this deal will boost that closer to 25%.

The Opportunity

One of my concerns about MidWestOne going into this year was the bank’s less than stellar recent track record with respect to credit quality. While many banks have gotten earnings boosts from significant declines in credit costs, MidWestOne still had NPA ratios above 1% in 2017 and 2016. Credit has been improving recently, though, with the NPA ratio now below 1% and meaningful improvements in charge-offs. The ag loan book still has too many substandard loans (and is at risk from lower commodity prices in the U.S.-China trade dispute), but I do think there has been progress here.

Rate exposure is also a concern of mine. Although rates are improving (new originations in Q2 were done at 5.3% rates versus an average overall rate of 5.1%), deposit costs are rising and MidWestOne seems likely to see NIM declines in both 2018 and 2019. Coupled with so-so loan growth prospects (in the mid-single-digits), that puts more pressure on management to improve its credit quality and operating efficiency, and with the ER fairly consistently in the low-to-mid 60%’s recently, I’m not sure that’s especially likely until 2020 and beyond.

The “but” is that MidWestOne looks potentially undervalued even on what I think are fairly modest assumptions. Unlike Florida-based banks where I can model double-digit earnings growth, I think MidWestOne’s long-term organic earnings growth is more likely to be in the mid-single-digits. That still supports a mid-$30’s fair value on a discounted earnings basis, though, while a ROTE-P/TBV approach supports a high $30’s fair value and a 12.5x multiple to my 2019 EPS estimate supports a fair value of $40.

The Bottom Line

There’s more upside potential here if management can drive down operating costs and credit costs, but I’m cautious about making that my base case, as I think credit costs are likely to start moving back up across the sector. I also think, though, that this is a bank that is somewhat counter-cyclical and I think there are ongoing opportunities for organic share growth in the Twin Cities and Denver, as well as market consolidation opportunities in Iowa. Given the low core deposit premium and the relatively low valuation in general, this may be a name for more value-oriented investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.