American Campus Communities Needs To Show The Money

ACC needs to either become much cheaper or begin showing signs of growth to warrant a buy.

With tuition and student debt reaching unsustainable levels, interest rates rising, and an increasing trend towards the web-economy, online higher education will likely play an increasing role moving forward.

Student housing has been overbuilt and is being propped up by federally subsidized education.

American Campus Communities (ACC) has failed to deliver on its growth promises for the past half decade and has actually seen its cash flows decline slightly over the past 16 quarters. Given the lack of results, the mediocre dividend yield, and the headwinds facing student housing demand growth, I recommend steering clear of shares for now.

Stagnant Cash Flows

Over the past 16 quarters, ACC has failed to improve its FFO/share. In fact, it has actually regressed by ~5% during that period.

Period Q3 '14 - Q2 '15 Q3 '15 - Q2 '16 Q3 '16 - Q2 '17 Q3 '17 - Q2 '18 FFO/share $2.38 $2.32 $2.23 $2.25

Source

During the latest earnings call, though management tried to highlight the recent Disney (DIS) acquisition as well as asset sales at cap rates that implied the REIT's shares were selling at a discount to NAV, analysts pointed out management's failure to generate shareholder cash-flow growth over the past five years, despite adding over $2 billion in new assets, achieving an average of 3% annual NOI comps, and only a slight decline in leverage. Furthermore, management will need to raise another $1 billion to fund future commitments, quite possibly requiring additional dilutive equity issuances or property sales.



Source

In short, the reason that management has failed to grow shareholder cash flows is because they have sold properties at higher cap rates than they have reinvested the proceeds into while simultaneously investing in developing a more efficient operating system. While these new properties are higher quality and located in more core neighborhoods and set the stage for future accretive capital recycling, it does not give investors confidence given management's recent history of failure to deliver on promises of growth. These failures have contributed to a stagnant stock price despite a steadily rising dividend:

ACC data by YCharts

Weak Operational Metrics

The second quarter also reflected disappointing operating metrics: expenses grew more than twice faster than revenue (3.2% to 1.5%) and dispositions took place earlier and faster than expected, leading to reduced cash flow guidance for the year. Meanwhile, NOI only increased 0.1%, hardly a blip on the radar screen, especially when compared to healthy growth among peers and the relatively strong inflation in the overall economy. Same store occupancy also declined by 140 basis points year-over-year.

Student Housing Overbuilt

Due to the tailwinds of artificially low interest rates and federally subsidized student loans/grants driving up college attendance, demand for student housing grew at a robust pace which in turn drove student housing supply. Now, numerous markets (including several in ACC's portfolio) are experiencing significant oversupply and rising cap rates on properties.

Source

Additionally, the artificially boosted demand for university education services has led to prohibitively high tuition and costs of living at many universities, leading many students to seek alternatives to beginning their careers saddled with tens of thousands of dollars of debt and having to work more than study during their college years. This has led to signs of a peaking in student housing demand.

With inflation picking up, interest rates rising, the yield curve inverting, and personal debt at elevated levels, the pressures to find alternative sources of education and professional training are set to increase further. The rise of online education at many universities and other educational/professional training organizations will likely continue, eating into student housing demand growth further.

Unappealing Valuation

ACC will need to continue to sell properties and/or raise equity through the public markets in order to meet its development commitments. While these should contribute accretive growth, management needs to show the money in order to change the no-growth narrative surrounding the REIT.

ACC Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Given its current yield is only half of the long-term average return from the overall stock market and the credit rating is a solid, but non-wowing BBB, shares do not look cheap right now.

Investor Takeaway

ACC has given its shareholders little to no returns beyond its mediocre dividend over the past half decade. Looking ahead, it appears to still be focused on recycling capital in an effort to drive growth. However, management has exercised the same strategy for years, with little to show for it.

With an overbuilt student housing supply, weak operational metrics (rising costs vs. revenues and declining occupancy), and economic headwinds facing continued rapid university growth over the long-term, ACC's current valuation is not compelling at all. I recommend waiting until management begins delivering growth before considering opening a position in these shares.

To gain access to our full portfolio holdings, along with real-time alerts on our highest-conviction real estate investment opportunities, join us today at High Yield Landlord with a 2-week FREE trial. Click HERE.

Become a "High Yield Landlord" with Our 7.6% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio (as quote)

The High Yield Landlord's monthly portfolio update is now out. Check it out while the free trial is still on. Limited time offer to ONLY 100 members. First come, first served! We also recently launched an exclusive International real estate portfolio. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.