Ralph Lauren: Can Momentum Return Shares To Its All-Time Highs?

Technically, we remain in a solid uptrend. Investors who are long should try and ride this momentum for as long as possible.

Ralph Lauren (RL) shares have been on a tear since June of last year. The market cap has more or less doubled over the past 15 months. Shares are now trading a good 13%+ above the 200-day moving average which is light years away from the conditions we witnessed back in May 2017 when the very same moving average was well over 30% above the share price at the time.

The question now is whether investors stay with this momentum or take profits up here at around $137 a share. With the firm expected to hit $6.67 in earnings per share this present fiscal year, this would give us a forward earnings multiple of around 20.67. This figure in its own right does not look lofty when compared to the stock's historic average multiples and what the industry, in general, is trading at. If we go by sales, we can see that Ralph Lauren's present sales multiple is 1.8 whereas its 10-year average is 1.7. Therefore, despite the steep rise in the share price recently, I'm not seeing a stretched valuation here.

Therefore, what we like to do is research the company's 10-year financials and dividend to get a feel for how the company's numbers are currently trending. There is no point liquidating a stock if the market wants to price it much higher.

From looking at how the financials are trending over the past decade, we can see that revenues dropped pretty sharply from $7.62 billion in 2015 to $6.22 billion currently over the last 4 quarters. This drop though has not affected gross margins which, at present, come in at 61% over the last four quarters. This metric is key in that it usually demonstrates whether a core brand has become impaired. We see nothing of the like here. However, what is trending in an adverse way since 2015 is the firm's operating margins which are down around 3% although we saw a sizable increase to the upside in the company's recent fiscal year. At 10.8% though, this key metric is well down from its 2008 number of 13.4%. This explains why we are nowhere near all-time highs yet on this stock. A lower operating margin or higher operating costs eventually adversely affect earnings per share which is probably the most important metric that Wall Street looks at. In fact, from a core "net income" perspective, Ralph Lauren barely made 35% of the profits it made back in its prime years of 2013 and 2014 in its latest fiscal year. This is due to that steep drop we have seen in operating margins especially since 2013.

With respect to the dividend, the company presently pays out a dividend yield of 1.82%. Shareholders got a nice 25% increase in the quarterly payout this year, so it will be interesting to see if we can finally get some meaningful growth in the dividend from here. At present, the free cash flow payout ratio comes in at 23%, so there should be ample runway here to keep on growing it. The firm's interest coverage ratio is 31.41 and there is no real debt of significance on the balance sheet when compared to the company's equity. Suffice to say, Ralph Lauren has a sound foundation here to keep on growing that dividend. Its history, however, would suggest that hiking the dividend consistently is not one of its core priorities despite the recent $0.125 quarterly hike.

The long-term trend-line on the monthly chart demonstrates that long-term support is still a long way away. In fact, we could easily come back down and test the trend-line like we did in 2002 after we hit the multi-year low in the year 2000. On the contrary, if this present long-term cycle acts like the 2009 cycle, shares could easily take out the 2013 highs in the near term and go on and make fresh all-time highs. What we would be looking for (as a possible sign that downside movement is coming) would be a monthly swing high. We are not near one at present though and would have to trade down well below $125 a share this month for one to materialize.

To sum up, we believe a lot of RL's future growth is priced into the share price. If the company consistently hits its numbers, it could take out its old highs pretty quickly. Shares definitely have momentum on their side. For us, it's a hold at present with a trailing stop at just below that monthly swing high level. Since we are currently not holding, we would be looking for some downside movement here before contemplating going long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.