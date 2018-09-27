MRC Global Leveraging Renewed Energy Capex Investments, But Looks Undervalued

MRC has ridden a recovery in U.S. upstream activity, but is still leveraged to ongoing growth in midstream and downstream projects as well as ongoing volume-driven margin leverage.

The recovery in the U.S. onshore oil & gas sector has been a significant catalyst for MRC Global (MRC), the world’s largest distributor of pipes, valves, and fittings (or PVF) and other equipment to the energy sector. With the shares up almost 70% over the past three years, the stock has easily outperformed fellow distributor NOW (DNOW), as well as the broader oil/gas services and equipment sector. The performance over the past year hasn’t been as strong, though, with NOW handily outperforming MRC Global, which I believe is due in part to greater upstream leverage.

It would appear that there is still upside in MRC shares, as the company benefits from ongoing revenue re-acceleration and improving margin leverage. I do expect the growth drivers to transition more toward the midstream and downstream businesses in the coming years, but I believe there is value here up into the low-to-mid $20’s.

A Leading Player And Critical Partner

MRC Global is an industrial distributor and somewhat like companies like Fastenal (FAST), WESCO (WCC), and Ferguson (OTCQX:FERGY) (Ferguson is actually a competitor), though it focuses almost exclusively on the needs of companies in the oil, gas, and chemical sectors.

Around 75% of MRC’s business is in the distribution of pipes, valves, and fittings, with the remainder consisting of gas products and other oilfield products. MRC sells worldwide through a network of 300 service locations, but about 80% of the company’s revenue comes from the U.S., and it holds 30% to 35% share of the North American PVF distribution market, with NOW as a relatively close competitor. Although MRC has thousands of customers, its top 25 customers contribute more than 50% of its revenue, and the company has contracts with numerous major E&P companies, pipeline operators, gas utilities, and refinery operators.

MRC’s business model is relatively typical for a distributor, with the company selling on both a contract and spot basis and offering a range of service options including site delivery and branch-based sales. MRC sells about one-third of its products on spot (the rest under contract), though line pipe sales are closer to a 50%/50% mix. In addition to its core distribution functions, MRC provides services to customers including sourcing, material management, document management, store room management, and vendor-managed inventory (where a distributor like MRC basically handles the company’s day-to-day inventory needs.

MRC’s business is split pretty evenly across its end-markets, with about 30% of its revenue coming from upstream operations (about 60% of which is U.S.-based), 40% from midstream (divided pretty equally between transmission and utilities, and almost solely U.S.-based), and 28% from downstream (two-thirds of which is from refiners and chemical companies). While its gas utility business is a reliable, stable business, the upstream business is not surprisingly the most volatile and business correlates quite closely with E&P capex spending. MRC is the leading distributor in the midstream and downstream markets, where it competes with NOW, Ferguson, and Lockwood, and the #2 player in upstream, where it competes with NOW, Van Leeuwan, Lockwood, and many others.

Growth Is Tied To Capex, But MRC Has Some Self-Directed Opportunities

With MRC’s business based upon selling PVF products and the like, there’s no escaping the fact that this business is inescapably tied to the health of the energy sector and companies’ willingness to invest capital in maintenance and expansion. The recovery in U.S. upstream spending has certainly made a big difference over the past two years, and the company is set to benefit from ongoing (but slower) growth in the onshore market, but also growth in the midstream and downstream businesses.

There’s been plenty of attention given to the takeaway capacity issues affecting the Permian right now (basically there’s not enough capacity to handle the volumes being produced, or that could be produced). About 40% of MRC’s U.S. upstream business occurs in the Permian, but the company is also slated to benefit from 10 major transmission projects that are underway, with around $150 million to $200 million in revenue potential to MRC. As you might gather from that, MRC can make about $15 million to $20 million from pipeline projects where it is involved, though the more typical range has been on the order of $10 million to $15 million.

On the downstream side, there are still numerous ethylene and polyethylene projects underway along the U.S. Gulf coast, and downstream spending is starting to pick up in the oil & gas sector as well. ExxonMobil (XOM) chose MRC to supply valves for a new downstream refinery project in the Gulf of Mexico area and MRC could generate $1 billion in PVF revenue over seven to eight years (against a $20 billion total investment).

MRC has some leverage to product mix as well. Management has always kept an eye on margin upgrade opportunities, and sold its low-margin (single-digit gross margins) U.S. OCTG business a couple of years ago. Now management is actively looking to increase its mix of valves and related products, including higher-value automated valves. In the here and now, though, MRC is also benefiting from its higher relative spot exposure to line pipe, with prices there up over 30% yoy for some sizes.

Growing the international business is also a long-term opportunity, though I believe management will be cautious and careful on overextending itself. The company has a strong relationship with Equinor (EQNR), and I expect the company to look to build up its presence in the North Sea. At this point, though, international sales are only about 12% of the mix.

Last and not least is the ongoing use of IT and digital sales opportunities. MRC has generated about one-quarter of its revenue through e-commerce over the past 12 months, and its relatively new MRCGO online catalog is up to over $130 million in revenue on a trailing year basis. Although I don’t think this business will digitalize to the same extent as some distribution sub-sectors, I do see ongoing opportunities for MRC to use technology to improve ordering, inventory management, and sourcing.

The Opportunity

Although MRC’s leverage to midstream and downstream customers reduces some of the oil/gas price volatility, the company still saw a nearly 50% drop in sales between 2013 and 2015 and a significant decline in EBITDA as well. Modeling commodity cyclicality is a losing game, but I do believe MRC can generate mid-single-digit revenue growth over the long term, along with modest (around a half-point) improvement in FCF margins. Investors should note that this is not a capex-intensive business (even if the company were to up its investments in the international business), but it is a very working capital-intensive business and free cash flow can swing wildly as a result (which is why I also use structural free cash flow in modeling).

MRC looks undervalued on discounted cash flow, with an expected long-term annualized return in the low double-digits, but perhaps more interesting on an EV/EBTIDA basis. With the ongoing improvements in margins and returns on capital (EBITDA margin improved 240bp yoy in Q2’18 and 160bp in Q1’18), I believe a 9x-10x forward EBITDA multiple is appropriate, supporting a fair value range of $21 to $25.

The Bottom Line

MRC shares haven’t been performing so well of late, but I think this is a name worth a closer look. The volatility of the energy sector isn’t for everybody, but I believe the market is increasingly undervaluing the company’s leverage to future growth in the midstream and downstream businesses, as well as its margin leverage and self-help potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.