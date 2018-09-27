Can Tesla Be Profitable In Q3?

Over the past couple of months, I've received numerous questions regarding Tesla (TSLA) and its ability to get to GAAP profitability this quarter. While I've been hesitant to build out a model before the company gives us its preliminary production and delivery numbers, I threw a basic model together recently. Today, I want to examine some items, not to necessarily show my personal predictions, but to detail how Tesla can get to GAAP profitability in Q3.

Next week, we'll get those delivery/production numbers, and I provided a preview of them earlier this week. It's important to see strong sequential improvement in the Model S/X numbers, as they provide the most gross profit dollars. With regard to the Model 3, hitting the marks for sales is key for a number of reasons, but if production falls short, it also would mean a larger part of past quarter's produced lower margin vehicles make up this quarter's total. With that said, let me throw a few assumptions out there:

27,000 Model S/X deliveries.

56,000 Model 3s at ASP of $60,000.

Model 3 gross margin of 14%.

ZEV credit sales of $75 million.

Some of these are rather straightforward, like the ramp up of S/X deliveries in the second half of the year to meet yearly guidance. Also, Model 3 selling prices should rise thanks to more expensive versions launched during Q3. ZEV credits are a big wildcard, because while Tesla may have a lot of credits banked, there's been a lot of discussion over the potential loss of their value recently. I threw $75 million in for a placeholder for now. That gets me to how my overall model looks, seen below, compared to Q2 actual values. Dollar values are in thousands, and ZEV credits are included in Automotive revenue.

(Source: Q2 data from investor letter here. Q3 is author's example model)

With the major ramp of the Model 3 as well as a few thousand extra S/X sales, Tesla's net loss should narrow quite a bit. Whether or not it can get to GAAP profitability is another question. One thing that would help is getting to its 15% Model 3 gross margin target. I used 14% because of all the problems we've seen out there regarding quality and rework, and Tesla's history of margin issues. At the unit sales and ASP level I mentioned above, every percentage point of Model 3 gross margin (100 basis points) equals more than $33 million in gross margin dollars. The other major questions to ask are the following:

What were actual ZEV sales?

Did the drawdown of S/X inventory impact margins?

How much were operating expenses after the restructuring?

Did currency movements and interest rate hedges improve "other income" items like they did in Q2?

What was the minority interest loss related to the SolarCity business?

Just doing a little better on any of these items can dramatically increase the chances of GAAP profitability. Should ZEV credit sales be massive, or a huge loss is written off to minority interests, you can easily make the argument for GAAP profitability. Of course, many will make the counter argument that these items could be worse, and the loss could be a few hundred million for Q3.

Now as it relates to free cash flow, I'm much more positive on that situation for the quarter than net income. The much smaller loss will certainly help, and the depreciation add-back should be larger than Q2 thanks to higher vehicle production. Slashing capital expenditure guidance also makes it easier to be free cash flow positive, and inventory drawdown could help the situation by a few hundred million dollars. The key question, as it usually has been, will be how do accounts payable and accrued expenses fare? If Tesla doesn't pay its outstanding bills yet again, positive free cash flow can almost certainly be achieved. Of course, it would come with a huge asterisk.

For those wondering how Tesla can get to GAAP profitability in Q3, I hope this exercise today can help. While we don't have delivery/production numbers in yet, throwing some estimates out there allows us to form a base model that can be adjusted next week. There's a chance that Tesla can be profitable, but it has to achieve Model 3 targets, careful expense management, and probably a big ZEV boost. At the moment, positive free cash flow seems a bit more likely, given balance sheet items are usually a bit easier to play around with.

