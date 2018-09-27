Oaktree Specialty Lending: Worth The Risk?

Figure 1 Source

Looking for another BDC as an investment, does OCSL make sense?

I have been looking for a BDC (Business Development Corporation) besides Main Street Capital (MAIN) in which to invest because I own so much of it already. I like the business and want to invest more money but I want to diversify into more than one company. I have looked at Prospect Capital (PSEC) and concluded that it is best to run not walk away from it. I think it is in a downward cycle of dividend cuts and that isn’t what I want in an investment partner. I recently looked at Ares Capital (ARCC) and I like it. But I think I need to look at around 4 or 5 BDCs besides Main in order to have a reasonable level of diversification. So the search continues.

In some recent articles discussing MAIN as an investment, one poster, KMR holder, talked about how he liked Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) much better than MAIN. Based on a quick look at some metrics, I thought that OCSL was a pretty risky investment for a long term income investor. KMR holder isn’t planning a long term investment in OCSL, rather he is betting that the low price he got because the previous manager had done such a poor job would allow him to benefit, as the new and much better manager increased NAV, by the price going higher and by collecting some nice dividends over the next year or so. It is his plan to sell once the NAV growth slows down substantially.

Given his initial purchase at $4.35, and with careful monitoring, I think KMR holder has a reasonable chance of making some nice profits. However, how about the rest of us who can only start buying shares at current prices and who want to hold long term? And even if the company is a good investment, does the current price represent good value?

The YChart® above shows why so many people thought Fifth Street Asset Management was such a bad BDC manager. NAV declined pretty dramatically over the last couple of years, with a pretty big plunge starting in 2017. Oaktree didn’t have a very high bar to get over to do a better job. And since the start of this year, NAV has actually begun to increase.

My first key investment characteristic as adapted to BDC is stable or growing NAV. And OCSL now seems to have that characteristic even if it has exhibited it for a shorter time period than I like. When I set a buy price, I will adjust the price downward to account for this short history.

BDC Buzz is a very good source of information and analysis on BDCs (his name of course gives no clue about this). So what does he say about OCSL? He has several concerns which include a low and declining dividend yield, declining dividend coverage, and declining NII. He also thinks the price is too high at this time.

He also raises some other items that I see as red flags. The first is that the “Pro-forma” debt to equity ratio is 83%. This is close to the upper end of the target range and might cause some problems in borrowing additional funds to grow the portfolio. While the regulatory limit has increased, I still think this will cause some issues for OCSL. I take a negative view of a BDC raising its leverage unless it has a very careful and methodical plan to do so slowly over time. I think approving any increase in this level for OCSL, in time to help over the next couple of quarters, would be bad. Particularly since the credit rating agencies view this even more negatively than I do.

Next BDC Buzz lists the operating costs as a percentage of income generated. OCSL has the second highest ratio and well above the average of the BDCs listed. Its ratio is more than twice the ratio for Main. The higher this ratio the less cash a BDC has to pay out dividends and to help fund portfolio growth. Given where Fifth Street left the portfolio, I think this makes Oaktree’s job of improving the portfolio even harder. I also see it as a good thing that Oaktree is moving OSCL to its own platform which has lower costs than what Fifth Street had.

Next is a list of what is often called NAV yield. It’s the amount of dividends paid per share divided by the NAV per share. This is a measure of how effectively the NAV is being used to produce dividends. High yields coupled with a stable or growing NAV is a good thing, while low values tend to be less good. And of the 34 companies listed OCSL comes with only 2 companies having a lower yield. This might not be a big deal if the difference between the top and the bottom was small, but the top of the list, MAIN, has a yield almost twice that of OCSL. Part of this low income level is due to investments that didn’t provide any income which Oaktree is selling, so I expect this number to get better. But it’s still on the low side.

As a dividend growth investor, how big the dividend is and whether its steady, increasing, or decreasing is important to me. Since Oaktree took over managing the company, there have been 4 dividends declared. The first, on December 13, was in line with previous dividends. The next announcement, on February 8, was for 8.5 cents a share. This was a 32% cut from prior dividends. Next on June 13 an increase to 9.5 cents (11% increase) was announced. Finally, the latest announcement, payable on September 28, is another 9.5 cent payment. While I don’t like dividend cuts, a company can only pay what it can support and it was clear that the old 12.5 cent dividend was not supportable. The quick increase after the cut tells me that management over-estimated how much they needed to cut the dividend. In my book it is far better to over-estimate and get the company back onto sound footing that much quicker than it is to under-estimate how big a cut is required and put shareholders through the pain of a second dividend cut.

As for how the company manages debt, I like that the debt they owe is mostly fixed rate and that they lend out money mostly at variable rates. That will work well as interest rates rise. However, I am somewhat concerned that S&P only rates them at BB+. I couldn’t find a rating for them with Moody’s (although I did find ratings for some other Oaktree managed funds), so I am unable to see why the rating is so much lower than the BBB that Main gets.

What does the latest earnings report say?

History is a great thing, but the latest data is important in understanding the future best. So I always look at the latest earnings report. Oaktree presented OCSL results on August 8. Below are slides showing information I think is important to understanding where OCSL is now and where it is likely going.

Figure Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

The slide above presents the what Oaktree has been able to do with the portfolio since it became the manager. Circled in green is what I think is a big reason Oaktree has been able to grow NAV during this period. Basically Oaktree has been able to sell under-performing assets and assets it no longer wants for prices that on average were above the value used to calculate NAV in the past. If you can sell an asset that you carried on your books for $100 for $110, NAV is sure to go up when you use that $110 to buy new and often better assets. And if the old asset didn’t produce income, this is even more true.

Figure 3 Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

This slide showing historical financial information shows 3 metrics that are still declining and three that are increasing. Highlighted in red are TII (Total Investment Income), average yield on debt investments, and average yield on portfolio investments. Part of the reason for this decline is that Oaktree is moving to less risky investments. So far the fact that these investments are less likely to go into non-accrual status or some other type of default hasn’t helped, but over the long run the decline should stop and even reverse itself. On the positive side, net expenses are down quite a lot. BDC Buzz had pointed out that Oaktree got higher fees, but it seems that the reductions it’s made in other expenses more than makes up for that. The other two metrics increased, even though total investment income declined because expenses dropped so much.

Figure 4 Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

As BDC Buzz pointed out in his article, total expenses for OCSL are on the high end. So the data in the slide above showing that Oaktree has been able to reduce these expenses. With less money spent on fees and other expenses, there is more money to cover the dividend and to grow the portfolio. Cutting borrowing costs is also a good thing as Oaktree than can offer more competitive options profitably.

Figure 5 Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

The slide above shows the progress Oaktree has made in transitioning the legacy portfolio to be more profitable. Growing investments by $380 million and getting $42 million of assets generating no income helps increase the income generated. More income covers the dividend better and allows for more cash to grow the portfolio further.

Figure 6 Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

The slide above shows the composition of OCSL’s portfolio. It is generally a well balanced portfolio at this point, and will be even more so once the final $100 million of non-core assets are sold off. I’d be happier with a bit higher yield on the debt investments, but the current amount isn’t terrible. Even the fact that Internet software and services have the highest concentration in the portfolio isn’t much of a concern since the total investment in that area is less than 7% of the whole portfolio. Having worked in that business, I know it can be volatile but such a small concentration doesn’t worry me.

Figure 7 Source Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

This slide shows originations for Q3. I like the balance between first and second liens. 80% of loans being floating rates is also good. I’d be happier with a yield higher than 8.1%, but it’s not bad.

How safe is the dividend?

The safety of the dividend is a very interesting question. The dividend was increased just a quarter ago, so that argues that the dividend is quite safe. Companies don’t tend to raise the dividend unless they are fairly sure they will be able to pay it and not have to cut it for several quarters. However, management also had to waive some of their fees to cover it as well. BDC Buzz also points out that due to some transactions that hadn’t closed yet that leverage could be high.

My thinking is that management wouldn’t have increased the dividend and then later waived some of their fees if they weren’t fairly confident that the dividend would be well covered in the future. So while the coverage concerns me, I’ll cover myself by taking a bigger discount to the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividends when setting a buy price.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally I look at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) but OSCL doesn’t even have a year of dividend increases yet, and in fact this year will pay less than last year. But I buy BDCs to get current income and look for growth elsewhere.

I will use the currently declared dividend of 9.5 cents to calculate that the dividend payment over the next 12 months will be $0.38. I don’t see the dividend increasing anytime soon, so I will set all of the dividend growth rates to 0.

Using those parameters, I calculate the NPV of the predicted dividend stream at $5.94. In an interesting coincidence that turns out to be almost the value of the NAV at the end of the last quarter.

The only reason to invest in OCSL is that it is a company that has hit rock bottom and its new management team has been and can continue to turn that around. So, I want some additional discounts for all the issues that historically have impacted performance and are not yet entirely resolved. With the dividend coverage being a bit on the light side, the NAV decline only recently halted, the NII decline still on-going, investments still entering non-accrual status, expenses still above peer average, only a BB+ credit rating, and portfolio yield still being fairly low I want a 30% discount for an additional margin of safety. That sets my buy price to anything below $4.

Looking at this YChart® of price versus book value, I think price to NAV ratio of about 0.70 to 0.72 can be reasonably justified. That sets the price around $4.25-$4.30. That would certainly be a good price to pay, and it shows that KMR holding got a good price (remember he has collected at least 1 dividend so his $4.35 price is really lower if you adjust for the dividend payment).

Conclusion

My initial impression that OCSL is a riskier investment than MAIN was borne out by a deeper look into the data. However, that is pretty much true of every BDC that I have looked at. The question is whether or not an investment in OCSL is worth the risk. For those with a moderate or higher risk appetite, at the right price OCSL could very well be worth the risk. That price is below $4.30 (and even better below $4) at this time. I would also recommend keeping the position size smaller than what ever you consider a full position. At least until a few more quarters so that trends which are just started can better show they are in fact trends.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of good value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.