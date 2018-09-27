IGM Financial: Is Its 6.3%-Yielding Dividend Safe?

Investment Thesis

IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) (TSX:IGM) is facing strong competitions from low cost passive investing as well as larger Canadian banks' mutual fund products. The company has been able to manage these headwinds by offering ETF products, lowering its management fees, and pivoting towards high net-worth gross sales. The company is also planning to launch its rebranding initiative to grow its business. These efforts will allow IGM to continue to generate consistent free cash flow and maintain its dividend payout ratio in the range of 70-90%. However, given the persistent headwinds, we believe future dividend growth is limited.

IGM has increased its dividend twice since 2010

IGM currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.563 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has tripled its dividend between 2001 and 2010. However, the company has increased its dividend only twice since 2010 due to headwinds that it is facing.

However, the payout ratio is quite high

Let us now examine IGM's dividend sustainability. In the past 12 months, IGM generated about C$647 million of free cash flow. In the same time, the company paid about C$550 million of dividends to its shareholders. This has resulted in a high payout ratio of about 85%. Below is the chart that shows IGM's dividend payout ratio (based on its trailing-12 month free cash flow) in the past 10 years. As can be seen, its dividend payout ratio has typically fluctuated between 70% and 90%.

Will IGM be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines?

Instead of asking whether IGM's dividend is sustainable or not, one should ask whether the company will be able to continue to grow the business. If its business is growing and it is generating enough free cash flow, it will be able to maintain its payout ratio. On the other hand, if its business is shrinking, it will be difficult to maintain its FCF. Given the fact that IGM's payout ratio is already at 85%, a declining FCF could push its payout ratio above 100%.

IGM's recent quarterly performance

Let us first examine IGM's recent quarterly performance. IGM delivered net earnings of C$203.7 million in Q2 2018. This is equivalent to an EPS of C$0.85 per share. This represented a growth rate of 10.4% year over year. Its EPS was also higher than the consensus of C$0.81 per share. Its asset under management of C$158.8 billion represented a growth rate of 6% year over year (1% sequentially).

Re-branding initiative will increase its expenses in the near-term

In its latest conference call, IGM announced its plan to launch a re-branding initiative for its Investor Group segment this fall. Management did not provide details to what they will offer. However, based on Q&As, we believe its re-branding initiative will include both holistic financial plannings (e.g. financial advices and plannings), and breadth of offerings (e.g. insurance, other financial service products). IGM's rebranding strategy will result in an increase in its non-commission expense though. We believe it may negatively impact its operating margin in the near-term. However, it should help IGM to grow its business in the long-term.

ETF growth rate gaining momentum

IGM's Mackenzie segment continues to see positive net sales in Q2 2018. Although its net sales of C$483 million in Q2 2018 was lower than the net sales of C$543 million in Q2 2017, we noticed that its ETF net sales are growing at a rapid pace. In fact, its ETF net sales of C$417 million in Q2 2018 was much higher than the net sales of C$178 million in Q2 2017. It appears to us that IGM's strategy to launch ETF products is working. In addition, its long-term fund net sales rate of 4.3% is much higher than the industry growth rate of about 1% (see right chart below). This shows us that IGM is actually gaining market share.

However, we are concerned about the following

Profit margin compression remains an issue

Although we give credit to management's strategy to embrace changes (add ETF products, grow high net-worth clients, lower its management expense ratios, etc.), this has resulted in margin compression. The following chart shows IGM's profit margin in the past 5 years. As can be seen, IGM Financial's profit margin has declined from above 30% in 2014 to a little over 20% in 2018.

Competition from banks continues

Besides ETF, Canada's large banks are also offering their own mutual funds to its bank clients with lower management expense and front cost. Combinations of these factors are making it difficult for IGM Financial to grow its revenue and expand its margin. We can see this from the rising of its advertising and promotion expenses as a percentage of its revenue in the past several years. As can be seen from the chart below, this expense has increased from 34% of its revenue in 2011 to 37.6% of its revenue in 2017. We believe this trend will continue in the near-future.

Valuation

IGM Financial's price to earnings ratio of 14.2x is the same as its 5-year average of 14.2x. This suggests that it is currently fairly valued.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce its AUM. In such environment, there will also be significant net redemptions regardless whether it is its traditional mutual funds or ETFs. These will result in a decline in its compensation and management income. Investors should also keep in mind that the secular headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competition from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure IGM Financial's margin.

Investor Takeaway

IGM appears to have done a good job managing secular headwinds. Hence, we do not think the company will cut its dividend. However, given the fact that the challenges still exist, we also do not see the company will be increasing its dividend anytime soon. For dividend investors, its 6.3%-yielding dividend is certainly attractive. However, we think it may be wise to wait on the sidelines, as its future dividend growth may be limited.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

